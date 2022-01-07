Database management done right. Connection explorer, query runner, intellisense, bookmarks, query history. Feel like a database hero!
You can read the entire docs in https://vscode-sqltools.mteixeira.dev/
Some feature provided by SQLTools:
Check out all the features and their documentation here.
Official Drivers
|Driver
|Marketplace
|Package
|AWS Redshift
|Link
|packages/driver.pg
|CockroachDB
|Link
|packages/driver.pg
|MariaDB
|Link
|packages/driver.mysql
|Microsoft SQL Server/Azure
|Link
|packages/driver.mssql
|MySQL
|Link
|packages/driver.mysql
|PostgreSQL
|Link
|packages/driver.pg
|SQLite
|Link
|packages/driver.sqlite
I'm looking for maintainers for each driver, if you are interested on maintain/test any driver, please contact me. https://mteixeira.dev
Community Drivers:
|Driver
|Marketplace
|Maintainer and Repository
|ClickHouse
|Link
|@ultram4rine
ultram4rine/sqltools-clickhouse-driver
|Google Cloud Spanner
|Link
|@cloudspannerecosystem
cloudspannerecosystem/sqltools-cloud-spanner-driver
|InterSystems IRIS
|Link
|@daimor
intersystems-community/sqltools-intersystems-driver
|SAP HANA
|Link
|@SAP
SAP/sap-hana-driver-for-sqltools
|Snowflake
|Link
|@koszti
koszti/sqltools-snowflake-driver
Do you want to add a new driver? We have a tool to help you. See support new drivers guide.
Drivers supported till v0.21.9:
|Driver
|Maintainer
|Cassandra
|@EpicEric
|IBM DB2
|@snyang
|OracleDB
|@mickeypearce
These drivers are being migrated to be compatible with v0.22 or newer. If you need one of them, you need to install v0.21.9.
