openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bd

@sqltools/base-driver

by Matheus Teixeira
0.1.10 (see all)

Database management for VSCode

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

57

GitHub Stars

882

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

43

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Looking for maintainers => https://github.com/mtxr/vscode-sqltools/issues/896

Docs ko-fi Patreon Paypal Donate VSCode.pro GitHub

Database management done right. Connection explorer, query runner, intellisense, bookmarks, query history. Feel like a database hero!

You can read the entire docs in https://vscode-sqltools.mteixeira.dev/

Features

Some feature provided by SQLTools:

  • Beautifier/Formatter
  • Query runner, history and bookmarks
  • Connection explorer
  • Query generators (INSERT only)

Check out all the features and their documentation here.

Supported Drivers

Official Drivers

DriverMarketplacePackage
AWS RedshiftAWS RedshiftLinkpackages/driver.pg
CockroachDBCockroachDBLinkpackages/driver.pg
MariaDBMariaDBLinkpackages/driver.mysql
MSSQLMicrosoft SQL Server/AzureLinkpackages/driver.mssql
MySQLMySQLLinkpackages/driver.mysql
PostgreSQLPostgreSQLLinkpackages/driver.pg
SQLiteSQLiteLinkpackages/driver.sqlite

I'm looking for maintainers for each driver, if you are interested on maintain/test any driver, please contact me. https://mteixeira.dev

Community Drivers:

DriverMarketplaceMaintainer and Repository
ClickHouse logoClickHouseLink@ultram4rine
ultram4rine/sqltools-clickhouse-driver
Google Cloud SpannerGoogle Cloud SpannerLink@cloudspannerecosystem
cloudspannerecosystem/sqltools-cloud-spanner-driver
InterSystems IRIS logoInterSystems IRISLink@daimor
intersystems-community/sqltools-intersystems-driver
SAP HANASAP HANALink@SAP
SAP/sap-hana-driver-for-sqltools
SnowflakeSnowflakeLink@koszti
koszti/sqltools-snowflake-driver

Do you want to add a new driver? We have a tool to help you. See support new drivers guide.

Drivers supported till v0.21.9:

DriverMaintainer
Cassandra@EpicEric
IBM DB2@snyang
OracleDB@mickeypearce

These drivers are being migrated to be compatible with v0.22 or newer. If you need one of them, you need to install v0.21.9.

Know Driver Issues

  • Unable to connect with "Drivers XXXX is not installed"? Check this issue.

Contributing

Please read the contributing guide here.

Join all these amazing contributors❤️ on this journey.

SQLTools was developed with ♥ to save us time during our programming journey.

SQLTools will save you (for sure) a lot of time and help you to increase your productivity so, please consider a donation or become a supporter and help SQLTools to become more awesome than ever.

ko-fi Patreon Paypal Donate

You can also fund specific issues via Issuehunt. That can boost the development of a feature you need and make it more attractive for contributors.

Issuehunt

Changelog

See changelog here

Feedback

Please provide feedback through the GitHub Issue system.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial