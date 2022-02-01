This repository is the home of the design tokens that power Sprout Social's design system, Seeds. Each package in this repository contains a set of values related to core design needs like color, space, typography, etc. This codebase takes those values and transforms them into tokens that are consumable across several platforms (CSS variables, JaveScript constants, Sketch palettes, etc.).

You can view the documentation for our design tokens on Seeds.

Development

We use Lerna to manage inter-package dependencies in this monorepo.

Building Packages

To build Seeds packages, simply install dependencies by running yarn and build packets with yarn build .

yarn build - Build packages

Committing Changes

We use standard-version to automatically update the changelog and decide new version numbers. As such, we need commit messages to follow a consistent format (drawn from conventional commits).

Example commit messages (simply match this pattern and your commit message will be accepted):

git commit -m "feat: add seeds-example packet"

git commit -m "fix(seeds-color): fix table layout for green colors" -m "fixes RD-999"

git commit -m "feat(seeds-border): add new 8px border radius token"

git commit -m "docs: update asset file paths"

git commit -m "feat(dependencies): upgrade classnames to 2.2.5"

git commit -m "chore(dependencies): upgrade babel dependencies to latest version" (chore because they are devDependencies)

(chore because they are devDependencies) git commit -m "feat(build): add linting to commit messages"

Commit message format:

type(scope?) : subject body ? footer?

type is one of the following:

fix : Solves a bug

: Solves a bug feat : Adds a new feature

: Adds a new feature build : Affects the build system or external dependencies

: Affects the build system or external dependencies docs : Adds or alters documentation

: Adds or alters documentation perf : Improves performance

: Improves performance test : Adds or modifies tests

: Adds or modifies tests chore: Other changes that don't modify src or test files

scope is optional but, with few exceptions, should be used for all feat and fix commits. Common scopes include:

[seeds-{Packet Name}] : Changes to a Seeds packet

: Changes to a Seeds packet dependencies : Changes to dependencies should be feat , and devDependencies should be chore

: Changes to should be , and should be build: Changes to the build that make significant changes to the published package, should be a feat or fix

Feel free to suggest additional scope options.

subject requirements:

starts with lower case

uses the imperative, present tense: "change" not "changed" nor "changes"

includes motivation for the change and contrasts with previous behavior

body is optional and allows for more details to be added

footer contains meta-information about pull requests, e.g. "fixes DS-999", referring to a Jira ticket.

Create a pull request against the develop branch

branch Get approval

Merge PR then create a new PR to the main branch and merge it. Jenkins will notify a successful build notifying that the seeds-packets were published to NPM, once that is complete create a final pull request from main to develop

Testing packet changes locally

Test any local packet in another project by utilizing yarn link. Below is an example workflow to link seeds-packets to seeds .

Navigate to your local copy of any Seeds packet in a terminal window cd ~/YourCodeFolder/seeds-packets/seeds-{packet name} yarn link yarn build

Navigate to the folder where you wish to use the packets in your terminal (such as seeds ) and complete the link cd ~/YourCodeFolder/seeds yarn link "@sproutsocial/seeds-{packet name}" yarn start

You can now use any packet from your local instance of Seeds in your project.

When you are done, be sure to unlink Seeds so you are using the published version of the packets yarn unlink "@sproutsocial/seeds-{packet name}"

Contributing

Adding a new color and/or network color