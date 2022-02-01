This repository is the home of the design tokens that power Sprout Social's design system, Seeds. Each package in this repository contains a set of values related to core design needs like color, space, typography, etc. This codebase takes those values and transforms them into tokens that are consumable across several platforms (CSS variables, JaveScript constants, Sketch palettes, etc.).
You can view the documentation for our design tokens on Seeds.
We use Lerna to manage inter-package dependencies in this monorepo.
To build Seeds packages, simply install dependencies by running
yarn and build packets with
yarn build.
yarn build - Build packages
We use standard-version to automatically update the changelog and decide new version numbers. As such, we need commit messages to follow a consistent format (drawn from conventional commits).
Example commit messages (simply match this pattern and your commit message will be accepted):
git commit -m "feat: add seeds-example packet"
git commit -m "fix(seeds-color): fix table layout for green colors" -m "fixes RD-999"
git commit -m "feat(seeds-border): add new 8px border radius token"
git commit -m "docs: update asset file paths"
git commit -m "feat(dependencies): upgrade classnames to 2.2.5"
git commit -m "chore(dependencies): upgrade babel dependencies to latest version" (chore because they are devDependencies)
git commit -m "feat(build): add linting to commit messages"
Commit message format:
type(scope?): subject
body?
footer?
type is one of the following:
src or
test files
scope is optional but, with few exceptions, should be used for all
feat and
fix commits. Common scopes include:
dependencies should be
feat, and
devDependencies should be
chore
feat or
fix
Feel free to suggest additional scope options.
subject requirements:
body is optional and allows for more details to be added
footer contains meta-information about pull requests, e.g. "fixes DS-999", referring to a Jira ticket.
develop branch
main branch and merge it. Jenkins will notify a successful build notifying that the seeds-packets were published to NPM, once that is complete create a final pull request from
main to
develop
Test any local packet in another project by utilizing yarn link. Below is an example workflow to link
seeds-packets to
seeds.
Navigate to your local copy of any Seeds packet in a terminal window
$ cd ~/YourCodeFolder/seeds-packets/seeds-{packet name}
$ yarn link # only needs to be run once
$ yarn build
Navigate to the folder where you wish to use the packets in your terminal (such as
seeds) and complete the link
$ cd ~/YourCodeFolder/seeds
$ yarn link "@sproutsocial/seeds-{packet name}"
$ yarn start
You can now use any packet from your local instance of Seeds in your project.
When you are done, be sure to unlink Seeds so you are using the published version of the packets
$ yarn unlink "@sproutsocial/seeds-{packet name}"
In order to add a new color to our color palette or network-branded color palette, you will need to make an edit to the tokens.json file within seeds-color or seeds-networkcolor. After doing this, you can run
yarn build and the build system will generate appropriate tokens for CSS, SCSS, JS, and several other platforms. If you've just cloned the repo, you may need to run
yarn install && yarn build in order to make sure the appropriate dependencies have been pulled in.