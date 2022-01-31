Spree Commerce Storefront API v2 JavaScript / TypeScript SDK

Node module to easily integrate your JavaScript or TypeScript application with Spree API. You can create an entirely custom Storefront in JS/TS with this package including one page checkout, Single Page Apps, PWAs and so on.

Developed and maintained by:

Сontents:

Quick start

Install the NPM package:

npm install --save @ spree / storefront - api - v2 - sdk

Install the Axios HTTP client:

npm install --save axios

Create a client and use it to call Spree:

const createAxiosFetcher = require ( '@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk/dist/server/createAxiosFetcher' ).default const { makeClient } = require ( '@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk' ) const client = makeClient({ host : 'http://localhost:3000' , createFetcher : createAxiosFetcher }) client.products .list({ include : 'default_variant' , page : 1 }) .then( ( spreeResponse ) => { console .log(spreeResponse.success()) })

Spree SDK can also be imported using import and <script> tags in the browser. Check the Alternative setups section for examples.

For details about HTTP clients, read the Switching the fetcher section.

Checkout Flow

const cartCreateResponse = await client.cart.create() const orderToken = cartCreateResponse.success().data.attributes.token await client.cart.addItem({ order_token: orderToken, variant_id: '1' }) await client.checkout.orderUpdate({ order_token: orderToken, order: { email, bill_address_attributes: {...}, ship_address_attributes: {...} } }) await client.checkout.orderNext({ order_token: orderToken }) const shipping = ( await client.checkout.shippingRates({ order_token: orderToken })).success() await client.checkout.orderUpdate({ order_token: orderToken, order: { shipments_attributes: [{ id: shipping.data[ 0 ].id, selected_shipping_rate_id: shipping.data[ 0 ].relationships.shipping_rates.data[ 0 ].id }] } }) await client.checkout.orderNext({ order_token: orderToken }) const payment = ( await client.checkout.paymentMethods({ order_token: orderToken })).success() await client.checkout.addPayment({ order_token: orderToken, payment_method_id: payment.data[ 0 ].id, source_attributes: { gateway_payment_profile_id: "card_1JqvNB2eZvKYlo2C5OlqLV7S" , cc_type: "visa" , last_digits: "1111" , month: "10" , year: "2026" , name: "John Snow" } }) await client.checkout.orderNext({ order_token: orderToken }) await client.checkout.complete({ order_token: orderToken })

Response schema

Success schema

Client methods return a result object. When a request succeeds, the data received from Spree is retrievable using its success() method and provided in the JSON:API format. isSuccess() tells if a request succeeded.

Error schema

The SDK avoids throwing JavaScript Error s. Instead, any error is included in a result object.

To determine whether a call was successful, use isSuccess() or isFail() methods on the result. Details of a failed call can be retrieved using fail() . The method returns a SpreeSDKError instance, which is the primary type for all errors returned by the SDK and extends the native JavaScript Error type.

Available SpreeSDKError subtypes:

Class Name Purpose MisconfigurationError Signifies the SDK's Client was created with improper options. Make sure the values of host and other options (if any) provided to Client have the correct format. NoResponseError Spree store could not be reached. Ensure it's running and available under the host address provided to the Client instance. SpreeError Spree responded with an error. To debug the issue, check the error's serverResponse field. It contains details about the response from Spree, such as the HTTP status code and headers. BasicSpreeError Extends SpreeError with a summary field provided by Spree and containing a summary of the issue. ExpandedSpreeError Extends BasicSpreeError with a errors field. errors contains a detailed explanation of the issue, ex. all the validation errors when trying to add shipping details to a Spree order. The getErrors method can be used to retrieve a concrete value inside errors , ex. expSpreeError.getErrors(['bill_address', 'firstname']) .

The specific type of error returned by fail() can be determined using instanceof , ex. if(response.fail() instanceof BasicSpreeError){...} .

Tokens

Most endpoints require a token for authentication. It can be an Order Token, Bearer Token or a Confirmation Token.

Order token

Identifies a guest user's cart and order.

const response = await client.cart.create() const orderToken: string = response.success().data.attributes.token

Bearer token

Identifies a logged in user.

const response = await client.authentication.getToken({ username: 'spree@example.com' , password: 'spree123' }) const bearerToken: string = response.success().access_token

Confirmation token

Identifies a user for a single operation. For example, to reset their account's password. Confirmation Tokens are single-use and may have an expiration date.

Endpoints

Spree Storefront API SDK contains each endpoint according to Spree Guides

getToken

Creates a Bearer token required to authorize OAuth API calls.

Parameters schema:

{ username: string password: string }

Success response schema:

{ access_token: string token_type: string = 'Bearer' expires_in: number refresh_token: string created_at: number }

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const token = await client.authentication.getToken({ username: 'spree@example.com' , password: 'spree123' })

refreshToken

Refreshes the Bearer token required to authorize OAuth API calls.

Parameters schema:

{ refresh_token: string }

Success response schema:

{ access_token: string token_type: string = 'Bearer' expires_in: number refresh_token: string created_at: number }

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const token = await client.authentication.refreshToken({ refresh_token: 'aebe2886d7dbba6f769e20043e40cfa3447e23ad9d8e82c632f60ed63a2f0df1' })

revokeToken

Method revokeToken revokes a Bearer token (access token) or a refresh token.

Parameters schema:

{ token: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.authentication.revokeToken({ token: 'aebe2886d7dbba6f769e20043e40cfa3447e23ad9d8e82c632f60ed63a2f0df1' })

Account

Creates new account and returns its attributes.

Parameters schema:

{ user: { email: string password: string password_confirmation: string } }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.account.create({ user: { email: 'john@snow.org' , password: 'spree123' , password_confirmation: 'spree123' } })

Confirms new account e-mail and returns account registration status.

Parameters schema:

{ confirmation_token: string }

Success response schema:

{ data: { state: string } }

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.account.confirm({ confirmation_token: '2xssfC9Hzf8DJXyRZGmB' })

Sends an account recovery link to the provided email address. The link allows resetting the password for the account.

Parameters schema:

{ user: { email: string } }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.account.forgotPassword({ user: { email: 'spree@example.com' } })

Changes the password associated with the account using an account recovery token.

Parameters schema:

{ reset_password_token: string user: { password: string password_confirmation: string } }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.account.resetPassword({ reset_password_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , user: { password: '123!@#asdASD' , password_confirmation: '123!@#asdASD' } })

Updates account and returns its attributes.

Parameters schema:

{ user: { email: string password: string password_confirmation: string } }

Required token: Bearer token

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.account.update({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , user: { email: 'john@snow.org' , password: 'new_spree123' , password_confirmation: 'new_spree123' } })

Returns current user information.

Required token: Bearer token

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.account.accountInfo({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' })

Returns a list of Credit Cards for the signed in User.

Required token: Bearer token

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.account.creditCardsList({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' })

Return the User's default Credit Card.

Required token: Bearer token

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.account.defaultCreditCard({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' })

Remove a User's Credit Card.

Required token: Bearer token

Parameters schema:

{ id: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.account.removeCreditCard({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , id: '14' })

Returns Orders placed by the User. Only completed ones.

Required token: Bearer token

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.account.completedOrdersList({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' })

Return the User's completed Order.

Required token: Bearer token

Parameters schema:

{ orderNumber: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.account.completedOrder({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , order_number: 'R653163382' })

Returns a list of Addresses for the signed in User

Required token: Bearer token

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.account.addressesList({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' })

showAddress

Returns a single address for the signed in User.

Required token: Bearer token

Parameters schema:

{ id: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.account.showAddress({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , id: '1' })

Create a new Address for the signed in User.

Required token: Bearer token

Parameters schema:

{ address: { firstname: string lastname: string address1: string address2?: string city: string phone?: string zipcode: string state_name: string country_iso: string company?: string } }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.account.createAddress({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , address: { firstname: 'John' , lastname: 'Snow' , address1: '7735 Old Georgetown Road' , address2: '2nd Floor' , city: 'Bethesda' , phone: '3014445002' , zipcode: '20814' , state_name: 'MD' , country_iso: 'US' , company: 'Spark' } })

Update selected Address for the signed in User.

Required token: Bearer token

Parameters schema:

{ id: string address: { firstname: string lastname: string address1: string address2?: string city: string phone?: string zipcode: string state_name: string country_iso: string company?: string } }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.account.updateAddress({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , id: '1' , address: { firstname: 'John' , lastname: 'Snow' , address1: '7735 Old Georgetown Road' , address2: '2nd Floor' , city: 'Bethesda' , phone: '3014445002' , zipcode: '20814' , state_name: 'MD' , country_iso: 'US' , company: 'Spark' } })

Removes selected Address for the signed in User.

Required token: Bearer token

Parameters schema:

{ id: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.account.removeAddress({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , id: '1' })

Order

Returns a placed Order.

Required token: Order token

Parameters schema:

{ order_number: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.order.status({ order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , order_number: 'R653163382' })

Cart

Creates a new Cart and returns its attributes.

Required token: Bearer token if logged in user

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.cart.create({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' }) const response = await client.cart.create()

Returns contents of the cart.

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.cart.show({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' }) const response = await client.cart.show({ order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' })

Adds a Product Variant to the Cart.

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Parameters schema:

{ variant_id: string quantity: number options?: { [key: string ]: string } }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.cart.addItem({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , variant_id: '1' , quantity: 1 }) const response = await client.cart.addItem({ order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , variant_id: '1' , quantity: 1 })

Sets the quantity of a given line item. It has to be a positive integer greater than 0.

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Parameters schema:

{ line_item_id: string quantity: number }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.cart.setQuantity({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , line_item_id: '9' , quantity: 100 }) const response = await client.cart.setQuantity({ order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , line_item_id: '9' , quantity: 100 })

Removes Line Item from Cart.

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Parameters schema:

{ id: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.cart.removeItem({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , id: '1' }) const response = await client.cart.removeItem({ order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , id: '1' })

Empties the Cart.

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.cart.emptyCart({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' }) const response = await client.cart.emptyCart({ order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' })

Removes the Cart.

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.cart.remove({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' }) const response = await client.cart.remove({ order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' })

Applies a coupon code to the Cart.

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Parameters schema:

{ coupon_code: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.cart.applyCouponCode({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , coupon_code: 'promo_test' }) const response = await client.cart.applyCouponCode({ order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , coupon_code: 'promo_test' })

Removes a coupon code from the Cart.

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Parameters schema:

{ code?: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failed response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.cart.removeCouponCode({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , code: 'promo_test' }) const response = await client.cart.removeCouponCode({ order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , code: 'promo_test' })

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Success response schema: Success schema

Failed response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.cart.removeAllCoupons({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' }) const response = await client.cart.removeAllCoupons({ order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' })

Returns a list of Estimated Shipping Rates for Cart.

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Parameters schema:

{ country_iso: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.cart.estimateShippingRates({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , country_iso: 'USA' }) const response = await client.cart.estimateShippingRates({ order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , country_iso: 'USA' })

Associates a guest cart with the currently signed in user.

Required token: Bearer token

Parameters schema:

{ guest_order_token: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.cart.associateGuestCart({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , guest_order_token: 'aebe2886d7dbba6f769e20043e40cfa3447e23ad9d8e82c632f60ed63a2f0df1' })

Changes the Cart's currency.

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Parameters schema:

{ new_currency: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.cart.changeCurrency({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , new_currency: 'CAD' })

Checkout

Updates the Checkout. You can run multiple Checkout updates with different data types.

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Parameters schema:

{ order: { email?: string special_instructions?: string bill_address_attributes?: { firstname: string lastname: string address1: string city: string phone: string zipcode: string state_name: string country_iso: string } ship_address_attributes?: { firstname: string lastname: string address1: string city: string phone: string zipcode: string state_name: string country_iso: string } shipments_attributes?: [ { selected_shipping_rate_id: number id: number } ] } }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.checkout.orderUpdate({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , order: { email: 'john@snow.org' } }) const response = await client.checkout.orderUpdate({ order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , order: { email: 'john@snow.org' } })

Goes to the next Checkout step.

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.checkout.orderNext({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' }) const response = await client.checkout.orderNext({ order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' })

Advances Checkout to the furthest Checkout step validation allows, until the Complete step.

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.checkout.advance({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' }) const response = await client.checkout.advance({ order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' })

Completes the Checkout.

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.checkout.complete({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' }) const response = await client.checkout.complete({ order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' })

Adds Store Credit payments if a user has any.

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Parameters schema:

{ amount: number }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.checkout.addStoreCredits({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , amount: 100 }) const response = await client.checkout.addStoreCredits({ order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , amount: 100 })

Remove Store Credit payments if any applied.

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.checkout.removeStoreCredits({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' }) const response = await client.checkout.removeStoreCredits({ order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' })

Returns a list of available Payment Methods.

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.checkout.paymentMethods({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' }) const response = await client.checkout.paymentMethods({ order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' })

Returns a list of available Shipping Rates for Checkout. Shipping Rates are grouped against Shipments. Each checkout cna have multiple Shipments eg. some products are available in stock and will be send out instantly and some needs to be backordered.

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.checkout.shippingRates({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , include: 'shipping_rates,stock_location' }) const response = await client.checkout.shippingRates({ order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , include: 'shipping_rates,stock_location' })

Selects a Shipping Method for Shipment(s).

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Parameters schema:

{ shipping_method_id: string shipment_id?: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.checkout.selectShippingMethod({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , shipping_method_id: '42' })

Creates new Payment for the current checkout.

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Parameters schema:

{ payment_method_id: string source_id?: string amount?: number source_attributes?: { gateway_payment_profile_id: string cc_type?: string last_digits?: string month?: string year?: string name: string } }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.checkout.addPayment({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , payment_method_id: '1' , source_attributes: { gateway_payment_profile_id: 'card_1JqvNB2eZvKYlo2C5OlqLV7S' , cc_type: 'visa' , last_digits: '1111' , month: '10' , year: '2026' , name: 'John Snow' } }) const response = await client.checkout.addPayment({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , payment_method_id: '1' , source_id: '1' }) const response = await client.checkout.addPayment({ order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , payment_method_id: '1' , source_attributes: { gateway_payment_profile_id: 'card_1JqvNB2eZvKYlo2C5OlqLV7S' , cc_type: 'visa' , last_digits: '1111' , month: '10' , year: '2026' , name: 'John Snow' } })

Products

Returns a list of Products.

Required token: Bearer token if logged in user

Parameters schema:

{ image_transformation?: { size?: string quality?: number } }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.products.list({ page: 1 , per_page: 10 })

Required token: Bearer token if logged in user

Parameters schema:

{ id: string image_transformation?: { size?: string quality?: number } }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.products.show({ id: '123' , include: 'variants' })

Taxons

Returns a list of Taxons.

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.taxons.list()

Returns a single Taxon.

Parameters schema:

{ id: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const products = await client.taxons.show({ id: '1' })

Vendors

The multi-vendor marketplace feature is only available via Vendo - Spree as a Service offering, not in Spree open source. Contact us for early access.

list

Returns a list of Vendors in a Spree marketplace.

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const vendors = await client.vendors.list({ include: 'products' })

show

Returns a single Vendor in a Spree marketplace.

Parameters schema:

{ id: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const vendor = await client.vendors.show({ id: '123' })

Wishlists

Returns a list of Wishlists.

Required token: Bearer token

Parameters schema:

{ is_variant_included?: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.wishlists.list({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , is_variant_included: '456' })

Returns a single Wishlist.

Required token: Bearer token

Parameters schema:

{ wishlist_token: string is_variant_included?: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.wishlists.show({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , wishlist_token: '123' , is_variant_included: '456' })

Returns the default Wishlist for the logged in user. It will be created, if the user does not have a default Wishlist for the current store.

Required token: Bearer token

Parameters schema:

{ is_variant_included?: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.wishlists.default({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , is_variant_included: '456' })

Creates a new Wishlist for the logged in user.

Required token: Bearer token

Parameters schema:

{ name: string is_private?: boolean is_default?: boolean }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.wishlists.create({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , name: 'My wishlist' })

Updates an existing Wishlist.

Required token: Bearer token

Parameters schema:

{ wishlist_token: string name: string is_private?: boolean is_default?: boolean }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.wishlists.update({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , wishlist_token: '123' , name: 'My updated wishlist' , is_private: true })

Removes a Wishlist.

Required token: Bearer token

Parameters schema:

{ wishlist_token: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.wishlists.remove({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , wishlist_token: '123' })

Adds a new Wished Item to a Wishlist for the logged in user.

Required token: Bearer token

Parameters schema:

{ wishlist_token: string , variant_id: string quantity: number }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.wishlists.addWishedItem({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , wishlist_token: 'WyZxWS2w3BdDRHcGgtN1LKiY' , variant_id: '1' , quantity: 10 })

Updates a Wished Item for the logged in user.

Required token: Bearer token

Parameters schema:

{ wishlist_token: string , id: string quantity: number }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.wishlists.updateWishedItem({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , wishlist_token: 'WyZxWS2w3BdDRHcGgtN1LKiY' , id: '2' , quantity: 13 })

Removes a Wished Item for the logged in user.

Required token: Bearer token

Parameters schema:

{ wishlist_token: string , id: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.wishlists.removeWishedItem({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , wishlist_token: 'WyZxWS2w3BdDRHcGgtN1LKiY' , id: '2' })

Pages

Returns a list of all CMS Pages available in the current store.

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const pages = await client.pages.list()

Returns a single CMS Page. You can use either a CMS Page slug or ID.

Parameters schema:

{ id: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const page = await client.pages.show({ id: 'about-us' })

Countries

Returns a list of all countries.

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const countries = await client.countries.list()

Returns the details of a specific country.

Parameters schema:

{ iso: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const country = await client.countries.show({ iso: 'USA' })

Returns the default country for the current store. By default this will be the US.

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const countries = await client.countries.default()

Digital Assets

Returns a stream for downloading a purchased digital product.

Required token: Bearer token or Order token

Parameters schema:

{ asset_token: string }

Success response schema: ReadableStream

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const digitalToken = '1YjXK36ZRj2w4nxtMkJutTGX' const response = await client.digitalAssets.download({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' , asset_token: digitalToken }) const digitalAssetStream = response.success() const image = new Image() document .body.appendChild(image) const digitalAssetBlob = await new Response(digitalAssetStream).blob() image.src = URL.createObjectURL(digitalAssetBlob)

Menus

Returns a list of Menus.

Parameters schema:

{ locale?: string filter?: { location?: string } }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.menus.list({ locale: 'fr' , filter: { location: 'header' } })

Returns a single Menu.

Parameters schema:

{ id: string }

Success response schema: Success schema

Failure response schema: Error schema

Example:

const response = await client.menus.show({ id: '2' })

Helpers

The SDK comes with a number of helper functions making consuming responses from the Spree API easier.

extractSuccess() unwraps Spree responses and throws errors.

Example:

import { result } from '@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk' try { const cartResponse = await result.extractSuccess(client.cart.create()) console .log( 'Created a new cart having token: ' , cartResponse.data.attributes.token) } catch (error) { console .error( 'Creating a cart failed. Reason: ' , error) }

findRelationshipDocuments() finds related records included in a response and findSingleRelationshipDocument() finds a single included record.

Example:

import { jsonApi } from '@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk' const productResult = await client.products.show({ id: '1' , include: 'primary_variant,variants,images' }) const productResponse = productResult.success() const primaryVariant = jsonApi.findSingleRelationshipDocument(productResponse, productResponse.data, 'primary_variant' ) const variants = jsonApi.findRelationshipDocuments(productResponse, productResponse.data, 'variants' ) const images = jsonApi.findRelationshipDocuments(productResponse, productResponse.data, 'images' )

Alternative setups

TypeScript and import

In TypeScript, you can import Spree SDK as follows:

import createAxiosFetcher from '@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk/dist/server/createAxiosFetcher' import { makeClient } from '@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk'

TypeScript definitions are included in the module and should be automatically used by any editor that supports them.

CDN-hosted Spree SDK

The SDK is hosted by the UNPKG CDN. Follow this link to download version 5.0.0 and this link to download the newest version. Include the SDK on a website like so:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk@5.0.0/dist/client/index.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/axios@0.24.0/dist/axios.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk@5.0.0/dist/client/createAxiosFetcher.js" > </ script > < script > const client = SpreeSDK.makeClient({ host: 'http://localhost:3000' , createFetcher: SpreeSDK.createAxiosFetcher.default }) </ script >

Switching the fetcher

Spree SDK does not come bundled with a HTTP client. A HTTP client may have to be installed before using the library. Out of the box, Spree SDK supports using Axios and fetch HTTP clients to communicate with Spree.

Option A - RECOMMENDED: Spree SDK in NodeJS using Axios

To use Spree SDK with Axios in NodeJS, install Axios using NPM:

npm install axios

Set the fetcher to axios when creating the Spree SDK client:

const createAxiosFetcher = require ( '@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk/dist/server/createAxiosFetcher' ).default const { makeClient } = require ( '@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk' ) const client = makeClient({ host : 'http://localhost:3000' , createFetcher : createAxiosFetcher })

Option B - Spree SDK in the browser using Axios

To use Spree SDK with Axios in the browser, include axios as a <script> tag before using the SDK:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk@5.0.0/dist/client/index.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/axios@0.24.0/dist/axios.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk@5.0.0/dist/client/createAxiosFetcher.js" > </ script > < script > const client = SpreeSDK.makeClient({ host: 'http://localhost:3000' , createFetcher: SpreeSDK.createAxiosFetcher.default }) </ script >

Again, Spree SDK will automatically detect that Axios is available and use it to make requests to Spree.

Option C - Spree SDK in NodeJS using fetch

Another supported HTTP client is fetch. It can be setup in NodeJS as follows:

npm install node-fetch

Set the fetcher to fetch:

const createFetchFetcher = require ( '@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk/dist/server/createFetchFetcher' ).default const { makeClient } = require ( '@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk' ) const client = makeClient({ host : 'http://localhost:3000' , createFetcher : createFetchFetcher })

Option D - Spree SDK in the browser using fetch

Modern web browsers include fetch natively. To use Spree SDK with native fetch, it's enough to set fetcherType to 'fetch' when creating the Spree SDK Client:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk@5.0.0/dist/client/index.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk@5.0.0/dist/client/createFetchFetcher.js" > </ script > < script > const client = SpreeSDK.makeClient({ host: 'http://localhost:3000' , createFetcher: SpreeSDK.createFetchFetcher.default }) </ script >

Option E - ADVANCED: Supply a custom HTTP client.

To have full control over requests and responses, a custom fetcher can be supplied during the creation of the Spree SDK client:

makeClient({ createFetcher : ... })

If you want to use a fetch-compatible interface, use the createCustomizedFetchFetcher function.

About Spark Solutions

Spree is maintained by Spark Solutions Sp. z o.o..

We are passionate about open source software. We are available for hire.