Node module to easily integrate your JavaScript or TypeScript application with Spree API. You can create an entirely custom Storefront in JS/TS with this package including one page checkout, Single Page Apps, PWAs and so on.
Developed and maintained by:
Сontents:
Install the NPM package:
npm install --save @spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk
Install the Axios HTTP client:
npm install --save axios
Create a client and use it to call Spree:
const createAxiosFetcher = require('@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk/dist/server/createAxiosFetcher').default
const { makeClient } = require('@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk')
const client = makeClient({
host: 'http://localhost:3000',
createFetcher: createAxiosFetcher
})
client.products
.list({
include: 'default_variant',
page: 1
})
.then((spreeResponse) => {
console.log(spreeResponse.success())
})
Spree SDK can also be imported using
import and
<script> tags in the browser. Check the Alternative setups section for examples.
For details about HTTP clients, read the Switching the fetcher section.
const cartCreateResponse = await client.cart.create()
const orderToken = cartCreateResponse.success().data.attributes.token
await client.cart.addItem({
order_token: orderToken,
variant_id: '1'
})
// Step one - save email, billing and shipping addresses
await client.checkout.orderUpdate({
order_token: orderToken,
order: {
email,
bill_address_attributes: {...},
ship_address_attributes: {...}
}
})
await client.checkout.orderNext({ order_token: orderToken })
// Step two - pick a shipping method
const shipping = (await client.checkout.shippingRates({ order_token: orderToken })).success()
await client.checkout.orderUpdate({
order_token: orderToken,
order: {
shipments_attributes: [{
id: shipping.data[0].id,
selected_shipping_rate_id: shipping.data[0].relationships.shipping_rates.data[0].id
}]
}
})
await client.checkout.orderNext({ order_token: orderToken })
// Step three - pick a payment method
const payment = (await client.checkout.paymentMethods({ order_token: orderToken })).success()
await client.checkout.addPayment({
order_token: orderToken,
payment_method_id: payment.data[0].id,
source_attributes: {
gateway_payment_profile_id: "card_1JqvNB2eZvKYlo2C5OlqLV7S",
cc_type: "visa",
last_digits: "1111",
month: "10",
year: "2026",
name: "John Snow"
}
})
await client.checkout.orderNext({ order_token: orderToken })
// Place the order
await client.checkout.complete({ order_token: orderToken })
Client methods return a result object. When a request succeeds, the data received from Spree is retrievable using its
success() method and provided in the JSON:API format.
isSuccess() tells if a request succeeded.
The SDK avoids throwing JavaScript
Errors. Instead, any error is included in a result object.
To determine whether a call was successful, use
isSuccess() or
isFail() methods on the result. Details of a failed call can be retrieved using
fail(). The method returns a
SpreeSDKError instance, which is the primary type for all errors returned by the SDK and extends the native JavaScript
Error type.
Available
SpreeSDKError subtypes:
|Class Name
|Purpose
MisconfigurationError
|Signifies the SDK's
Client was created with improper options. Make sure the values of
host and other options (if any) provided to
Client have the correct format.
NoResponseError
|Spree store could not be reached. Ensure it's running and available under the
host address provided to the
Client instance.
SpreeError
|Spree responded with an error. To debug the issue, check the error's
serverResponse field. It contains details about the response from Spree, such as the HTTP status code and headers.
BasicSpreeError
|Extends
SpreeError with a
summary field provided by Spree and containing a summary of the issue.
ExpandedSpreeError
|Extends
BasicSpreeError with a
errors field.
errors contains a detailed explanation of the issue, ex. all the validation errors when trying to add shipping details to a Spree order. The
getErrors method can be used to retrieve a concrete value inside
errors, ex.
expSpreeError.getErrors(['bill_address', 'firstname']).
The specific type of error returned by
fail() can be determined using
instanceof, ex.
if(response.fail() instanceof BasicSpreeError){...}.
Most endpoints require a token for authentication. It can be an Order Token, Bearer Token or a Confirmation Token.
Identifies a guest user's cart and order.
const response = await client.cart.create()
const orderToken: string = response.success().data.attributes.token
Identifies a logged in user.
const response = await client.authentication.getToken({
username: 'spree@example.com',
password: 'spree123'
})
const bearerToken: string = response.success().access_token
Identifies a user for a single operation. For example, to reset their account's password. Confirmation Tokens are single-use and may have an expiration date.
Spree Storefront API SDK contains each endpoint according to Spree Guides
getToken
Creates a Bearer token required to authorize OAuth API calls.
Parameters schema:
{
username: string
password: string
}
Success response schema:
{
access_token: string
token_type: string = 'Bearer'
expires_in: number
refresh_token: string
created_at: number
}
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const token = await client.authentication.getToken({
username: 'spree@example.com',
password: 'spree123'
})
refreshToken
Refreshes the Bearer token required to authorize OAuth API calls.
Parameters schema:
{
refresh_token: string
}
Success response schema:
{
access_token: string
token_type: string = 'Bearer'
expires_in: number
refresh_token: string
created_at: number
}
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const token = await client.authentication.refreshToken({
refresh_token: 'aebe2886d7dbba6f769e20043e40cfa3447e23ad9d8e82c632f60ed63a2f0df1'
})
revokeToken
Method
revokeToken revokes a Bearer token (access token) or a refresh token.
Parameters schema:
{
token: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.authentication.revokeToken({
token: 'aebe2886d7dbba6f769e20043e40cfa3447e23ad9d8e82c632f60ed63a2f0df1'
})
create
Creates new account and returns its attributes.
Parameters schema:
{
user: {
email: string
password: string
password_confirmation: string
}
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.account.create({
user: {
email: 'john@snow.org',
password: 'spree123',
password_confirmation: 'spree123'
}
})
confirm
Confirms new account e-mail and returns account registration status.
Parameters schema:
{
confirmation_token: string
}
Success response schema:
{
data: {
state: string
}
}
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.account.confirm({ confirmation_token: '2xssfC9Hzf8DJXyRZGmB' })
forgotPassword
Sends an account recovery link to the provided email address. The link allows resetting the password for the account.
Parameters schema:
{
user: {
email: string
}
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.account.forgotPassword({
user: {
email: 'spree@example.com'
}
})
resetPassword
Changes the password associated with the account using an account recovery token.
Parameters schema:
{
reset_password_token: string
user: {
password: string
password_confirmation: string
}
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.account.resetPassword({
reset_password_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
user: {
password: '123!@#asdASD',
password_confirmation: '123!@#asdASD'
}
})
update
Updates account and returns its attributes.
Parameters schema:
{
user: {
email: string
password: string
password_confirmation: string
}
}
Required token: Bearer token
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.account.update({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
user: {
email: 'john@snow.org',
password: 'new_spree123',
password_confirmation: 'new_spree123'
}
})
accountInfo
Returns current user information.
Required token: Bearer token
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.account.accountInfo({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' })
creditCardsList
Returns a list of Credit Cards for the signed in User.
Required token: Bearer token
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.account.creditCardsList({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' })
defaultCreditCard
Return the User's default Credit Card.
Required token: Bearer token
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.account.defaultCreditCard({ bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856' })
removeCreditCard
Remove a User's Credit Card.
Required token: Bearer token
Parameters schema:
{
id: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.account.removeCreditCard({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
id: '14'
})
completedOrdersList
Returns Orders placed by the User. Only completed ones.
Required token: Bearer token
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.account.completedOrdersList({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856'
})
completedOrder
Return the User's completed Order.
Required token: Bearer token
Parameters schema:
{
orderNumber: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.account.completedOrder({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
order_number: 'R653163382'
})
addressesList
Returns a list of Addresses for the signed in User
Required token: Bearer token
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.account.addressesList({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856'
})
showAddress
Returns a single address for the signed in User.
Required token: Bearer token
Parameters schema:
{
id: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.account.showAddress({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
id: '1'
})
createAddress
Create a new Address for the signed in User.
Required token: Bearer token
Parameters schema:
{
address: {
firstname: string
lastname: string
address1: string
address2?: string
city: string
phone?: string
zipcode: string
state_name: string // State Abbreviations
country_iso: string // Country ISO (2-chars) or ISO3 (3-chars)
company?: string
}
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.account.createAddress({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
address: {
firstname: 'John',
lastname: 'Snow',
address1: '7735 Old Georgetown Road',
address2: '2nd Floor',
city: 'Bethesda',
phone: '3014445002',
zipcode: '20814',
state_name: 'MD',
country_iso: 'US',
company: 'Spark'
}
})
updateAddress
Update selected Address for the signed in User.
Required token: Bearer token
Parameters schema:
{
id: string
address: {
firstname: string
lastname: string
address1: string
address2?: string
city: string
phone?: string
zipcode: string
state_name: string // State Abbreviations
country_iso: string // Country ISO (2-chars) or ISO3 (3-chars)
company?: string
}
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.account.updateAddress({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
id: '1',
address: {
firstname: 'John',
lastname: 'Snow',
address1: '7735 Old Georgetown Road',
address2: '2nd Floor',
city: 'Bethesda',
phone: '3014445002',
zipcode: '20814',
state_name: 'MD',
country_iso: 'US',
company: 'Spark'
}
})
removeAddress
Removes selected Address for the signed in User.
Required token: Bearer token
Parameters schema:
{
id: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.account.removeAddress({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
id: '1'
})
status
Returns a placed Order.
Required token: Order token
Parameters schema:
{
order_number: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.order.status({
order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
order_number: 'R653163382'
})
create
Creates a new Cart and returns its attributes.
Required token: Bearer token if logged in user
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
const response = await client.cart.create({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856'
})
// or guest user
const response = await client.cart.create()
show
Returns contents of the cart.
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
const response = await client.cart.show({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856'
})
// or guest user
const response = await client.cart.show({
order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856'
})
addItem
Adds a Product Variant to the Cart.
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Parameters schema:
{
variant_id: string
quantity: number
options?: {
[key: string]: string
}
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
const response = await client.cart.addItem({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
variant_id: '1',
quantity: 1
})
// or guest user
const response = await client.cart.addItem({
order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
variant_id: '1',
quantity: 1
})
setQuantity
Sets the quantity of a given line item. It has to be a positive integer greater than 0.
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Parameters schema:
{
line_item_id: string
quantity: number
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
const response = await client.cart.setQuantity({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
line_item_id: '9',
quantity: 100
})
// or guest user
const response = await client.cart.setQuantity({
order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
line_item_id: '9',
quantity: 100
})
removeItem
Removes Line Item from Cart.
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Parameters schema:
{
id: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
const response = await client.cart.removeItem({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
id: '1'
})
// or guest user
const response = await client.cart.removeItem({
order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
id: '1'
})
emptyCart
Empties the Cart.
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
const response = await client.cart.emptyCart({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856'
})
// or guest user
const response = await client.cart.emptyCart({
order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856'
})
remove
Removes the Cart.
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
const response = await client.cart.remove({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856'
})
// or guest user
const response = await client.cart.remove({
order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856'
})
applyCouponCode
Applies a coupon code to the Cart.
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Parameters schema:
{
coupon_code: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
const response = await client.cart.applyCouponCode({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
coupon_code: 'promo_test'
})
// or guest user
const response = await client.cart.applyCouponCode({
order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
coupon_code: 'promo_test'
})
removeCouponCode
Removes a coupon code from the Cart.
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Parameters schema:
{
code?: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failed response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
const response = await client.cart.removeCouponCode({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
code: 'promo_test'
})
// or guest user
const response = await client.cart.removeCouponCode({
order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
code: 'promo_test'
})
removeAllCoupons
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Success response schema: Success schema
Failed response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
const response = await client.cart.removeAllCoupons({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856'
})
// or guest user
const response = await client.cart.removeAllCoupons({
order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856'
})
estimateShippingRates
Returns a list of Estimated Shipping Rates for Cart.
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Parameters schema:
{
country_iso: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
const response = await client.cart.estimateShippingRates({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
country_iso: 'USA'
})
// or guest user
const response = await client.cart.estimateShippingRates({
order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
country_iso: 'USA'
})
associateGuestCart
Associates a guest cart with the currently signed in user.
Required token: Bearer token
Parameters schema:
{
guest_order_token: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
const response = await client.cart.associateGuestCart({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
guest_order_token: 'aebe2886d7dbba6f769e20043e40cfa3447e23ad9d8e82c632f60ed63a2f0df1'
})
changeCurrency
Changes the Cart's currency.
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Parameters schema:
{
new_currency: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
const response = await client.cart.changeCurrency({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
new_currency: 'CAD'
})
orderUpdate
Updates the Checkout. You can run multiple Checkout updates with different data types.
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Parameters schema:
{
order: {
email?: string
special_instructions?: string
bill_address_attributes?: {
firstname: string
lastname: string
address1: string
city: string
phone: string
zipcode: string
state_name: string
country_iso: string
}
ship_address_attributes?: {
firstname: string
lastname: string
address1: string
city: string
phone: string
zipcode: string
state_name: string
country_iso: string
}
shipments_attributes?: [
{
selected_shipping_rate_id: number
id: number
}
]
}
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
const response = await client.checkout.orderUpdate({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
order: {
email: 'john@snow.org'
}
})
// or guest user
const response = await client.checkout.orderUpdate({
order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
order: {
email: 'john@snow.org'
}
})
orderNext
Goes to the next Checkout step.
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
const response = await client.checkout.orderNext({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856'
})
// or guest user
const response = await client.checkout.orderNext({
order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856'
})
advance
Advances Checkout to the furthest Checkout step validation allows, until the Complete step.
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
const response = await client.checkout.advance({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856'
})
// or guest user
const response = await client.checkout.advance({
order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856'
})
complete
Completes the Checkout.
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
const response = await client.checkout.complete({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856'
})
// or guest user
const response = await client.checkout.complete({
order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856'
})
addStoreCredits
Adds Store Credit payments if a user has any.
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Parameters schema:
{
amount: number
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
const response = await client.checkout.addStoreCredits({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
amount: 100
})
// or guest user
const response = await client.checkout.addStoreCredits({
order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
amount: 100
})
removeStoreCredits
Remove Store Credit payments if any applied.
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
const response = await client.checkout.removeStoreCredits({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856'
})
// or guest user
const response = await client.checkout.removeStoreCredits({
order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856'
})
paymentMethods
Returns a list of available Payment Methods.
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
const response = await client.checkout.paymentMethods({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856'
})
// or guest user
const response = await client.checkout.paymentMethods({
order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856'
})
shippingRates
Returns a list of available Shipping Rates for Checkout. Shipping Rates are grouped against Shipments. Each checkout cna have multiple Shipments eg. some products are available in stock and will be send out instantly and some needs to be backordered.
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
const response = await client.checkout.shippingRates({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
include: 'shipping_rates,stock_location'
})
// or guest user
const response = await client.checkout.shippingRates({
order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
include: 'shipping_rates,stock_location'
})
selectShippingMethod
Selects a Shipping Method for Shipment(s).
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Parameters schema:
{
shipping_method_id: string
shipment_id?: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.checkout.selectShippingMethod({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
shipping_method_id: '42'
})
addPayment
Creates new Payment for the current checkout.
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Parameters schema:
{
payment_method_id: string
source_id?: string
amount?: number
source_attributes?: {
gateway_payment_profile_id: string
cc_type?: string
last_digits?: string
month?: string
year?: string
name: string
}
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Logged in user
// Create new credit card
const response = await client.checkout.addPayment({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
payment_method_id: '1',
source_attributes: {
gateway_payment_profile_id: 'card_1JqvNB2eZvKYlo2C5OlqLV7S',
cc_type: 'visa',
last_digits: '1111',
month: '10',
year: '2026',
name: 'John Snow'
}
})
// Use existing credit card
const response = await client.checkout.addPayment({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
payment_method_id: '1',
source_id: '1'
})
// or guest user
// Create new credit card
const response = await client.checkout.addPayment({
order_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
payment_method_id: '1',
source_attributes: {
gateway_payment_profile_id: 'card_1JqvNB2eZvKYlo2C5OlqLV7S',
cc_type: 'visa',
last_digits: '1111',
month: '10',
year: '2026',
name: 'John Snow'
}
})
Returns a list of Products.
list
Required token: Bearer token if logged in user
Parameters schema:
{
image_transformation?: {
size?: string
quality?: number
}
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.products.list({
page: 1,
per_page: 10
})
show
Required token: Bearer token if logged in user
Parameters schema:
{
id: string
image_transformation?: {
size?: string
quality?: number
}
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.products.show({
id: '123',
include: 'variants'
})
list
Returns a list of Taxons.
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.taxons.list()
show
Returns a single Taxon.
Parameters schema:
{
id: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const products = await client.taxons.show({ id: '1' })
The multi-vendor marketplace feature is only available via Vendo - Spree as a Service offering, not in Spree open source. Contact us for early access.
list
Returns a list of Vendors in a Spree marketplace.
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const vendors = await client.vendors.list({
include: 'products'
})
show
Returns a single Vendor in a Spree marketplace.
Parameters schema:
{
id: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const vendor = await client.vendors.show({ id: '123' })
list
Returns a list of Wishlists.
Required token: Bearer token
Parameters schema:
{
is_variant_included?: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.wishlists.list({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
is_variant_included: '456'
})
show
Returns a single Wishlist.
Required token: Bearer token
Parameters schema:
{
wishlist_token: string
is_variant_included?: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.wishlists.show({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
wishlist_token: '123',
is_variant_included: '456'
})
default
Returns the default Wishlist for the logged in user. It will be created, if the user does not have a default Wishlist for the current store.
Required token: Bearer token
Parameters schema:
{
is_variant_included?: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.wishlists.default({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
is_variant_included: '456'
})
create
Creates a new Wishlist for the logged in user.
Required token: Bearer token
Parameters schema:
{
name: string
is_private?: boolean
is_default?: boolean
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.wishlists.create({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
name: 'My wishlist'
})
update
Updates an existing Wishlist.
Required token: Bearer token
Parameters schema:
{
wishlist_token: string
name: string
is_private?: boolean
is_default?: boolean
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.wishlists.update({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
wishlist_token: '123',
name: 'My updated wishlist',
is_private: true
})
remove
Removes a Wishlist.
Required token: Bearer token
Parameters schema:
{
wishlist_token: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.wishlists.remove({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
wishlist_token: '123'
})
addWishedItem
Adds a new Wished Item to a Wishlist for the logged in user.
Required token: Bearer token
Parameters schema:
{
wishlist_token: string,
variant_id: string
quantity: number
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.wishlists.addWishedItem({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
wishlist_token: 'WyZxWS2w3BdDRHcGgtN1LKiY',
variant_id: '1',
quantity: 10
})
updateWishedItem
Updates a Wished Item for the logged in user.
Required token: Bearer token
Parameters schema:
{
wishlist_token: string,
id: string
quantity: number
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.wishlists.updateWishedItem({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
wishlist_token: 'WyZxWS2w3BdDRHcGgtN1LKiY',
id: '2',
quantity: 13
})
removeWishedItem
Removes a Wished Item for the logged in user.
Required token: Bearer token
Parameters schema:
{
wishlist_token: string,
id: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.wishlists.removeWishedItem({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
wishlist_token: 'WyZxWS2w3BdDRHcGgtN1LKiY',
id: '2'
})
list
Returns a list of all CMS Pages available in the current store.
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const pages = await client.pages.list()
show
Returns a single CMS Page. You can use either a CMS Page slug or ID.
Parameters schema:
{
id: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const page = await client.pages.show({
id: 'about-us'
})
list
Returns a list of all countries.
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const countries = await client.countries.list()
show
Returns the details of a specific country.
Parameters schema:
{
iso: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const country = await client.countries.show({
iso: 'USA'
})
default
Returns the default country for the current store. By default this will be the US.
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const countries = await client.countries.default()
download
Returns a stream for downloading a purchased digital product.
Required token: Bearer token or Order token
Parameters schema:
{
asset_token: string
}
Success response schema: ReadableStream
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
// Many NodeJS servers allow piping a stream as the response (`digitalAssetStream.pipe(serverResponse);`).
// The below example assumes a logged in user using SpreeSDK in the browser and downloading an image asset.
// A digital token can be retrieved from a digital link associated to a line item in a completed order.
const digitalToken = '1YjXK36ZRj2w4nxtMkJutTGX'
const response = await client.digitalAssets.download({
bearer_token: '7381273269536713689562374856',
asset_token: digitalToken
})
const digitalAssetStream = response.success()
// Append an <img> tag to the page to show the asset on the page.
const image = new Image()
document.body.appendChild(image)
// Convert a stream to a Blob for easier processing.
const digitalAssetBlob = await new Response(digitalAssetStream).blob()
image.src = URL.createObjectURL(digitalAssetBlob)
list
Returns a list of Menus.
Parameters schema:
{
locale?: string
filter?: {
location?: string
}
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.menus.list({
locale: 'fr',
filter: {
location: 'header'
}
})
show
Returns a single Menu.
Parameters schema:
{
id: string
}
Success response schema: Success schema
Failure response schema: Error schema
Example:
const response = await client.menus.show({
id: '2'
})
The SDK comes with a number of helper functions making consuming responses from the Spree API easier.
extractSuccess() unwraps Spree responses and throws errors.
Example:
import { result } from '@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk'
try {
const cartResponse = await result.extractSuccess(client.cart.create())
console.log('Created a new cart having token: ', cartResponse.data.attributes.token)
} catch (error) {
console.error('Creating a cart failed. Reason: ', error)
}
findRelationshipDocuments() finds related records included in a response and
findSingleRelationshipDocument() finds a single included record.
Example:
import { jsonApi } from '@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk'
const productResult = await client.products.show({
id: '1',
include: 'primary_variant,variants,images'
})
const productResponse = productResult.success()
const primaryVariant = jsonApi.findSingleRelationshipDocument(productResponse, productResponse.data, 'primary_variant')
const variants = jsonApi.findRelationshipDocuments(productResponse, productResponse.data, 'variants')
const images = jsonApi.findRelationshipDocuments(productResponse, productResponse.data, 'images')
import
In TypeScript, you can import Spree SDK as follows:
// Set `"esModuleInterop": true` in tsconfig.json
import createAxiosFetcher from '@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk/dist/server/createAxiosFetcher'
import { makeClient } from '@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk'
TypeScript definitions are included in the module and should be automatically used by any editor that supports them.
The SDK is hosted by the UNPKG CDN. Follow this link to download version 5.0.0 and this link to download the newest version. Include the SDK on a website like so:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk@5.0.0/dist/client/index.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/axios@0.24.0/dist/axios.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk@5.0.0/dist/client/createAxiosFetcher.js"></script>
<script>
const client = SpreeSDK.makeClient({
host: 'http://localhost:3000',
createFetcher: SpreeSDK.createAxiosFetcher.default
})
// ...
</script>
Spree SDK does not come bundled with a HTTP client. A HTTP client may have to be installed before using the library. Out of the box, Spree SDK supports using Axios and fetch HTTP clients to communicate with Spree.
Option A - RECOMMENDED: Spree SDK in NodeJS using Axios
To use Spree SDK with Axios in NodeJS, install Axios using NPM:
npm install axios
Set the fetcher to axios when creating the Spree SDK client:
const createAxiosFetcher = require('@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk/dist/server/createAxiosFetcher').default
const { makeClient } = require('@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk')
const client = makeClient({
host: 'http://localhost:3000',
createFetcher: createAxiosFetcher
})
Option B - Spree SDK in the browser using Axios
To use Spree SDK with Axios in the browser, include axios as a
<script> tag before using the SDK:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk@5.0.0/dist/client/index.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/axios@0.24.0/dist/axios.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk@5.0.0/dist/client/createAxiosFetcher.js"></script>
<script>
const client = SpreeSDK.makeClient({
host: 'http://localhost:3000',
createFetcher: SpreeSDK.createAxiosFetcher.default
})
</script>
Again, Spree SDK will automatically detect that Axios is available and use it to make requests to Spree.
Option C - Spree SDK in NodeJS using fetch
Another supported HTTP client is fetch. It can be setup in NodeJS as follows:
npm install node-fetch
Set the fetcher to fetch:
const createFetchFetcher = require('@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk/dist/server/createFetchFetcher').default
const { makeClient } = require('@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk')
const client = makeClient({
host: 'http://localhost:3000',
createFetcher: createFetchFetcher
})
Option D - Spree SDK in the browser using fetch
Modern web browsers include fetch natively. To use Spree SDK with native fetch, it's enough to set
fetcherType to
'fetch' when creating the Spree SDK Client:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk@5.0.0/dist/client/index.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@spree/storefront-api-v2-sdk@5.0.0/dist/client/createFetchFetcher.js"></script>
<script>
const client = SpreeSDK.makeClient({
host: 'http://localhost:3000',
createFetcher: SpreeSDK.createFetchFetcher.default
})
</script>
Option E - ADVANCED: Supply a custom HTTP client.
To have full control over requests and responses, a custom fetcher can be supplied during the creation of the Spree SDK client:
makeClient({ createFetcher: ... })
If you want to use a fetch-compatible interface, use the
createCustomizedFetchFetcher function.
Spree is maintained by Spark Solutions Sp. z o.o..
We are passionate about open source software. We are available for hire.