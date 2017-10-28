frictionless native browser scrolling

native scrollbars for mobile devices

fully customizable

auto hide

auto height

universal (runs on client & server)

requestAnimationFrame for 60fps

for 60fps no extra stylesheets

well tested, 100% code coverage

Installation

npm install react-custom-scrollbars --save

This assumes that you’re using npm package manager with a module bundler like Webpack or Browserify to consume CommonJS modules.

If you don’t yet use npm or a modern module bundler, and would rather prefer a single-file UMD build that makes ReactCustomScrollbars available as a global object, you can grab a pre-built version from unpkg. We don’t recommend this approach for any serious application, as most of the libraries complementary to react-custom-scrollbars are only available on npm.

Usage

This is the minimal configuration. Check out the Documentation for advanced usage.

import { Scrollbars } from 'react-custom-scrollbars' ; class App extends Component { render() { return ( < Scrollbars style = {{ width: 500 , height: 300 }}> < p > Some great content... </ p > </ Scrollbars > ); } }

The <Scrollbars> component is completely customizable. Check out the following code:

import { Scrollbars } from 'react-custom-scrollbars' ; class CustomScrollbars extends Component { render() { return ( < Scrollbars onScroll = {this.handleScroll} onScrollFrame = {this.handleScrollFrame} onScrollStart = {this.handleScrollStart} onScrollStop = {this.handleScrollStop} onUpdate = {this.handleUpdate} renderView = {this.renderView} renderTrackHorizontal = {this.renderTrackHorizontal} renderTrackVertical = {this.renderTrackVertical} renderThumbHorizontal = {this.renderThumbHorizontal} renderThumbVertical = {this.renderThumbVertical} autoHide autoHideTimeout = {1000} autoHideDuration = {200} autoHeight autoHeightMin = {0} autoHeightMax = {200} thumbMinSize = {30} universal = {true} { ...this.props }> ); } }

All properties are documented in the API docs

Examples

Run the simple example:

npm install cd react-custom-scrollbars/examples/simple npm install npm start

Tests

npm install npm test

Code Coverage

npm run test :cov

License

MIT