A monorepo of base configs and CLI wrappers used to speed up development @ Spotify.
Want to use it? Check out the CLI documentation to get started!
@spotify/web-scripts is a CLI that combines shared configuration for building, linting, testing, formatting, and releasing libraries for Node and the browser. It is opinionated, but allows configuration to avoid lock-in. You can also pick and choose which scripts you use. It is inspired by other tooling bundles like react-scripts and kcd-scripts.
yarn add --dev @spotify/web-scripts husky
It is intended to be used within a project as a series of npm scripts.
{
"devDependencies": {
"@spotify/web-scripts": "^12.0.0",
"husky": "^7.0.0"
},
"scripts": {
"build": "web-scripts build",
"test": "web-scripts test",
"format": "web-scripts format",
"lint": "web-scripts lint",
"commit": "web-scripts commit",
"release": "web-scripts release",
"prepare": "husky install && web-scripts audit"
}
}
Additionally, you'll need to run the following two commands to create the commit and pre-commit hooks:
npx husky set .husky/pre-commit 'yarn web-scripts precommit --no-tests --no-typecheck'
npx husky set .husky/commit-msg 'yarn web-scripts commitmsg --edit="$1"' && \
sed 's/edit=""/edit="$1"/g' .husky/commit-msg | tee .husky/commit-msg
NOTE: the second command uses sed to hack around this bug in husky that removes
$1.
You'll want to add and commit the
.husky directory.
View the full CLI documentation for more details on how to get started.
To quickly get started with a new
@spotify/web-scripts library, you can build one with our library scaffolding tool:
yarn create @spotify/web-scripts-library my-library-name
The other projects in this repo are shared configurations for common tools we use for building, linting, and formatting our code. They can be installed separately and used by anyone should they opt to follow our standards. We have a specialized point-of-view on what belongs in our configs. They are all used by the web-scripts CLI by default.
We have a few guiding principles for this project.
web-scripts is meant to be configurable. We want to avoid the "eject" problem. You should be able to easily take the base configs and extend them in your project.
yarn lint which includes Prettier, ESLint, and TypeScript checks. We could have done
yarn lint,
yarn typecheck, and
yarn stylecheck. That would have meant pushing "new" linting to all repos on new versions would be much harder, as we would need to communicate that you need to update your invocation in package.json.
This project adheres to the Open Code of Conduct. By participating, you are expected to honor this code.
This project is an opinionated approach to static analysis, code formatting, testing, and publishing. It's the result of consensus between many web engineers inside Spotify, and the default configs will mostly be written by Spotify employees. We may reject PRs to the ESLint config if we don't agree that the rule makes sense as part of our baseline, for example. Use it if it aligns with your needs!
If you get an error like
Cannot find module '../cjs' when running
yarn test, you need to bootstrap web-scripts.
$ yarn lerna run bootstrap
The repo releases automatically on merge to master using
semantic-release and
lerna in a Github Action, if the commit message has the right semantic-release format