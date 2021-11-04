bunyan-syslog is a stream for bunyan that consumes raw records from bunyan and sends them to a syslog server.

Installation

npm install bunyan-syslog

Usage

var bunyan = require ( 'bunyan' ); var bsyslog = require ( 'bunyan-syslog' ); var log = bunyan.createLogger({ name : 'foo' , streams : [ { level : 'debug' , type : 'raw' , stream : bsyslog.createBunyanStream({ type : 'sys' , facility : bsyslog.local0, host : '192.168.0.1' , port : 514 }) }] }); log.debug({ foo : 'bar' }, 'hello %s' , 'world' );

That's pretty much it. You create a syslog stream, and point it at a syslog server (UDP by default; you can force TCP by setting type: tcp in the constructor); default is to use facility user and a syslog server on 127.0.0.1:514 . Note you must pass type: 'raw' to bunyan in the top-level stream object or this won't work.

If you want your logs to be in the normal bunyan format, rsyslog allows you to setup a template to format it as just the JSON object:

template ( name ="bunyan" type ="string" string="%msg:R,ERE,1,FIELD:(\\{.*\\})--end%

") local0.* /var/ log /application. log ;bunyan

You can also write this using the older $template syntax:

$template bunyan, "%msg:R,ERE,1,FIELD:(\{.*\})--end%

" local0.* /var/ log /application.log;bunyan

Mappings

This module maps bunyan levels to syslog levels as follows:

+--------+ --------+ | Bunyan | Syslog | +--------+--------+ | fatal | emerg | +--------+--------+ | error | error | +--------+--------+ | warn | warn | +--------+--------+ | info | info | +--------+--------+ | * | debug | +--------+--------+

Running the test suite

You can run the test suite using the provided rsyslog configuration:

rsyslogd -f ./ test /rsyslog.conf -i $PWD /test.pid -u $USER make test kill $(cat test.pid)

If you have an older rsyslog installed, you can adjust it to use the legacy syntax:

$ModLoad imudp $ModLoad imtcp $UDPServerAddress 127.0.0.1 $UDPServerRun 10514 $InputTCPServerRun 10514

Note that when run this way, the TCP socket will listen on 0.0.0.0 .

License

MIT.