Sports Lib

A Library for processing GPX, TCX, FIT and JSON files from services such as Strava, Movescount, Garmin, Polar etc

About

Sports Lib tries to achieve a common domain model and lib for sport activity formats such as GPX, TCX, FIT and other popular formats.

Currently the support is limited to the main formats: GPX, TCX, FIT and JSON*

*JSON is for specific services while GPX, TCX, FIT should be compatible with the move common services, such as Strava, Movescount, Garmin, Polar and any other service that supports the above formats.

Install

Install via npm npm install @sports-alliance/sports-lib --save

Examples

GPX

import {SportsLib} from '@sports-alliance/sports-lib' ; const gpxString = 'Some string from a file etc' ; SportsLib.importFromGPX(gpxString).then( ( event )=> { const distance = event.getDistance(); const duration = event.getDuration(); });

TCX

import {SportsLib} from '@sports-alliance/sports-lib' ; const tcxString = 'Some string from a file etc' ; SportsLib.importFromTCX( ( new DOMParser( ) ). parseFromString ( tcxString, 'application/xml' )). then ( ( event )=>{ const distance = event.getDistance( ); const duration = event.getDuration( ); } );

FIT

import {SportsLib} from '@sports-alliance/sports-lib' ; SportsLib.importFromFit(arrayBuffer).then( ( event )=> { const distance = event.getDistance(); const duration = event.getDuration(); });

Export

const gpxString = await new EventExporterGPX().getAsString(event); const blob = new Blob( [jsonString], { type : new EventExporterGPX().fileType}, );

Example converting a FIT file to GPX

Thanks to @guikeller