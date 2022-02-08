Passport strategy for authenticating with Google using OAuth 2.0.

This module lets you authenticate using Google in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Google authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

$ npm install passport-google-oauth20

TypeScript support

$ npm install @types/passport-google-oauth20

Usage

Register Application

The Google strategy authenticates users using their Google account. Before your application can make use of Google's authentication system, you must first register your app to use OAuth 2.0 with Google APIs. Once registered, a client ID and secret will be issued which are used by Google to identify your app. To register, complete the following steps:

Go to the Google Cloud Platform console. From the projects list, select a project or create a new one. Navigate to the APIs & Services page and select Credentials. If you have an existing application, it will be listed under OAuth 2.0 Client IDs. Click Edit OAuth client to obtain the client ID and secret, and proceed to configure the strategy. Otherwise, continue. If you have not already done so, configure the OAuth consent screen. Select External to make your application available to any user with a Google account. Complete the app registration process by entering the app name, support email, and developer contact information. Click Create Credentials, then select OAuth client ID. Select Web application as Application type. Click Add URI under Authorized Redirect URIs. Enter the URL of your application's OAuth 2.0 redirect endpoint. If you are using the example app, enter http://localhost:3000/oauth2/redirect/google . Click Create to create the OAuth client. The following screen will display your client ID and secret. Proceed to configure the strategy.

Configure Strategy

Once you've registered your application, the strategy needs to be configured with your application's client ID and secret, along with its OAuth 2.0 redirect endpoint.

The strategy takes a verify function as an argument, which accepts accessToken , refreshToken , and profile as arguments. accessToken and refreshToken are used for API access, and are not needed for authentication. profile contains the user's profile information stored in their Google account. When authenticating a user, this strategy uses the OAuth 2.0 protocol to obtain this information via a sequence of redirects and API requests to Google.

The verify function is responsible for determining the user to which the Google account belongs. In cases where the account is logging in for the first time, a new user record is typically created automatically. On subsequent logins, the existing user record will be found via its relation to the Google account.

Because the verify function is supplied by the application, the app is free to use any database of its choosing. The example below illustrates usage of a SQL database.

var GoogleStrategy = require ( 'passport-google-oauth20' ); passport.use( new GoogleStrategy({ clientID : GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID, clientSecret : GOOGLE_CLIENT_SECRET, callbackURL : 'https://www.example.com/oauth2/redirect/google' , scope : [ 'profile' ], state : true }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, cb ) { db.get( 'SELECT * FROM federated_credentials WHERE provider = ? AND subject = ?' , [ 'https://accounts.google.com' , profile.id ], function ( err, cred ) { if (err) { return cb(err); } if (!cred) { db.run( 'INSERT INTO users (name) VALUES (?)' , [ profile.displayName ], function ( err ) { if (err) { return cb(err); } var id = this .lastID; db.run( 'INSERT INTO federated_credentials (user_id, provider, subject) VALUES (?, ?, ?)' , [ id, 'https://accounts.google.com' , profile.id ], function ( err ) { if (err) { return cb(err); } var user = { id : id, name : profile.displayName }; return cb( null , user); }); }); } else { db.get( 'SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ?' , [ cred.user_id ], function ( err, user ) { if (err) { return cb(err); } if (!user) { return cb( null , false ); } return cb( null , user); }); } }; } ));

Define Routes

Two routes are needed in order to allow users to log in with their Google account. The first route redirects the user to the Google, where they will authenticate:

app.get( '/login/google' , passport.authenticate( 'google' ));

The second route processes the authentication response and logs the user in, after Google redirects the user back to the app:

app.get( '/oauth2/redirect/google' , passport.authenticate( 'google' , { failureRedirect : '/login' , failureMessage : true }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( '/' ); });

Documentation

Refer to Using OAuth 2.0 to Access Google APIs for more information on integrating your application with Google APIs using OAuth 2.0.

Examples

todos-express-google-oauth2 Illustrates how to use the Google strategy within an Express application.

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2012-2022 Jared Hanson [https://www.jaredhanson.me/](https://www.jaredhanson.me/)