This SDK is designed to work with Split, the platform for controlled rollouts, which serves features to your users via a Split feature flag to manage your complete customer experience.
This SDK is compatible with React 16.3.0 and above, since it uses React Context API.
Some features, such as
useClient and
useManager, use React Hooks API that requires React 16.8.0 or later.
Below is a simple example that describes the instantiation and most basic usage of our SDK:
import React from 'react';
// Import SDK functions
import { SplitFactory, SplitTreatments } from '@splitsoftware/splitio-react';
// Define your config object
const CONFIG = {
core: {
authorizationKey: 'YOUR_BROWSER_API_KEY',
key: 'CUSTOMER_ID'
}
};
function MyReactComponent() {
return (
/* Use SplitFactory to instantiate the SDK and makes it available to nested components */
<SplitFactory config={CONFIG} >
{/* Evaluate splits with SplitTreatments component */}
<SplitTreatments names={['SPLIT_NAME']} >
{({ treatments: { SPLIT_NAME }, isReady }) => {
// Check SDK readiness using isReady prop
if (!isReady)
return <div>Loading SDK ...</div>;
if (SPLIT_NAME.treatment === 'on') {
// return JSX for on treatment
} else if (SPLIT_NAME.treatment === 'off') {
// return JSX for off treatment
} else {
// return JSX for control treatment
}
}}
</SplitTreatments>
</SplitFactory>
);
}
Please refer to our official docs to learn about all the functionality provided by our SDK and the configuration options available for tailoring it to your current application setup.
The Split team monitors all issues submitted to this issue tracker. We encourage you to use this issue tracker to submit any bug reports, feedback, and feature enhancements. We'll do our best to respond in a timely manner.
Please see Contributors Guide to find all you need to submit a Pull Request (PR).
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See: Apache License.
