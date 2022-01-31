Split SDK for Javascript

Overview

This SDK is designed to work with Split, the platform for controlled rollouts, which serves features to your users via a Split feature flag to manage your complete customer experience.

Compatibility

The JavaScript SDK is an isomorphic library for both Node.js and Web browser environments.

It supports Node.js version 6.x and npm 3.x or later.

For browsers it supports IE10+ and all the other major browsers. However, IE doesn't have native support for Promises, which we require to properly work. If you're targeting IE it's up to you to provide Promises support. You should include a polyfill like es6-promise.

Getting started

Below is a simple Node.js example that describes the instantiation and most basic usage of our SDK:

var SplitFactory = require ( '@splitsoftware/splitio' ).SplitFactory; var factory = SplitFactory({ core : { authorizationKey : 'YOUR_SDK_API_KEY' } }); var client = factory.client(); client.on(client.Event.SDK_READY, function ( ) { var treatment = client.getTreatment( 'CUSTOMER_ID' , 'SPLIT_NAME' ); if (treatment == 'on' ) { } else if (treatment == 'off' ) { } else { } });

Please refer to JavaScript SDK (client-side) or Node.js SDK (server-side) to learn about all the functionality provided by our SDK as well as specifics for each environment and the configuration options available for tailoring it to your current application setup.

Submitting issues

The Split team monitors all issues submitted to this issue tracker. We encourage you to use this issue tracker to submit any bug reports, feedback, and feature enhancements. We'll do our best to respond in a timely manner.

Contributing

Please see Contributors Guide to find all you need to submit a Pull Request (PR).

License

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See: Apache License.

