This SDK is designed to work with Split, the platform for controlled rollouts, which serves features to your users via a Split feature flag to manage your complete customer experience.
The JavaScript SDK is an isomorphic library for both Node.js and Web browser environments.
It supports Node.js version 6.x and npm 3.x or later.
For browsers it supports IE10+ and all the other major browsers. However, IE doesn't have native support for Promises, which we require to properly work. If you're targeting IE it's up to you to provide Promises support. You should include a polyfill like es6-promise.
Below is a simple Node.js example that describes the instantiation and most basic usage of our SDK:
// Import the SDK
var SplitFactory = require('@splitsoftware/splitio').SplitFactory;
// Instantiate the SDK
var factory = SplitFactory({
core: {
authorizationKey: 'YOUR_SDK_API_KEY'
}
});
// Get the client instance you'll use
var client = factory.client();
// Set a callback to listen for the SDK_READY event, to make sure the SDK is properly loaded before asking for a treatment
client.on(client.Event.SDK_READY, function() {
var treatment = client.getTreatment('CUSTOMER_ID', 'SPLIT_NAME');
if (treatment == 'on') {
// insert code here for on treatment
} else if (treatment == 'off') {
// insert code here for off treatment
} else {
// insert your control treatment code here
}
});
Please refer to JavaScript SDK (client-side) or Node.js SDK (server-side) to learn about all the functionality provided by our SDK as well as specifics for each environment and the configuration options available for tailoring it to your current application setup.
The Split team monitors all issues submitted to this issue tracker. We encourage you to use this issue tracker to submit any bug reports, feedback, and feature enhancements. We'll do our best to respond in a timely manner.
Please see Contributors Guide to find all you need to submit a Pull Request (PR).
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See: Apache License.
