Features

Written in TypeScript

No dependencies

Lightweight, 27kB (11kB gzipped)

Flexible and extensible

Protected by 300+ test cases

Multiple slides

Slide or fade transition by CSS

Supports breakpoints

Accepts CSS relative units

No need to crop images

Autoplay with progress bar and play/pause buttons

RTL and vertical direction

Mouse drag and touch swipe

Free drag mode

Mouse wheel navigation

Nested slider

Lazy loading

Thumbnail slider

Auto width and height

Accessibility friendly

Internet Explorer 10

No Lighthouse Errors

Here is the mobile version result of the Splide front page:

The Splide slider does not degrade Accessibility, Best Practices and SEO 🎉

License

Splide is released under MIT license. © 2022 Naotoshi Fujita