Deprecate notice: use youtube-dl-exec instead.

Download videos from youtube in node.js using youtube-dl.

If you're only interested in downloading only from youtube, you should consider using pure Javascript youtube downloading module.

Installation

With npm do:

npm install youtube-dl

Usage

Downloading videos

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const youtubedl = require ( 'youtube-dl' ) const video = youtubedl( 'http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90AiXO1pAiA' , [ '--format=18' ], { cwd : __dirname }) video.on( 'info' , function ( info ) { console .log( 'Download started' ) console .log( 'filename: ' + info._filename) console .log( 'size: ' + info.size) }) video.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'myvideo.mp4' ))

It will produce an output that looks like the following when ran.

Got video info saving to T-ara - Number Nine - MV - 티아라-Seku9G1kT0c.mp4 100.00%

Resuming partially downloaded videos

const youtubedl = require ( 'youtube-dl' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const output = 'myvideo.mp4' let downloaded = 0 if (fs.existsSync(output)) { downloaded = fs.statSync(output).size } const video = youtubedl( 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=179MiZSibco' , [ '--format=18' ], { start : downloaded, cwd : __dirname }) video.on( 'info' , function ( info ) { console .log( 'Download started' ) console .log( 'filename: ' + info._filename) let total = info.size + downloaded console .log( 'size: ' + total) if (downloaded > 0 ) { console .log( 'resuming from: ' + downloaded) console .log( 'remaining bytes: ' + info.size) } }) video.pipe(fs.createWriteStream(output, { flags : 'a' })) video.on( 'complete' , function complete ( info ) { 'use strict' console .log( 'filename: ' + info._filename + ' already downloaded.' ) }) video.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'finished downloading!' ) })

It will produce an output that looks like the following when ran.

Output:

[~/nodejs/node-youtube-dl/example]$ node resume.js Download started filename: 1 1 1-179MiZSibco.mp4 size: 5109213 ^C

[~/nodejs/node-youtube-dl/example]$ node resume.js Download started filename: 1 1 1-179MiZSibco.mp4 size: 5109213 resuming from: 917504 remaining bytes: 4191709 finished downloading

Getting video information

const youtubedl = require ( 'youtube-dl' ) const url = 'http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKsjaOqDXgg' const options = [ '--username=user' , '--password=hunter2' ] youtubedl.getInfo(url, options, function ( err, info ) { if (err) throw err console .log( 'id:' , info.id) console .log( 'title:' , info.title) console .log( 'url:' , info.url) console .log( 'thumbnail:' , info.thumbnail) console .log( 'description:' , info.description) console .log( 'filename:' , info._filename) console .log( 'format id:' , info.format_id) })

Running that will produce something like

id: WKsjaOqDXgg title: Ace Rimmer to the Rescue url: http://r5---sn-p5qlsn7e.c.youtube.com/videoplayback?ms=au&ip=160.79.125.18&cp=U0hWTFVQVl9FTENONl9NSlpDOjgtU1VsODlkVmRH&id=58ab2368ea835e08& source =youtube&expire=1377558202&factor=1.25&key=yt1&ipbits=8&mt=1377534150&itag=34&sver=3&upn=-rGWz2vYpN4&fexp=912306%2C927900%2C919395%2C926518%2C936203%2C913819%2C929117%2C929121%2C929906%2C929907%2C929922%2C929127%2C929129%2C929131%2C929930%2C925726%2C925720%2C925722%2C925718%2C929917%2C906945%2C929919%2C929933%2C912521%2C932306%2C913428%2C904830%2C919373%2C930803%2C908536%2C904122%2C938701%2C936308%2C909549%2C900816%2C912711%2C904494%2C904497%2C900375%2C906001&sparams=algorithm%2Cburst%2Ccp%2Cfactor%2Cid%2Cip%2Cipbits%2Citag%2Csource%2Cupn%2Cexpire&mv=m&burst=40&algorithm=throttle-factor&signature=ABD3A847684AD9B39331E567568D3FA0DCFA4776.7895521E130A042FB3625A17242CE3C02A4460B7&ratebypass=yes thumbnail: https://i1.ytimg.com/vi/WKsjaOqDXgg/hqdefault.jpg description: An old Red Dwarf eposide where Ace Rimmer saves the Princess Bonjella. filename: Ace Rimmer to the Rescue-WKsjaOqDXgg.flv format id: 34

You can use an array of urls to produce an array of response objects with matching array index (e.g. the 1st response object will match the first url etc...)

const youtubedl = require ( 'youtube-dl' ) const url1 = 'http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKsjaOqDXgg' const url2 = 'https://vimeo.com/6586873' youtubedl.getInfo([url1, url2], function ( err, info ) { if (err) throw err console .log( 'title for the url1:' , info[ 0 ].title) console .log( 'title for the url2:' , info[ 1 ].title) })

Using a proxy

const youtubedl = require ( 'youtube-dl' ) const video = youtubedl( 'http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90AiXO1pAiA' , [ '--proxy' , 'http://ip:port' ],

Downloading subtitles

const youtubedl = require ( 'youtube-dl' ) const url = 'https://youtu.be/PizwcirYuGY' const options = { auto : false , all : false , format : 'ttml' , lang : 'en' , cwd : __dirname, } youtubedl.getSubs(url, options, function ( err, files ) { if (err) throw err console .log( 'subtitle files downloaded:' , files) })

Downloading thumbnails

const youtubedl = require ( 'youtube-dl' ) const url = 'https://youtu.be/PizwcirYuGY' const options = { all : false , cwd : __dirname, } youtubedl.getThumbs(url, options, function ( err, files ) { if (err) throw err console .log( 'thumbnail file downloaded:' , files) })

For more usage info on youtube-dl and the arguments you can pass to it, do youtube-dl -h or go to the youtube-dl documentation.

Downloading playlists

const path = require ( 'path' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const youtubedl = require ( 'youtube-dl' ) function playlist ( url ) { 'use strict' const video = youtubedl(url) video.on( 'error' , function error ( err ) { console .log( 'error 2:' , err) }) let size = 0 video.on( 'info' , function ( info ) { size = info.size let output = path.join(__dirname + '/' , size + '.mp4' ) video.pipe(fs.createWriteStream(output)) }) let pos = 0 video.on( 'data' , function data ( chunk ) { pos += chunk.length if (size) { let percent = (pos / size * 100 ).toFixed( 2 ) process.stdout.cursorTo( 0 ) process.stdout.clearLine( 1 ) process.stdout.write(percent + '%' ) } }) video.on( 'next' , playlist) } playlist( 'https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEFA9E9D96CB7F807' )

Note node-youtube-dl does not currently support playlist urls with the "list" format:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v= < video-id > &list= < playlist id >

Please use instead the equivalent "playlist" format as the example below:

https :

The following snippet could be of use when making this format conversion.

function toSupportedFormat ( url ) { if (url.includes( "list=" )) { var playlistId = url.substring(url.indexOf( 'list=' ) + 5 ); return "https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=" + playlistId; } return url; } var url = "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shF8Sv-OswM&list=PLzIUZKHPb1HbqsPMIFdE0My54iektZrNU" url = toSupportedFormat(url); console .log(url)

Getting the list of extractors

const youtubedl = require ( 'youtube-dl' ) youtubedl.getExtractors( true , function ( err, list ) { console .log( 'Found ' + list.length + ' extractors' ) for ( let i = 0 i < list.length i++) { console .log(list[i]) } })

Will print something like

Found 521 extractors 1up.com 220.ro 24video 3sat

Getting the binary path

const youtubedl = require ( 'youtube-dl' ) console .log(youtubedl.getYtdlBinary())

Changing the binary path

const path = require ( 'path' ) const youtubedl = require ( 'youtube-dl' ) const customBinaryPath = path.resolve( 'custom/path/to-binary' ) youtubedl.setYtdlBinary(customBinaryPath)

Call the youtube-dl binary directly

This module doesn't have youtube-dl download the video. Instead, it uses the url key from the --dump-json CLI option to create a node stream. That way, it can be used like any other node stream.

If that, or none of the above support your use case, you can use youtubedl.exec() to call youtube-dl however you like.

const youtubedl = require ( 'youtube-dl' ) youtubedl.exec(url, [ '-x' , '--audio-format' , 'mp3' ], {}, function ( err, output ) { if (err) throw err console .log(output.join( '

' )) })

Since the youtube-dl binary is updated regularly, you can run npm run update to check for and download any updates for it. You can also require youtube-dl/lib/downloader in your app if you'd like to place youtube-dl binary in a specific directory and control when it gets updates.

const downloader = require ( 'youtube-dl/lib/downloader' ) downloader( 'path/to-binary' , function error ( err, done ) { 'use strict' if (err) throw err console .log(done) })

This script parses a couple of flags from argv :

--platform=windows forces downloading the Windows version of youtube-dl.

forces downloading the Windows version of youtube-dl. --overwrite overwrites the existing youtube-dl executable if it exists.

If you are using promises there's now a promise version, if you don't pass a function as second argument:

const downloader = require ( 'youtube-dl/lib/downloader' ) downloader( 'path/to-binary' ) .then( ( message ) => { console .log(message); }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log( "err" , err); exit( 1 ); });

Environment Variables

Youtube-dl looks for certain environment variables to aid its operations. If Youtube-dl doesn't find them in the environment during the installation step, a lowercased variant of these variables will be used from the npm config or yarn config.

YOUTUBE_DL_DOWNLOAD_HOST - overwrite URL prefix that is used to download the binary file of Youtube-dl. Note: this includes protocol and might even include path prefix. Defaults to https://yt-dl.org/downloads/latest/youtube-dl .

Tests

Tests are written with vows

npm test

License

MIT