openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@splayer/electron-json-storage

by electron-userland
4.1.6 (see all)

📦 Easily write and read user settings in Electron apps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

electron-json-storage

Easily write and read user settings in Electron apps

npm version dependencies Build Status Build status

Electron lacks an easy way to persist and read user settings for your application. electron-json-storage implements an API somewhat similar to localStorage to write and read JSON objects to/from the operating system application data directory, as defined by app.getPath('userData').

Related modules:

Installation

Install electron-json-storage by running:

$ npm install --save electron-json-storage

You can require this module from either the main or renderer process (with and without remote).

Running on Electron >10 renderer processes

When loaded in renderer processes, this module will try to make use of electron.remote in order to fetch the userData path.

Electron 10 now defaults enableRemoteModule to false, which means that electron-json-storage will be able to calculate a data path by default.

The solution is to manually call storage.setDataPath() before reading or writing any values or setting enableRemoteModule to true.

Documentation

storage.getDefaultDataPath() ⇒ String | Null

This function will return null when running in the renderer process without support for the remote IPC mechanism. You have to explicitly set a data path using .setDataPath() in these cases.

Kind: static method of storage
Summary: Get the default data path
Returns: String | Null - default data path
Access: public
Example 

const defaultDataPath = storage.getDefaultDataPath()

storage.setDataPath(directory)

The default value will be used if the directory is undefined.

Kind: static method of storage
Summary: Set current data path
Access: public

ParamTypeDescription
directoryString | Undefineddirectory

Example 

const os = require('os');
const storage = require('electron-json-storage');

storage.setDataPath(os.tmpdir());

storage.getDataPath() ⇒ String

Returns the current data path. It defaults to a directory called "storage" inside Electron's userData path.

Kind: static method of storage
Summary: Get current user data path
Returns: String - the user data path
Access: public
Example 

const storage = require('electron-json-storage');

const dataPath = storage.getDataPath();
console.log(dataPath);

storage.get(key, [options], callback)

If the key doesn't exist in the user data, an empty object is returned. Also notice that the .json extension is added automatically, but it's ignored if you pass it yourself.

Passing an extension other than .json will result in a file created with both extensions. For example, the key foo.data will result in a file called foo.data.json.

Kind: static method of storage
Summary: Read user data
Access: public

ParamTypeDescription
keyStringkey
[options]Objectoptions
[options.dataPath]Stringdata path
callbackfunctioncallback (error, data)

Example 

const storage = require('electron-json-storage');

storage.get('foobar', function(error, data) {
  if (error) throw error;

  console.log(data);
});

storage.getSync(key, [options])

See .get().

Kind: static method of storage
Summary: Read user data (sync)
Access: public

ParamTypeDescription
keyStringkey
[options]Objectoptions
[options.dataPath]Stringdata path

Example 

const storage = require('electron-json-storage');

var data = storage.getSync('foobar');
console.log(data);

storage.getMany(keys, [options], callback)

This function returns an object with the data of all the passed keys. If one of the keys doesn't exist, an empty object is returned for it.

Kind: static method of storage
Summary: Read many user data keys
Access: public

ParamTypeDescription
keysArray.<String>keys
[options]Objectoptions
[options.dataPath]Stringdata path
callbackfunctioncallback (error, data)

Example 

const storage = require('electron-json-storage');

storage.getMany([ 'foobar', 'barbaz' ], function(error, data) {
  if (error) throw error;

  console.log(data.foobar);
  console.log(data.barbaz);
});

storage.getAll([options], callback)

This function returns an empty object if there is no data to be read.

Kind: static method of storage
Summary: Read all user data
Access: public

ParamTypeDescription
[options]Objectoptions
[options.dataPath]Stringdata path
callbackfunctioncallback (error, data)

Example 

const storage = require('electron-json-storage');

storage.getAll(function(error, data) {
  if (error) throw error;

  console.log(data);
});

storage.set(key, json, [options], callback)

Kind: static method of storage
Summary: Write user data
Access: public

ParamTypeDescription
keyStringkey
jsonObjectjson object
[options]Objectoptions
[options.dataPath]Stringdata path
[options.validate]Stringvalidate writes by reading the data back
[options.prettyPrinting]booleanadds line breaks and spacing to the written data
callbackfunctioncallback (error)

Example 

const storage = require('electron-json-storage');

storage.set('foobar', { foo: 'bar' }, function(error) {
  if (error) throw error;
});

storage.has(key, [options], callback)

Kind: static method of storage
Summary: Check if a key exists
Access: public

ParamTypeDescription
keyStringkey
[options]Objectoptions
[options.dataPath]Stringdata path
callbackfunctioncallback (error, hasKey)

Example 

const storage = require('electron-json-storage');

storage.has('foobar', function(error, hasKey) {
  if (error) throw error;

  if (hasKey) {
    console.log('There is data stored as `foobar`');
  }
});

storage.keys([options], callback)

Kind: static method of storage
Summary: Get the list of saved keys
Access: public

ParamTypeDescription
[options]Objectoptions
[options.dataPath]Stringdata path
callbackfunctioncallback (error, keys)

Example 

const storage = require('electron-json-storage');

storage.keys(function(error, keys) {
  if (error) throw error;

  for (var key of keys) {
    console.log('There is a key called: ' + key);
  }
});

storage.remove(key, [options], callback)

Notice this function does nothing, nor throws any error if the key doesn't exist.

Kind: static method of storage
Summary: Remove a key
Access: public

ParamTypeDescription
keyStringkey
[options]Objectoptions
[options.dataPath]Stringdata path
callbackfunctioncallback (error)

Example 

const storage = require('electron-json-storage');

storage.remove('foobar', function(error) {
  if (error) throw error;
});

storage.clear([options], callback)

Kind: static method of storage
Summary: Clear all stored data in the current user data path
Access: public

ParamTypeDescription
[options]Objectoptions
[options.dataPath]Stringdata path
callbackfunctioncallback (error)

Example 

const storage = require('electron-json-storage');

storage.clear(function(error) {
  if (error) throw error;
});

Support

If you're having any problem, please raise an issue on GitHub and we'll be happy to help.

Tests

Run the test suite by doing:

$ npm test

Contribute

Before submitting a PR, please make sure that you include tests, and that jshint runs without any warning:

$ npm run-script lint

License

The project is licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial