Spinnaker Canary UI

PR Process

In order to commit to this repo, please fork the repository and submit Pull Requests from a fork rather than a branch. It requires additional permissions to push branches.

Development

Make sure that node and yarn are installed on your machine. The minimum versions for each are listed in package.json .

To develop this module, run it as a Deck dependency using either yalc (recommended) or npm link .

yarn

In the root of this repository and the main Deck repository, run

yarn

yalc

Globally install yalc.

From the root of this repository, run

yalc publish

From the root of the main Deck repository, run

yalc add @spinnaker/kayenta yarn start

As you make additional changes in this repository, run

yalc publish --push

npm link

From the root of this repository, run

npm link

From the root of the main Deck repository, run

npm link @spinnaker/kayenta

You should only have to run these commands once.

Next, run yarn build --watch at the root of this repository. In a separate terminal, run yarn start at the root of the main Deck repository.

Publishing @spinnaker/kayenta

This module is published as an NPM package.

Create a pull request that increments package.json 's patch version - e.g., to 0.0.57 .

's patch version - e.g., to . Once the pull request has been merged, @spinnaker/kayenta will be automatically published to NPM via a GitHub Action.

Once @spinnaker/kayenta has been published, the Deck dependency on deck-kayenta will be automatically updated by Dependabot. Keep an eye out for a PR against Deck from Dependabot.

Testing

To run deck-kayenta 's tests, run yarn test .