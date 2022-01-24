In order to commit to this repo, please fork the repository and submit Pull Requests from a fork rather than a branch. It requires additional permissions to push branches.
Make sure that node and yarn
are installed on your machine. The minimum versions for each are listed in
package.json.
To develop this module, run it as a Deck dependency using either
yalc (recommended) or
npm link.
In the root of this repository and the main Deck repository, run
yarn
Globally install yalc.
From the root of this repository, run
yalc publish
From the root of the main Deck repository, run
yalc add @spinnaker/kayenta
yarn start
As you make additional changes in this repository, run
yalc publish --push
From the root of this repository, run
npm link
From the root of the main Deck repository, run
npm link @spinnaker/kayenta
You should only have to run these commands once.
Next, run
yarn build --watch at the root of this repository. In a separate terminal,
run
yarn start at the root of the main Deck repository.
This module is published as an NPM package.
package.json's patch version - e.g., to
0.0.57.
@spinnaker/kayenta will be automatically published to NPM via a GitHub Action.
Once
@spinnaker/kayenta has been published, the Deck dependency on deck-kayenta will be automatically
updated by Dependabot. Keep an eye out
for a PR against Deck from Dependabot.
To run
deck-kayenta's tests, run
yarn test.
To debug
deck-kayenta's tests using https://jestjs.io/, run
yarn test:debug. Add a
debugger statement to the test you want to debug.