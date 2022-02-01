🚧 Under Heavy Construction 🚧

This project is undergoing a complete rewrite. We're almost there.

For the legacy VS Code extension known as Data-pack Helper Plus, check out

Spyglass

Spyglass aims at improving users' editing experience of Minecraft data packs by providing IntelliSense features like real-time error reporting, auto-completion, semantic coloring, code navigation tools, and refactor utilities.

\ Sample image is from the legacy version of the project

Documentation

WIP under the docs directory.

Contributing

git clone https://github.com/SpyglassMC/Spyglass.git Make sure you're using an npm version higher than or equal to 7.0.0, as this repository utilizes npm@7's workspaces feature. npm -v npm i -g npm@7 npm i && npm run build

If you're using VS Code to develop Spyglass:

Install the recommended ESLint extension. Make a copy of .vscode/settings.template.json and rename it to .vscode/settings.json . Now your VS Code should automatically fix all linting errors every time you save the file.

and rename it to . Now your VS Code should automatically fix all linting errors every time you save the file. Press F5 to run the VS Code extension in development environment. VS Code will automatically compile all packages and build the extension file in watch mode.

Or if you prefer the command line interface:

npm run build to build all packages.

to build all packages. npm run watch to watch changes and build all packages.

to watch changes and build all packages. npm run clean to remove all js output. Use this when there seem to be caching issues with TypeScript's compiler.

to remove all js output. Use this when there seem to be caching issues with TypeScript's compiler. npm test to test all packages.

to test all packages. npm run lint to check linting errors.

to check linting errors. npm run lint:fix to fix all auto-fixable linting errors.

to fix all auto-fixable linting errors. npm run commit to run the [ gitmoji CLI][gitmoji]. You actually don't have to worry about commit message as long as you're creating PR, as I can always change it.