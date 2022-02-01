🚧 Under Heavy Construction 🚧
This project is undergoing a complete rewrite. We're almost there.
For the legacy VS Code extension known as Data-pack Helper Plus, check out
release/3.3.0 for server-side code;
Spyglass aims at improving users' editing experience of Minecraft data packs by providing IntelliSense features like real-time error reporting, auto-completion, semantic coloring, code navigation tools, and refactor utilities.
\ Sample image is from the legacy version of the project
WIP under the
docs directory.
$ git clone https://github.com/SpyglassMC/Spyglass.git
$ npm -v
$ npm i -g npm@7 # Run this to update it if it's not already 7.x.x.
$ npm i && npm run build
If you're using VS Code to develop Spyglass:
.vscode/settings.template.json and rename it to
.vscode/settings.json.
Now your VS Code should automatically fix all linting errors every time you save the file.
Or if you prefer the command line interface:
npm run build to build all packages.
npm run watch to watch changes and build all packages.
npm run clean to remove all js output. Use this when there seem to be caching issues with TypeScript's compiler.
npm test to test all packages.
npm run lint to check linting errors.
npm run lint:fix to fix all auto-fixable linting errors.
npm run commit to run the [
gitmoji CLI][gitmoji]. You actually don't have to worry about commit message as long as you're creating PR, as I can always change it.
Please refrain from using
mocha --watch, as it might interface with and break the snapshot testing.