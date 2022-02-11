Firebase CLI

The Firebase Command Line Interface (CLI) Tools can be used to test, manage, and deploy your Firebase project from the command line.

Deploy code and assets to your Firebase projects

Run a local web server for your Firebase Hosting site

Interact with data in your Firebase database

Import/Export users into/from Firebase Auth

To get started with the Firebase CLI, read the full list of commands below or check out the documentation.

Installation

Node Package

You can install the Firebase CLI using npm (the Node Package Manager). Note that you will need to install Node.js and npm. Installing Node.js should install npm as well.

To download and install the Firebase CLI run the following command:

npm install -g firebase-tools

This will provide you with the globally accessible firebase command.

Standalone Binary

The standalone binary distribution of the Firebase CLI allows you to download a firebase executable without any dependencies.

To download and install the CLI run the following command:

curl -sL firebase.tools | bash

Commands

The command firebase --help lists the available commands and firebase <command> --help shows more details for an individual command.

If a command is project-specific, you must either be inside a project directory with an active project alias or specify the Firebase project id with the -P <project_id> flag.

Below is a brief list of the available commands and their function:

Configuration Commands

Command Description login Authenticate to your Firebase account. Requires access to a web browser. logout Sign out of the Firebase CLI. login:ci Generate an authentication token for use in non-interactive environments. login:add Authorize the CLI for an additional account. login:list List authorized CLI accounts. login:use Set the default account to use for this project use Set active Firebase project, manage project aliases. open Quickly open a browser to relevant project resources. init Setup a new Firebase project in the current directory. This command will create a firebase.json configuration file in your current directory. help Display help information about the CLI or specific commands.

Append --no-localhost to login (i.e., firebase login --no-localhost ) to copy and paste code instead of starting a local server for authentication. A use case might be if you SSH into an instance somewhere and you need to authenticate to Firebase on that machine.

Project Management Commands

Command Description apps:create Create a new Firebase app in a project. apps:list List the registered apps of a Firebase project. apps:sdkconfig Print the configuration of a Firebase app. projects:addfirebase Add Firebase resources to a Google Cloud Platform project. projects:create Create a new Firebase project. projects:list Print a list of all of your Firebase projects.

Deployment and Local Emulation

These commands let you deploy and interact with your Firebase services.

Command Description emulators:exec Start the local Firebase emulators, run a test script, then shut down the emulators. emulators:start Start the local Firebase emulators. deploy Deploys your Firebase project. Relies on firebase.json configuration and your local project folder. serve Start a local server with your Firebase Hosting configuration and HTTPS-triggered Cloud Functions. Relies on firebase.json . setup:emulators:database Downloads the database emulator. setup:emulators:firestore Downloads the firestore emulator.

App Distribution Commands

Command Description appdistribution:distribute Upload a distribution.

Auth Commands

Command Description auth:import Batch importing accounts into Firebase from data file. auth:export Batch exporting accounts from Firebase into data file.

Detailed doc is here.

Realtime Database Commands

Command Description database:get Fetch data from the current project's database and display it as JSON. Supports querying on indexed data. database:set Replace all data at a specified location in the current project's database. Takes input from file, STDIN, or command-line argument. database:push Push new data to a list at a specified location in the current project's database. Takes input from file, STDIN, or command-line argument. database:remove Delete all data at a specified location in the current project's database. database:update Perform a partial update at a specified location in the current project's database. Takes input from file, STDIN, or command-line argument. database:profile Profile database usage and generate a report. database:instances:create Create a realtime database instance. database:instances:list List realtime database instances. database:settings:get Read the realtime database setting at path database:settings:set Set the realtime database setting at path.

Extensions Commands

Command Description ext Display information on how to use ext commands and extensions installed to your project. ext:configure Configure an existing extension instance. ext:info Display information about an extension by name (extensionName@x.y.z for a specific version) ext:install Install an extension. ext:list List all the extensions that are installed in your Firebase project. ext:uninstall Uninstall an extension that is installed in your Firebase project by Instance ID. ext:update Update an existing extension instance to the latest version.

Cloud Firestore Commands

Command Description firestore:delete Delete documents or collections from the current project's database. Supports recursive deletion of subcollections. firestore:indexes List all deployed indexes from the current project.

Cloud Functions Commands

Command Description functions:log Read logs from deployed Cloud Functions. functions:config:set Store runtime configuration values for the current project's Cloud Functions. functions:config:get Retrieve existing configuration values for the current project's Cloud Functions. functions:config:unset Remove values from the current project's runtime configuration. functions:config:clone Copy runtime configuration from one project environment to another. functions:delete Delete one or more Cloud Functions by name or group name. functions:shell Locally emulate functions and start Node.js shell where these local functions can be invoked with test data.

Hosting Commands

Command Description hosting:disable Stop serving Firebase Hosting traffic for the active project. A "Site Not Found" message will be displayed at your project's Hosting URL after running this command.

Remote Config Commands

Command Description remoteconfig:get Get a Firebase project's Remote Config template. remoteconfig:versions:list Get a list of the most recent Firebase Remote Config template versions that have been published. remoteconfig:rollback Roll back a project's published Remote Config template to the version provided by --version_number flag.

Use firebase:deploy --only remoteconfig to update and publish a project's Firebase Remote Config template.

Authentication

General

The Firebase CLI can use one of four authentication methods listed in descending priority:

User Token - provide an explicit long-lived Firebase user token generated from firebase login:ci . Note that these tokens are extremely sensitive long-lived credentials and are not the right option for most cases. Consider using service account authorization instead. The token can be set in one of two ways: Set the --token flag on any command, for example firebase --token="<token>" projects:list . Set the FIREBASE_TOKEN environment variable.

- provide an explicit long-lived Firebase user token generated from . Note that these tokens are extremely sensitive long-lived credentials and are not the right option for most cases. Consider using service account authorization instead. The token can be set in one of two ways: Local Login - run firebase login to log in to the CLI directly as yourself. The CLI will cache an authorized user credential on your machine.

- run to log in to the CLI directly as yourself. The CLI will cache an authorized user credential on your machine. Service Account - set the GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS environment variable to point to the path of a JSON service account key file.

- set the environment variable to point to the path of a JSON service account key file. Application Default Credentials - if you use the gcloud CLI and log in with gcloud auth application-default login , the Firebase CLI will use them if none of the above credentials are present.

Multiple Accounts

By default firebase login sets a single global account for use on all projects. If you have multiple Google accounts which you use for Firebase projects you can authorize multiple accounts and use them on a per-project or per-command basis.

To authorize an additonal account for use with the CLI, run firebase login:add . You can view the list of authorized accounts with firebase login:list .

To set the default account for a specific Firebase project directory, run firebase login:use from within the directory and select the desired account. To check the default account for a directory, run firebase login:list and the default account for the current context will be listed first.

To set the account for a specific command invocation, use the --account flag with any command. For example firebase --account=user@domain.com deploy . The specified account must have already been added to the Firebase CLI using firebase login:add .

Cloud Functions Emulator

The Cloud Functions emulator is exposed through commands like emulators:start , serve and functions:shell . Emulated Cloud Functions run as independent node processes on your development machine which means they have their own credential discovery mechanism.

By default these node processes are not able to discover credentials from firebase login . In order to provide a better development experience, when you are logged in to the CLI through firebase login we take the user credentials and construct a temporary credential that we pass into the emulator through GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS . We only do this if you have not already set the GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS environment variable yourself.

Using behind a proxy

The CLI supports HTTP(S) proxies via environment variables. To use a proxy, set the HTTPS_PROXY or HTTP_PROXY value in your environment to the URL of your proxy (e.g. HTTP_PROXY=http://127.0.0.1:12345 ).

Using with CI Systems

The Firebase CLI requires a browser to complete authentication, but is fully compatible with CI and other headless environments.

On a machine with a browser, install the Firebase CLI. Run firebase login:ci to log in and print out a new refresh token (the current CLI session will not be affected). Store the output token in a secure but accessible way in your CI system.

There are two ways to use this token when running Firebase commands:

Store the token as the environment variable FIREBASE_TOKEN and it will automatically be utilized. Run all commands with the --token <token> flag in your CI system.

The order of precedence for token loading is flag, environment variable, active project.

On any machine with the Firebase CLI, running firebase logout --token <token> will immediately revoke access for the specified token.

Using as a Module

The Firebase CLI can also be used programmatically as a standard Node module. Each command is exposed as a function that takes positional arguments followed by an options object and returns a Promise.

So if we run this command at our command line:

$ firebase --project= "foo" apps:list ANDROID

That translates to the following in Node:

const client = require ( "firebase-tools" ); client.apps .list( "ANDROID" , { project : "foo" }) .then( ( data ) => { }) .catch( ( err ) => { });

The options object must be the very last argument and any unspecified positional argument will get the default value of "" . The following two invocations are equivalent:

const client = require ( "firebase-tools" ); client.apps.list(); client.apps.list( "" , {});