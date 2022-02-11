Spartacus is a lean, Angular-based JavaScript storefront for SAP Commerce Cloud. Spartacus talks to SAP Commerce Cloud exclusively through the Commerce REST API.
Spartacus provides core storefront features such as:
See the Release documentation for more information.
If you are working with Spartacus 4.x, your Angular development environment should include the following:
If you are working with Spartacus 3.x, your Angular development environment should include the following:
If you are working with Spartacus 2.x, your Angular development environment should include the following:
If you are working with Spartacus 1.x, your Angular development environment should include the following:
For the back end, SAP Commerce Cloud version 1905 or higher is required, and SAP Commerce Cloud version 2005 or newer is recommended.
Note: Some Spartacus features require API endpoints that are only available in newer versions of SAP Commerce Cloud. For more information, see Feature Compatibility in the Spartacus documentation.
To get up and running with Spartacus, the recommended approach is to build your storefront application from ready-made libraries. You can also clone and build from source, but upgrading is not as simple.
Spartacus currently can only be used with a SAP Commerce Cloud instance through Commerce APIs.
To quickly add Spartacus libraries to an Angular application, you can use Spartacus schematics:
ng add @spartacus/schematics. This will setup and install Spartacus libraries to your Angular project. Please check the official Spartacus schematics documentation for all the prerequisites and instruction on how to use Spartacus schematics.
For complete setup instructions, see Building the Spartacus Storefront from Libraries.
To maintain our promise of upgradability, the design pattern for Spartacus is for non-core features to be built as feature libraries that add to or change the provided functionality.
When using Spartacus, you build an app that pulls in the Spartacus libraries, which contain the core resources needed to work with SAP Commerce. You then build new features that contain any custom functionality and pages.
Content for Spartacus pages is fetched from the SAP Commerce Cloud CMS (Content Management System), such as logos, links, banners and static pages. We recommend that new content-driven features follow the same pattern to enable Content Managers to modify page content through the CMS tools.
The documentation for customizing and extending Spartacus is still under development and is being released as it becomes available.
The latest generated documentation for Spartacus application libraries (modules, classes, interfaces, and so on) is hosted here: https://sap.github.io/spartacus/
The application documentation is versioned and it is included on the Assets section of every release of each and every Spartacus library. You can download the documentation for a particular version by accessing the Assets section of any Spartacus library from that particular release, and then clicking on
docs.tar.gz or
docs.zip. To find the Assets folder for a particular library, access the Released Libraries for Spartacus, click on the link for the library you are interested in, and scroll to the bottom of the page.
For example, to download the application documentation for the 3.4.0 release, you could access the Assets folder of the
@spartacus/storefront@3.4.0 library here.
Note: The 1.x and 2.x releases of the Spartacus libraries work only with SAP Commerce versions 1905 and 2005. Certain features, such as cancellations and returns, are only available with SAP Commerce 2005, because the necessary OCC API support is only available in SAP Commerce 2005.
When 1.0.0 is released, it is recommended to use SAP Commerce 1905. Spartacus works with Release 1808 and 1811 of SAP Commerce Cloud, with some limitations.
Spartacus is also being updated so that it works well with upcoming releases of SAP Commerce Cloud. This means that certain features of Spartacus may only work with unreleased future editions of SAP Commerce Cloud. This will be noted as we release new versions of Spartacus.
Known issues are documented in the GitHub issue tracking system.
Spartacus is provided "as-is" with no official lines of support.
To get help from the Spartacus community:
Team Spartacus welcomes feedback, ideas, requests, and especially code contributions.
Many improvements are coming! All tasks will be posted to our GitHub issue tracking system. As mentioned, some of the improvements will mean breaking changes. While we strive to avoid doing so, we cannot guarantee this will not happen before the first release.
Copyright (c) 2021 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. This file is licensed under the Apache Software License, v. 2 except as noted otherwise in the LICENSE file.