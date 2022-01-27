Matchbox is an open source design system and React component library, built for SparkPost's UI.
Want to start using Matchbox? See:
Looking for documentation? See:
Matchbox uses Lerna to manage packages.
First install
lerna globally, then run the following commands to get started:
npm i -g lerna
git clone git@github.com:SparkPost/matchbox.git
cd matchbox
npm i
lerna bootstrap
# Start Scripts
npm run start:libby # Runs libby
# Test Scripts
# Integration tests require libby to be running first
npm run pretest # Run before running tests for first time
npm run test:unit # Runs unit tests
npm run test:e2e:gui # Runs integration tests
npm run test:e2e:headless # Runs integration tests in headless mode
# Build Scripts
npm run build # Builds all packages
Our release process isn't perfect, and requires some manual work.
We use
lerna to handle versioning and publishing to NPM. Before publishing, ensure you are logged
into SparkPost's NPM account locally via the NPM CLI. Reach out to #UXFE or #design-guild on Slack
if you need access.
Publishing Steps
main.
.env. In order to run
changelog you'll need to create a personal access token with the
public_repo permissions and
copy it to a
GITHUB_AUTH variable in an
.env file.
main branch, run
npm run changelog. This generates a markdown changelog in
CHANGELOG.md.
CHANGELOG.md with correct title and version number of your release.
main if you have permissions, or on a new branch.
lerna version --force-publish. The Lerna CLI will prompt you for version numbers. The
force-publish flag will force all packages to be bumped to the same version. See
https://github.com/lerna/lerna/tree/master/commands/version.
lerna publish from-package. The Lerna CLI will prompt you for a one time password from your
authenticator. See https://github.com/lerna/lerna/tree/master/commands/publish.
What the commands look like:
npm run changelog
# Open the changelog file and edit
git add CHANGELOG.md
git commit -m "Update CHANGELOG.md"
git push
lerna version --force-publish
lerna publish from-package
# That's it!