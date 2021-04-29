@sparkfabrik/react-native-idfa-aaid

React Native module for getting IDFA (iOS) or AAID (Android)

Intro

React Native is a framework for creating native mobile apps based on React.

The Advertising Identifier (IDFA on iOS, AAID on Android) is a device-specific, unique, resettable ID for advertising that allows developers and marketers to track activity for advertising purposes.

This npm module allows any mobile application built with React Native to access the Advertising ID, following the OS specific definition and user permissions.

The module output in the RN framework is the following:

interface AdvertisingInfoResponse { id: string ; isAdTrackingLimited: boolean ; }

Supported platform

Android

iOS

Installation

npm install @sparkfabrik/react-native-idfa-aaid

or

yarn install @sparkfabrik/react-native-idfa-aaid

Then run pod install in your ios folder after installation.

Usage

iOS configuration

In info.plist make sure to add:

< key > NSUserTrackingUsageDescription </ key > < string > ... </ string >

React Native components

Example of a basic integration in a RN component.

import ReactNativeIdfaAaid, { AdvertisingInfoResponse } from '@sparkfabrik/react-native-idfa-aaid' ; const MyComponent: React.FC = () => { const [idfa, setIdfa] = useState<string | null >(); useEffect( () => { ReactNativeIdfaAaid.getAdvertisingInfo() .then( ( res: AdvertisingInfoResponse ) => !res.isAdTrackingLimited ? setIdfa(res.id) : setIdfa( null ), ) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err); return setIdfa( null ); }); }, []);

Contributing

License

MIT