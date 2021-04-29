@sparkfabrik/react-native-idfa-aaid
React Native is a framework for creating native mobile apps based on React.
The Advertising Identifier (IDFA on iOS, AAID on Android) is a device-specific, unique, resettable ID for advertising that allows developers and marketers to track activity for advertising purposes.
This npm module allows any mobile application built with React Native to access the Advertising ID, following the OS specific definition and user permissions.
The module output in the RN framework is the following:
interface AdvertisingInfoResponse {
id: string; // the Advertising ID (or null if not defined/permitted)
isAdTrackingLimited: boolean; // the user defined permission to track
}
npm install @sparkfabrik/react-native-idfa-aaid
or
yarn install @sparkfabrik/react-native-idfa-aaid
Then run
pod install in your
ios folder after installation.
In
info.plist make sure to add:
<key>NSUserTrackingUsageDescription</key>
<string>...</string>
Example of a basic integration in a RN component.
import ReactNativeIdfaAaid, { AdvertisingInfoResponse } from '@sparkfabrik/react-native-idfa-aaid';
const MyComponent: React.FC = () => {
const [idfa, setIdfa] = useState<string | null>();
useEffect(() => {
ReactNativeIdfaAaid.getAdvertisingInfo()
.then((res: AdvertisingInfoResponse) =>
!res.isAdTrackingLimited ? setIdfa(res.id) : setIdfa(null),
)
.catch((err) => {
console.log(err);
return setIdfa(null);
});
}, []);
See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.
MIT