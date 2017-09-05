"containSubset" object properties matcher for Chai assertion library

Installation

npm install --save-dev chai-subset

Usage

common.js

var chai = require ( 'chai' ); var chaiSubset = require ( 'chai-subset' ); chai.use(chaiSubset);

in your spec.js

var obj = { a : 'b' , c : 'd' , e : { foo : 'bar' , baz : { qux : 'quux' } } }; expect(obj).to.containSubset({ a : 'b' , e : { baz : { qux : 'quux' } } }); expect(obj).containSubset({ a : ( expectedValue ) => expectedValue, c : ( expectedValue ) => expectedValue === 'd' }) expect(obj).to.not.containSubset({ g : 'whatever' });

Also works good with arrays and should interface

var list = [{ a : 'a' , b : 'b' }, { v : 'f' , d : { z : 'g' }}]; list.should.containSubset([{ a : 'a' }]); list.should.containSubset([{ a : 'a' , b : 'b' }]); list.should.containSubset([{ a : 'a' , b : 'bd' }]);

and with assert interface