openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@spankchain/chai-subset

by debitoor
1.7.0 (see all)

"containSubset" object properties matcher for Chai

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

101

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

chai-subset npm version Build Status devDependency Status Coverage Status NSP Status

"containSubset" object properties matcher for Chai assertion library

Installation

npm install --save-dev chai-subset

Usage

common.js

var chai = require('chai');
var chaiSubset = require('chai-subset');
chai.use(chaiSubset);

in your spec.js

var obj = {
    a: 'b',
    c: 'd',
    e: {
        foo: 'bar',
        baz: {
            qux: 'quux'
        }
    }
};
    
expect(obj).to.containSubset({
    a: 'b',
    e: {
        baz: {
            qux: 'quux'
        }
    }
});

// or using a compare function
expect(obj).containSubset({
    a: (expectedValue) => expectedValue,
    c: (expectedValue) => expectedValue === 'd'
})

// or with 'not'
expect(obj).to.not.containSubset({
    g: 'whatever'
});

Also works good with arrays and should interface

var list = [{a: 'a', b: 'b'}, {v: 'f', d: {z: 'g'}}];

list.should.containSubset([{a:'a'}]); //Assertion error is not thrown
list.should.containSubset([{a:'a',  b: 'b'}]); //Assertion error is not thrown

list.should.containSubset([{a:'a', b: 'bd'}]); 
/*throws
AssertionError: expected
[
    {
        "a": "a",
        "b": "b"
    },
    {
        "v": "f",
        "d": {
            "z": "g"
        }
    }
]
to contain subset 
[ { a: 'a', b: 'bd' } ]
*/

and with assert interface

assert.containSubset({a: 1, b: 2}, {a: 1});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial