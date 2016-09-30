A tiny, simple and fast Leaflet heatmap plugin. Uses simpleheat under the hood, additionally clustering points into a grid for performance.

Demos

Basic Usage

var heat = L.heatLayer([ [ 50.5 , 30.5 , 0.2 ], [ 50.6 , 30.4 , 0.5 ], ... ], { radius : 25 }).addTo(map);

To include the plugin, just use leaflet-heat.js from the dist folder:

< script src = "leaflet-heat.js" > </ script >

Building

To build the dist files run: npm install && npm run prepublish

Reference

Constructs a heatmap layer given an array of points and an object with the following options:

minOpacity - the minimum opacity the heat will start at

- the minimum opacity the heat will start at maxZoom - zoom level where the points reach maximum intensity (as intensity scales with zoom), equals maxZoom of the map by default

- zoom level where the points reach maximum intensity (as intensity scales with zoom), equals of the map by default max - maximum point intensity, 1.0 by default

- maximum point intensity, by default radius - radius of each "point" of the heatmap, 25 by default

- radius of each "point" of the heatmap, by default blur - amount of blur, 15 by default

- amount of blur, by default gradient - color gradient config, e.g. {0.4: 'blue', 0.65: 'lime', 1: 'red'}

Each point in the input array can be either an array like [50.5, 30.5, 0.5] , or a Leaflet LatLng object.

Optional third argument in each LatLng point ( altitude ) represents point intensity. Unless max option is specified, intensity should range between 0.0 and 1.0 .

Methods

setOptions(options) : Sets new heatmap options and redraws it.

: Sets new heatmap options and redraws it. addLatLng(latlng) : Adds a new point to the heatmap and redraws it.

: Adds a new point to the heatmap and redraws it. setLatLngs(latlngs) : Resets heatmap data and redraws it.

: Resets heatmap data and redraws it. redraw(): Redraws the heatmap.

Changelog

0.2.0 — Oct 26, 2015

Fixed intensity to work properly with max option.

option. Fixed zoom animation on Leaflet 1.0 beta 2.

Fixed tiles and point intensity in demos.

0.1.3 — Nov 25, 2015

Fixed some edge cases when handling point intensity.

Added minOpacity option.

0.1.2 — Nov 5, 2014

Added compatibility with Leaflet 0.8-dev.

0.1.1 — Apr 22, 2014

Fixed overlaying two heatmaps on top of each other.

Fixed rare animation issues.

0.1.0 — Feb 3, 2014

Added addLatLng , setLatlngs , setOptions and redraw methods.

, , and methods. Added max option and support for different point intensity values (through LatLng third argument).

option and support for different point intensity values (through third argument). Added gradient option to customize colors.

0.0.1 — Jan 31, 2014