@spalger/kibana

by elastic
4.2.0-snapshot.1 (see all)

Your window into the Elastic Stack

8

GitHub Stars

16.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

808

Package

Dependencies

76

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Kibana

Kibana

Getting Started

Getting Started

If you're interested in diving a bit deeper and getting a taste of Kibana's capabilities, head over to the Kibana Getting Started Page.

Using a Kibana Release

Using a Kibana Release

Building and Running Kibana, and/or Contributing Code

Building and Running Kibana, and/or Contributing Code

Documentation

Documentation

Visit Elastic.co for the full Kibana documentation.

Version Compatibility with Elasticsearch

Version Compatibility with Elasticsearch

Note: The version numbers below are only examples, meant to illustrate the relationships between different types of version numbers.

SituationExample Kibana versionExample ES versionOutcome

Versions are the same.5.1.25.1.2💚 OK
ES patch number is newer.5.1.25.1.5⚠️ Logged warning
ES minor number is newer.5.1.25.5.0⚠️ Logged warning
ES major number is newer.5.1.26.0.0🚫 Fatal error
ES patch number is older.5.1.25.1.0⚠️ Logged warning
ES minor number is older.5.1.25.0.0🚫 Fatal error
ES major number is older.5.1.24.0.0🚫 Fatal error
Questions? Problems? Suggestions?

Questions? Problems? Suggestions?

  • Need help using Kibana? Ask away on our Kibana Discuss Forum and a fellow community member or Elastic engineer will be glad to help you out.
  • Need help using Kibana? Ask away on our Kibana Discuss Forum and a fellow community member or Elastic engineer will be glad to help you out.

