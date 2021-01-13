🗺️ A React component for interactive vector maps of the world and 100+ countries
import React from 'react';
import { VectorMap } from '@south-paw/react-vector-maps';
// You'll need to download the json file from the docs site or you can create your own.
import world from './world.json';
export const Map = () => <VectorMap {...world} />;
See the documentation for more examples and advanced usage of the component.
If you manage to find any, please report them here so they can be squashed.
Grab the repo and then install dependencies with
npm i.
# run tests
npm run test
# lint source
npm run lint
# build source
npm run build
# clean up build folders
npm run clean
# start docs for development
npm run docs:develop
# clean up docs folders
npm run docs:clean
# yarn install for the docs
npm run docs:install
# build docs for deployment
npm run docs:build
# serve docs from /public after build
npm run docs:serve
MIT, see the LICENSE file.