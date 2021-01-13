openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rvm

@south-paw/react-vector-maps

by Alex Gabites
3.1.0 (see all)

🗺 A React component for interactive vector maps of the world and 100+ countries

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

863

GitHub Stars

112

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-vector-maps

🗺️ A React component for interactive vector maps of the world and 100+ countries

npm Dependencies Dev Dependencies

Features

  • Simple and easy to implement React component for rendering interactive vector maps
  • 100+ vector maps included out of the box, free from MapSVG
  • Convert your own vector map for the component to use with the online converter
  • Quick and straight forward to style your map however you want to

Basic Usage

import React from 'react';
import { VectorMap } from '@south-paw/react-vector-maps';

// You'll need to download the json file from the docs site or you can create your own.
import world from './world.json';

export const Map = () => <VectorMap {...world} />;

See the documentation for more examples and advanced usage of the component.

Issues and Bugs

If you manage to find any, please report them here so they can be squashed.

Development and Contributing

Grab the repo and then install dependencies with npm i.

# run tests
npm run test

# lint source
npm run lint

# build source
npm run build

# clean up build folders
npm run clean

# start docs for development
npm run docs:develop

# clean up docs folders
npm run docs:clean

# yarn install for the docs
npm run docs:install

# build docs for deployment
npm run docs:build

# serve docs from /public after build
npm run docs:serve

License

MIT, see the LICENSE file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial