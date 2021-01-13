🗺️ A React component for interactive vector maps of the world and 100+ countries

Features

Simple and easy to implement React component for rendering interactive vector maps

100+ vector maps included out of the box, free from MapSVG

Convert your own vector map for the component to use with the online converter

Quick and straight forward to style your map however you want to

Basic Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { VectorMap } from '@south-paw/react-vector-maps' ; import world from './world.json' ; export const Map = () => < VectorMap { ...world } /> ;

See the documentation for more examples and advanced usage of the component.

Issues and Bugs

If you manage to find any, please report them here so they can be squashed.

Development and Contributing

Grab the repo and then install dependencies with npm i .

npm run test npm run lint npm run build npm run clean npm run docs:develop npm run docs:clean npm run docs:install npm run docs:build npm run docs:serve

License

MIT, see the LICENSE file.