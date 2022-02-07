Sourceloop

The Sourceloop is a collection of pre-built microservices that aim to reduce time to market for Enterprise projects. Large enterprises usually face a similar set of challenges when developing cloud native platforms as part of digital transformation efforts or the creation of new products. The services are implemented as LoopBack Extensions, allowing you to install them into existing LoopBack applications or use the LoopBack Command-line interface to generate standalone services. Our recommended approach is to deploy these services as standalone micro-services in Docker.

The current catalog consists of the following services:

This repository also contains a set of example projects in the sandbox directory that can be run from docker-compose .

Table of Contents

Long Term Support

TODO: Establish LTS policy or document here that the catalog is still in development and has not reached an LTS release yet.

Version Status Published EOL

Documentation

Getting Started

For specifics of installing and configuring a particular service, please refer to that service's documentation. The guide here is intended to show the general method for installing and configuring the services. We are going to utilize a fictional service, @sourceloop/example-service , as an example. All services load their environment configurations using dotenv and dotenv-extended .

Install the Loopback4 CLI

npm install -g @loopback/cli

Generate an application (If you don't have one already).

lb4 app ? Project name: example-application ? Project description: Example Application For SourceLoop ? Project root directory: example-application ? Application class name: ExampleApplicationApplication ? Select features to enable in the project Enable eslint, Enable prettier, Enable mocha, Enable loopbackBuild, Enable vs code, Enable docker, Enable repositories, Enable services force .yo-rc.json create .eslintignore create .eslintrc.js create .mocharc.json create .npmrc create .prettierignore create .prettierrc create DEVELOPING.md create package.json create tsconfig.json create .vscode\launch.json create .vscode\settings.json create .vscode\tasks.json create .gitignore create .dockerignore create Dockerfile create README.md create public\index.html create src\application.ts create src\index.ts create src\migrate.ts create src\openapi-spec.ts create src\sequence.ts create src\controllers\index.ts create src\controllers\ping.controller.ts create src\controllers\README.md create src\datasources\README.md create src\models\README.md create src\repositories\README.md create src\__tests__\README.md create src\__tests__\acceptance\home-page.acceptance.ts create src\__tests__\acceptance\ping.controller.acceptance.ts create src\__tests__\acceptance\ test -helper.ts npm WARN deprecated debug@4.2.0: Debug versions >=3.2.0 <3.2.7 || >=4 <4.3.1 have a low-severity ReDos regression when used in a Node.js environment. It is recommended you upgrade to 3.2.7 or 4.3.1. (https://github.com/visionmedia/debug/issues/797) npm WARN deprecated fsevents@2.1.3: "Please update to latest v2.3 or v2.2" npm notice created a lockfile as package-lock.json. You should commit this file. npm WARN optional SKIPPING OPTIONAL DEPENDENCY: fsevents@~2.1.2 (node_modules\chokidar

ode_modules\fsevents): npm WARN notsup SKIPPING OPTIONAL DEPENDENCY: Unsupported platform for fsevents@2.1.3: wanted { "os" : "darwin" , "arch" : "any" } (current: { "os" : "win32" , "arch" : "x64" }) npm WARN example-application@0.0.1 No license field. added 637 packages from 816 contributors and audited 646 packages in 16.345s 87 packages are looking for funding run `npm fund` for details found 0 vulnerabilities Application example-application was created in example-application. Next steps: $ cd example-application $ npm start

Install dotenv , dotenv-extended and @sourceloop/example-service .

cd example-application npm i --save dotenv dotenv-extended @sourceloop/example-service touch .env.example

Update src/application.ts to use the new service component and the environment variables. You may also need to bind configurations depending on the service component you are using. You find these configurations in the individual README of the service.

import {BootMixin} from '@loopback/boot' ; import {ApplicationConfig} from '@loopback/core' ; import { RestExplorerBindings, RestExplorerComponent, } from '@loopback/rest-explorer' ; import {RepositoryMixin} from '@loopback/repository' ; import {RestApplication} from '@loopback/rest' ; import {ServiceMixin} from '@loopback/service-proxy' ; import path from 'path' ; import {MySequence} from './sequence' ; import {ExampleServiceComponent} from '@sourceloop/example-service' ; import * as dotenv from 'dotenv' ; import * as dotenvExt from 'dotenv-extended' ; export {ApplicationConfig}; const port = 3000 ; export class ExampleApplicationApplication extends BootMixin( ServiceMixin(RepositoryMixin(RestApplication)), ) { constructor ( options: ApplicationConfig = {} ) { dotenv.config(); dotenvExt.load({ schema: '.env.example' , errorOnMissing: true , includeProcessEnv: true , }); options.rest = options.rest || {}; options.rest.port = +(process.env.PORT ?? port); options.rest.host = process.env.HOST; super (options); this .sequence(MySequence); this .static( '/' , path.join(__dirname, '../public' )); this .configure(RestExplorerBindings.COMPONENT).to({ path: '/explorer' , }); this .component(RestExplorerComponent); this .component(ExampleServiceComponent); this .projectRoot = __dirname; this .bootOptions = { controllers: { dirs: [ 'controllers' ], extensions: [ '.controller.js' ], nested: true , }, }; } }

Modify the environment variable file to have the following contents:

NODE_ENV =dev

You can now run the example service with npm start .

Config Hidden APIs

Update src/application.ts of each service to use the new hidden api feature. Add the following lines

import {OperationSpecEnhancer} from './enhancer/operationSpecEnhancer' ; import {OASBindings} from './keys' ; import {HttpMethod} from './enums/http-oas.enum' ; export class ExampleApplicationApplication extends BootMixin( ServiceMixin(RepositoryMixin(RestApplication)), ) { constructor ( options: ApplicationConfig = {} ) { super (options); this .sequence(MySequence); this .static( '/' , path.join(__dirname, '../public' )); this .configure(RestExplorerBindings.COMPONENT).to({ path: '/explorer' , }); this .component(RestExplorerComponent); this .bind(OASBindings.HiddenEndpoint).to([ {httpMethod: HttpMethod.GET, path: '/ping' }, {httpMethod: HttpMethod.POST, path: '/customers/{id}/users' }, {httpMethod: HttpMethod.PUT, path: '/roles/{id}' }, ]); this .projectRoot = __dirname; this .bootOptions = { controllers: { dirs: [ 'controllers' ], extensions: [ '.controller.js' ], nested: true , }, }; } }

DataSources and Migrations

The Sourceloop can support any Loopback 4 DataSource. While you may see existing DataSource s, it is not mandatory to use them.

The migrations required for this service are processed during the installation automatically if you set the SOURCELOOP_MIGRATION env variable. The migrations use db-migrate with db-migrate-pg driver for migrations, so you will have to install these packages to use auto-migration. Please note that if you are using some pre-existing migrations or database, they may be effected. In such scenario, it is advised that you copy the migration files in your project root, using the SOURCELOOP_MIGRATION_COPY env variables. You can customize or cherry-pick the migrations in the copied files according to your specific requirements and then apply them to the DB.

Production Deployment

Inside of the sandbox folder, you will find example applications and Dockerfiles for each application. The Sourceloop is agnostic of the Docker deployment strategy. Deploy the services into the platform of your choice.

Sandbox

sandbox folder contains example applications and docker files that can be run independently to see the services in action. You can use Docker Compose to run the sandbox applications.

Related Projects

The Sourceloop utilizes many extensions created by SourceFuse.

Feedback

If you've noticed a bug or have a question or have a feature request, [search the issue tracker](Issues · sourcefuse/loopback4-microservices-catalog · GitHub) to see if someone else in the community has already created a ticket. If not, go ahead and make one! All feature requests are welcome. Implementation time may vary. Feel free to contribute the same, if you can. If you think this extension is useful, please star it. Appreciation really helps in keeping this project alive.

Contributing

Code of Conduct

Code of conduct guidelines here.

License

MIT