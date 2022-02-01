Visit https://lsif.dev/ to learn about LSIF.
npm install -g @sourcegraph/lsif-tsc
# OR
yarn global add @sourcegraph/lsif-tsc
After installing
lsif-tsc onto your PATH, you can invoke it with all of the arguments that are available to
tsc.
Index a TypeScript project by running the following command in the directory with your
tsconfig.json.
$ lsif-tsc -p .
..............
46 file(s), 2787 symbol(s)
Processed in 3.236s
Index a Javascript project by running the following command.
$ lsif-tsc **/*.js --AllowJs --checkJs
................................
295 file(s), 65535 symbol(s)
Processed in 51.732s
The previous command relies on shell expansion to pass a list of filenames to the underlying TypeScript compiler. There is a limit on the number of files that can be passed as a command line argument, so it may be necessary to first dump the project filenames into a temporary file, and load that, as follows:
ls -1 **/*.js > inputs.txt
lsif-tsc @inputs.txt --AllowJs --checkJs
Use
lsif-tsc --help for more information.
This project began as a bugfix fork of microsoft/lsif-node and therefore was originally authored by Microsoft. This code was originally and continues to be released under the MIT License.