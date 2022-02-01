TypeScript LSIF indexer

Visit https://lsif.dev/ to learn about LSIF.

Installation

npm install -g @sourcegraph/lsif-tsc yarn global add @sourcegraph/lsif-tsc

Indexing your repository

After installing lsif-tsc onto your PATH, you can invoke it with all of the arguments that are available to tsc .

Index a TypeScript project by running the following command in the directory with your tsconfig.json .

$ lsif-tsc -p . .............. 46 file(s), 2787 symbol(s) Processed in 3. 236s

Index a Javascript project by running the following command.

$ lsif-tsc **/*.js --AllowJs --checkJs ................................ 295 file(s), 65535 symbol(s) Processed in 51. 732s

The previous command relies on shell expansion to pass a list of filenames to the underlying TypeScript compiler. There is a limit on the number of files that can be passed as a command line argument, so it may be necessary to first dump the project filenames into a temporary file, and load that, as follows:

ls - 1 **/ *.js > inputs.txt lsif-tsc @inputs .txt --AllowJs --checkJs

Use lsif-tsc --help for more information.

Legal Notices

This project began as a bugfix fork of microsoft/lsif-node and therefore was originally authored by Microsoft. This code was originally and continues to be released under the MIT License.