@sourcegraph/lsif-tsc

by sourcegraph

Language Server Indexing Format (LSIF) generator for JavaScript and TypeScript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

TypeScript LSIF indexer Beta

Visit https://lsif.dev/ to learn about LSIF.

Installation

npm install -g @sourcegraph/lsif-tsc
# OR
yarn global add @sourcegraph/lsif-tsc

Indexing your repository

After installing lsif-tsc onto your PATH, you can invoke it with all of the arguments that are available to tsc.

Index a TypeScript project by running the following command in the directory with your tsconfig.json.

$ lsif-tsc -p .
..............
46 file(s), 2787 symbol(s)
Processed in 3.236s

Index a Javascript project by running the following command.

$ lsif-tsc **/*.js --AllowJs --checkJs
................................
295 file(s), 65535 symbol(s)
Processed in 51.732s

The previous command relies on shell expansion to pass a list of filenames to the underlying TypeScript compiler. There is a limit on the number of files that can be passed as a command line argument, so it may be necessary to first dump the project filenames into a temporary file, and load that, as follows:

ls -1 **/*.js > inputs.txt
lsif-tsc @inputs.txt --AllowJs --checkJs

Use lsif-tsc --help for more information.

Legal Notices

This project began as a bugfix fork of microsoft/lsif-node and therefore was originally authored by Microsoft. This code was originally and continues to be released under the MIT License.

