Sourcegraph is a fast and featureful code search and navigation engine.
Features
Sourcegraph has three editions:
Source code for all three editions is contained in this repository. See the License section for more details.
More:
The fastest way to run Sourcegraph self-hosted is with the Docker container. See the quickstart installation guide. There are also several additional ways of running a production instance.
sg and dependencies
sg start oss
Sourcegraph should now be running at https://sourcegraph.test:3443.
For detailed instructions and troubleshooting, see the local development documentation.
Refer to the Developing Sourcegraph guide to get started.
The
doc directory has additional documentation for developing and understanding Sourcegraph:
This repository contains both OSS-licensed and non-OSS-licensed files. We maintain one repository rather than two separate repositories mainly for development convenience.
All files in the
enterprise and
client/web/src/enterprise fall under LICENSE.enterprise.
The remaining files fall under the Apache 2 license. Sourcegraph OSS is built only from the Apache-licensed files in this repository.