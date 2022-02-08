GitHub Actions Toolkit

The GitHub Actions ToolKit provides a set of packages to make creating actions easier.

Get started with the javascript-action template!

Packages

✔️ @actions/core

Provides functions for inputs, outputs, results, logging, secrets and variables. Read more here

$ npm install @actions/core

🏃‍♂️ @actions/exec

Provides functions to exec cli tools and process output. Read more here

$ npm install @actions/ exec

🍨 @actions/glob

Provides functions to search for files matching glob patterns. Read more here

$ npm install @actions/glob

✏️ @actions/io

Provides disk i/o functions like cp, mv, rmRF, which etc. Read more here

$ npm install @actions/io

🔨 @actions/tool-cache

Provides functions for downloading and caching tools. e.g. setup-* actions. Read more here

See @actions/cache for caching workflow dependencies.

$ npm install @actions/tool-cache

:octocat: @actions/github

Provides an Octokit client hydrated with the context that the current action is being run in. Read more here

$ npm install @actions/github

💾 @actions/artifact

Provides functions to interact with actions artifacts. Read more here

$ npm install @actions/artifact

🎯 @actions/cache

Provides functions to cache dependencies and build outputs to improve workflow execution time. Read more here

$ npm install @actions/cache

Creating an Action with the Toolkit

❓ Choosing an action type

Outlines the differences and why you would want to create a JavaScript or a container based action.





➰ Versioning

Actions are downloaded and run from the GitHub graph of repos. This contains guidance for versioning actions and safe releases.





⚠️ Problem Matchers

Problem Matchers are a way to scan the output of actions for a specified regex pattern and surface that information prominently in the UI.





⚠️ Proxy Server Support

Self-hosted runners can be configured to run behind proxy servers.





Illustrates how to create a simple hello world javascript action.

... const nameToGreet = core.getInput( 'who-to-greet' ); console .log( `Hello ${nameToGreet} !` ); ...

Walkthrough and template for creating a JavaScript Action with tests, linting, workflow, publishing, and versioning.

async function run ( ) { try { const ms = core.getInput( 'milliseconds' ); console .log( `Waiting ${ms} milliseconds ...` ) ...

PASS ./index.test.js ✓ throws invalid number ✓ wait 500 ms ✓ test runs Test Suites: 1 passed, 1 total Tests : 3 passed, 3 total

Walkthrough creating a TypeScript Action with compilation, tests, linting, workflow, publishing, and versioning.

import * as core from '@actions/core' ; async function run ( ) { try { const ms = core.getInput( 'milliseconds' ); console .log( `Waiting ${ms} milliseconds ...` ) ...

PASS ./index.test.js ✓ throws invalid number ✓ wait 500 ms ✓ test runs Test Suites: 1 passed, 1 total Tests : 3 passed, 3 total

Create an action that is delivered as a container and run with docker.

FROM alpine: 3.10 COPY LICENSE README.md / COPY entrypoint.sh /entrypoint.sh ENTRYPOINT [ "/entrypoint.sh" ]

Create an action that is delivered as a container which uses the toolkit. This example uses the GitHub context to construct an Octokit client.

FROM node:slim COPY . . RUN npm install --production ENTRYPOINT [ "node" , "/lib/main.js" ]

const myInput = core.getInput( 'myInput' ); core.debug( `Hello ${myInput} from inside a container` ); const context = github.context; console .log( `We can even get context data, like the repo: ${context.repo.repo} ` )

