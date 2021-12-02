A webpack loader for responsive images. Creates multiple images from one source image, and returns a
srcset. For more information on how to use
srcset, read Responsive Images. Browser support is pretty good.
npm install responsive-loader jimp --save-dev
Per default, responsive-loader uses jimp to transform images. which needs to be installed alongside responsive-loader. Because jimp is written entirely in JavaScript and doesn't have any native dependencies it will work anywhere. The main drawback is that it's pretty slow.
npm install responsive-loader sharp --save-dev
For super-charged performance, responsive-loader also works with sharp. It's recommended to use sharp if you have lots of images to transform, and/or need to generate webp/avif images.
If you want to use sharp, you need to configure responsive-loader to use its adapter:
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(jpe?g|png|webp)$/i,
use: {
loader: 'responsive-loader',
options: {
+ adapter: require('responsive-loader/sharp')
}
}
}
]
},
}
Add a rule for loading responsive images to your webpack config:
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(jpe?g|png|webp)$/i,
use: {
loader: "responsive-loader",
options: {
// If you want to enable sharp support:
adapter: require("responsive-loader/sharp"),
},
},
},
],
},
}
Then import images in your JavaScript files:
import responsiveImage from 'img/myImage.jpg?sizes[]=300,sizes[]=600,sizes[]=1024,sizes[]=2048';
import responsiveImageWebp from 'img/myImage.jpg?sizes[]=300,sizes[]=600,sizes[]=1024,sizes[]=2048&format=webp';
// Outputs
// responsiveImage.srcSet => '2fefae46cb857bc750fa5e5eed4a0cde-300.jpg 300w,2fefae46cb857bc750fa5e5eed4a0cde-600.jpg 600w,2fefae46cb857bc750fa5e5eed4a0cde-600.jpg 600w ...'
// responsiveImage.images => [{height: 150, path: '2fefae46cb857bc750fa5e5eed4a0cde-300.jpg', width: 300}, {height: 300, path: '2fefae46cb857bc750fa5e5eed4a0cde-600.jpg', width: 600} ...]
// responsiveImage.src => '2fefae46cb857bc750fa5e5eed4a0cde-300.jpg'
// responsiveImage.toString() => '2fefae46cb857bc750fa5e5eed4a0cde-300.jpg'
...
<picture>
<source srcSet={responsiveImageWebp.srcSet} type='image/webp' sizes='(min-width: 1024px) 1024px, 100vw'/>
<img
src={responsiveImage.src}
srcSet={responsiveImage.srcSet}
width={responsiveImage.width}
height={responsiveImage.height}
sizes='(min-width: 1024px) 1024px, 100vw'
loading="lazy"
/>
</picture>
...
Notes:
width and
height are intrinsic and are used to avoid layout shift, other techniques involve the use of aspect ratio and padding.
sizes, without sizes, the browser assumes the image is always 100vw for any viewport.
loading do not add loading lazy if the image is part of the initial rendering of the page or close to it.
srcset Modern browsers will choose the closest best image depending on the pixel density of your screen.
>1x for a screen
>1024px it will display the 2048 image.
Or use it in CSS (only the first resized image will be used, if you use multiple
sizes):
.myImage {
background: url("myImage.jpg?size=1140");
}
@media (max-width: 480px) {
.myImage {
background: url("myImage.jpg?size=480");
}
}
// Outputs placeholder image as a data URI, and three images with 100, 200, and 300px widths
const responsiveImage = require("myImage.jpg?placeholder=true&sizes[]=100,sizes[]=200,sizes[]=300")
// responsiveImage.placeholder => '…'
ReactDOM.render(
<div
style={{
height: responsiveImage.height,
width: responsiveImage.width,
backgroundSize: "cover",
backgroundImage: 'url("' + responsiveImage.placeholder + '")',
}}
>
<img src={responsiveImage.src} srcSet={responsiveImage.srcSet} />
</div>,
el
)
You can also use the following notation:
<source srcSet={require("./image.jpg?{sizes:[50,100,200,300,400,500,600,700,800], format: 'webp'}").srcSet} type="image/webp"/>
More here https://github.com/webpack/loader-utils#parsequery
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
name
string
[hash]-[width].[ext]
|Filename template for output files.
outputPath
string \| Function
undefined
|Configure a custom output path for your file
publicPath
string \| Function
undefined
|Configure a custom public path for your file.
context
string
this.options.context
|Custom file context, defaults to webpack.config.js context
sizes
array
|original size
|Specify all widths you want to use; if a specified size exceeds the original image's width, the latter will be used (i.e. images won't be scaled up). You may also declare a default
sizes array in the loader options in your
webpack.config.js.
size
integer
|original size
|Specify one width you want to use; if the specified size exceeds the original image's width, the latter will be used (i.e. images won't be scaled up)
min
integer
|As an alternative to manually specifying
sizes, you can specify
min,
max and
steps, and the sizes will be generated for you.
max
integer
|See
min above
steps
integer
4
|Configure the number of images generated between
min and
max (inclusive)
quality
integer
85
|JPEG and WEBP compression quality
format
string
|original format
|Either
png or
jpg; use to convert to another format.
webp and
avif is also supported, but only by the sharp adapter
placeholder
boolean
false
|A true or false value to specify wether to output a placeholder image as a data URI
placeholderSize
integer
40
|A number value specifying the width of the placeholder image, if enabled with the option above
adapter
Adapter
|JIMP
|Specify which adapter to use. Can only be specified in the loader options.
disable
boolean
false
|Disable processing of images by this loader (useful in development).
srcSet and other attributes will still be generated but only for the original size. Note that the
width and
height attributes will both be set to
100 but the image will retain its original dimensions.
esModule
boolean
false
|Use ES modules syntax.
emitFile
boolean
true
|If
true, emits a file (writes a file to the filesystem). If
false, the loader will still return a object with the public URI but will not emit the file. It is often useful to disable this option for server-side packages.
background: number — Background fill when converting transparent to opaque images. Make sure this is a valid hex number, e.g.
0xFFFFFFFF)
background: string — Background fill when converting transparent to opaque images. E.g.
#FFFFFF or
%23FFFFFF for webpack > 5
format: webp — Conversion to the
image/webp format. Recognizes the
quality option.
format: avif — Conversion to the
image/avif format. Recognizes the
quality option.
progressive: boolean - Use progressive (interlace) scan for
image/jpeg format.
rotate: number - Rotates image more here
Set a default
sizes array, so you don't have to declare them with each
require.
module.exports = {
entry: {...},
output: {...},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(jpe?g|png|webp)$/i,
use: [
{
loader: "responsive-loader",
options: {
adapter: require('responsive-loader/sharp'),
sizes: [320, 640, 960, 1200, 1800, 2400],
placeholder: true,
placeholderSize: 20
},
},
],
}
]
},
}
esModule
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
By default,
responsive-loader generates JS modules that use the CommonJS syntax.
There are some cases in which using ES modules is beneficial, like in the case of module concatenation and tree shaking.
You can enable a ES module syntax using:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(jpe?g|png)$/i,
use: [
{
loader: "responsive-loader",
options: {
esModule: true,
},
},
],
},
],
},
}
Maybe you want to use another image processing library or you want to change an existing one's behavior. You can write your own adapter with the following signature:
type Adapter = (imagePath: string) => {
metadata: () => Promise<{width: number, height: number}>
resize: (config: {width: number, mime: string, options: Object}) => Promise<{data: Buffer, width: number, height: number}>
}
The
resize method takes a single argument which has a
width,
mime and
options property (which receives all loader options)
In your webpack config, require your adapter
{
test: /\.(jpe?g|png)$/i,
loader: 'responsive-loader',
options: {
adapter: require('./my-adapter')
foo: 'bar' // will get passed to adapter.resize({width, mime, options: {foo: 'bar}})
}
}
1x,
2x sizes, but you probably don't need it.