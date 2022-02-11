This is the Sonatype shared library of React UI components and related JavaScript modules. This repo builds an npm package exposing the shared components for use in other projects. Additionally this repo contains a "gallery" application which demonstrates the appropriate usage of the components as well as Sonatype's standard CSS styles.
This library is not intended for direct public usage. It is intended for usage internally within Sonatype products, and has been made open-source so that it may be used within Sonatype's other open-source products.
This library is published to the main npm registry under the name
@sonatype/react-shared-components, and can
be installed using typical package management commands, e.g.
yarn add @sonatype/react-shared-components
Once installed, most JavaScript exports from the library can be accessed directly from the module root, for instance
import { NxButton } from '@sonatype/react-shared-components';
See the gallery for information on the available components and their usage.
RSC stylesheets are available in two forms. Consumers are encouraged to use SASS as part of their build process,
in which case the necessary RSC styles will be picked up automatically via the import structure within the library.
That is, each RSC component has a ES6 import referring to a scss file containing the necessary styles for that
component, and your build should be set up to consume those imports. Alternatively if not using SASS, the full set
of RSC styles is available in CSS form within the
react-shared-components.css in the module root directory.
RSC uses JavaScript imports (both ES6-style and commonjs-style) to refer to certain non-JavaScript files, so consuming
bundlers must be configured to handle those imports. In webpack, this would typically be accomplished by including the
sass-loader (and its related loaders) and the
file-loader. See the configuration in the
gallery/webpack.config.js
for a detailed, working example.
See the contributing document for details.
Use technologies that lend themselves to clear, stable, self-documenting APIs
Clearly document the usage of the components via API typings, code comments, and gallery examples
Although the components are written in TypeScript, plain JavaScript projects should still receive every reasonable benefit.
Export components in formats that are widely usable, as well as in formats that provide maximum benefit for projects built in similar technologies
Export components in a manner which primarily assumes the usage of an ES6 module system, and which works efficiently with such a system
The gallery's own infrastructure should serve as an example of how a react-based application may be set up
Components should be written in a way that is architecturally flexible. Particularly, components should be written to be stateless first and foremost, to allow their usage in Redux and similar workflows. Once the stateless component is written, a stateful wrapper may also be written as a convenience for more traditional non-redux architectures.
Components should generally be able to receive a
ref, so that they can be used with things like the Material-UI
tooltip library
For components that have complex state needs, any reusable state management should be separated out into pure functions, exported separately, which are suitable for use in a redux reducer. The stateful version of the component would then ideally be a wrapper around those same pure functions in conjunction with the stateless component
Include highly reusable non-react code (such as redux utilities and validation handling strategies) as the need arises
Import things where they are used, rather than in a single top-level imports file. This allows consuming code to pull in modules individually, with the assurance that they will bring all of their dependencies with them. This applies to both JS/TS files and SCSS files.
Provide solid automated testing of the reusable components including unit tests and possibly visual tests of the gallery
The RSC code is split into two separate codebases: the library itself which lives in lib/, and the gallery, which lives in gallery/
(All paths here relative to lib/)
Source code lives in src/. Typescript components live within src/components
Static assets live in src/assets, which is copied wholesale to dist/assets and thus included in the package
scss files are also all copied into dist, preserving their directory structure and thus their relative paths to components, static assets, and each other. This facilitates a consuming project using its own scss build and provides a sane starting point for relative path references
Icons are intended to be done using SVG, though an icon font would also work (the same way as any other static asset).
SVG icons will be encapsulated as react components that render the icon's SVG nodes inline in the document. This
provides maximum power to style the icons. The inline rendering may be mildly duplicative, compared to a separate SVG
"sprite" in conjunction with SVG
<use> tags, but the latter setup can't really be accomplished without making far
more assumptions about the consuming project's tooling.
Styles have the following directory structure
A precompiled stylesheet including all of the styles is built as react-shared-components.css. The build of this file is performed via webpack using an entrypoint of src/react-shared-components-css.ts, which has typescript imports of index.ts (in order to get the base and component styles). URL references within react-shared-components.css are correct to its location within the built package relative to the things being referenced.
Node 10.x or 12.x. Node 14.x is known not to work currently. yarn 1.21.1
In the lib/ directory, run
yarn install
For a one-time build,
yarn run build in the lib/ directory.
When developing, you probably want to use
yarn run watch instead.
Run the following commands in the lib/ directory
yarn run test
yarn run test-watch
Jest runs in node, as opposed to in a browser like some other test setups. This makes debugging of tests a little bit more difficult.
To debug the unit tests, take the following steps
yarn run test-watch-debug in the console
chrome://inspect in Google Chrome
You can view components in your browser by running the gallery.
First, ensure the component library is built using
yarn run build or
yarn run watch from the lib/ dir. Then, from
gallery/, run
yarn install.
From gallery/, run
yarn start.
To view the gallery, point your browser to
http://localhost:4043/.
This library has CI builds set up for both main and its dev branches. Builds of the main branch automatically get released as new versions. As part of this, dev branch builds have enforcement that they must increment the version number from what is on main - this way, when the branch is merged, a new release can be made using the human-specified semantic version from the branch.
To increment the version on your branch, use the following command in the lib/ directory:
yarn version --no-git-tag-version (--patch|--minor|--major).
This will ensure that the version number gets updated in all of the appropriate places (both package.json files and
both package-lock.json files). Do not create or push git tags for versions, as the main CI build does that.