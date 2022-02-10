A JavaScript package for parsing Solidity code using ANTLR (ANother Tool for Language Recognition) grammar.
This is a fork of @federicobond's original repo, with some extra features taken from Consensys Diligence's alternative fork.
The following installation options assume Node.js has already been installed.
Using Node Package Manager (npm).
npm install @solidity-parser/parser
Using yarn
yarn add @solidity-parser/parser
const parser = require('@solidity-parser/parser');
const input = `
contract test {
uint256 a;
function f() {}
}
`
try {
const ast = parser.parse(input)
console.log(ast)
} catch (e) {
if (e instanceof parser.ParserError) {
console.error(e.errors)
}
}
The
parse method also accepts a second argument which lets you specify the
following options, in a style similar to the esprima API:
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Description
|tolerant
|Boolean
|false
|When set to
true it will collect syntax errors and place them in a list under the key
errors inside the root node of the returned AST. Otherwise, it will raise a
parser.ParserError.
|loc
|Boolean
|false
|When set to
true, it will add location information to each node, with start and stop keys that contain the corresponding line and column numbers. Column numbers start from 0, lines start from 1.
|range
|Boolean
|false
|When set to
true, it will add range information to each node, which consists of a two-element array with start and stop character indexes in the input.
parser.parse('contract test { uint a; }', { loc: true })
// { type: 'SourceUnit',
// children:
// [ { type: 'ContractDefinition',
// name: 'test',
// baseContracts: [],
// subNodes: [Array],
// kind: 'contract',
// loc: [Object] } ],
// loc: { start: { line: 1, column: 0 }, end: { line: 1, column: 24 } } }
var ast = parser.parse('contract test { uint a; }')
// output the path of each import found
parser.visit(ast, {
ImportDirective: function(node) {
console.log(node.path)
}
})
A browser-friendly version is available in
dist/index.iife.js (along with its sourcemaps file) in the published version.
If you are using webpack, keep in mind that minimizing your bundle will mangle function names, breaking the parser. To fix this you can just set
optimization.minimize to
false.
This project is dependant on the @solidity-parser/antlr repository via a git submodule. To clone this repository and the submodule, run
git clone --recursive
If you have already cloned this repo, you can load the submodule with
git submodule update --init
This project can be linked to a forked
@solidity-parser/antlr project by editing the url in the .gitmodules file to point to the forked repo and running
git submodule sync
The Solidity ANTLR file Solidity.g4 can be built with the following. This will also download the ANTLR Java Archive (jar) file to
antlr/antlr4.jar if it doesn't already exist. The generated ANTLR tokens and JavaScript files are copied the src folder.
yarn run antlr
The files to be distributed with the npm package are in the
dist folder and built by running
yarn run build
The mocha tests under the test folder can be run with the following. This includes parsing the test.sol Solidity file.
yarn run test