Simple access to data in Solid pods through LDflex expressions
This library is a configuration of the LDflex language for the Solid ecosystem. It configures LDflex with:
LDflex expressions occur for example on Solid React components, where they make it easy for developers to specify what data they want to show. They can also be used as an expression language in any other Solid project or framework.
Once you obtain the
solid.data object,
start writing data paths from the following entry points.
user entry point
The
solid.data.user path can query data about the currently logged in user,
such as:
solid.data.user.firstName yields the user's first name(s)
solid.data.user.email yields the user's email address(es)
solid.data.user.friends yields the user's friend(s)
solid.data.user.friends.firstName yields the user's friends' first name(s)
The
solid.data[url] path can query data about any subject by URL,
such as:
solid.data['https://ruben.verborgh.org/profile/#me'].firstName
solid.data['https://ruben.verborgh.org/profile/#me'].email
solid.data['https://ruben.verborgh.org/profile/#me'].friends
solid.data['https://ruben.verborgh.org/profile/#me'].friends.firstName
As you can see in the above examples, an LDflex path starts with an entry point and is followed by property names, which can be:
firstName
(which expands to
http://xmlns.com/foaf/0.1/givenName)
foaf:givenName
(which expands to
http://xmlns.com/foaf/0.1/givenName)
http://xmlns.com/foaf/0.1/givenName
The abbreviations and prefixed names are expanded using a JSON-LD context. You can find some inspiration about what to ask for in this context.
You can access data using any vocabulary you want and, when included in the JSON-LD context, in multiple ways. For example:
solid.data.user.name
solid.data.user.foaf_name
solid.data.user.foaf$name
solid.data.user['foaf:name']
solid.data.user['http://xmlns.com/foaf/0.1/name']
solid.data.user.vcard_fn
solid.data.user.vcard$fn
solid.data.user['vcard:fn']
solid.data.user['http://www.w3.org/2006/vcard/ns#fn']
solid.data.user.schema_name
solid.data.user.schema$name
solid.data.user['schema:name']
solid.data.user['http://www.schema.org/name']
solid.data.user['http://example.org/my-ontology/name']
The traditional colon syntax for prefixes (
schema:name)
can be substituted with an underscore (
schema_name)
or dollar sign (
schema$name).
This is because JavaScript keys with a colon
require quotes (
user['schema:name'])
whereas underscores and dollar signs
can be used freely (
user.schema_name,
user.schema$name).
npm install @solid/query-ldflex
const { default: data } = require('@solid/query-ldflex');
const ruben = data['https://ruben.verborgh.org/profile/#me'];
showProfile(ruben);
async function showProfile(person) {
const label = await person.label;
console.log(`\nNAME: ${label}`);
console.log('\nTYPES');
for await (const type of person.type)
console.log(` - ${type}`);
console.log('\nFRIENDS');
for await (const name of person.friends.firstName)
console.log(` - ${name} is a friend`);
}
If, instead of Comunica,
you want to use the rdflib.js query engine,
install
@ldflex/rdflib as a dependency of your project
and use
const { default: data } = require('@solid/query-ldflex/lib/exports/rdflib');
When creating browser builds,
it can be easier to simply tell webpack
to replace
@ldflex/comunica by
@ldflex/rdflib.
<script src="solid-auth-client.bundle.js"></script>
<script src="solid-query-ldflex.bundle.js"></script>
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', async () => {
const user = solid.data.user;
alert(`Welcome, ${await user.firstName}!`);
});
To replace Comunica by rdflib.js, opt for
<script src="solid-auth-client.bundle.js"></script>
<script src="rdflib.min.js"></script>
<script src="solid-query-ldflex.rdflib.js"></script>
In addition to the default properties, you might want to support your own:
console.log(solid.data.context); // the raw default JSON-LD context
await solid.data.context.extend({ // add new JSON-LD context
con: 'http://www.w3.org/2000/10/swap/pim/contact#',
preferred: 'con:preferredURI',
});
console.log(await solid.data.context); // the expanded JSON-LD context
// Now we can use both existing and new properties
const ruben = solid.data['https://ruben.verborgh.org/profile/#me'];
console.log(await ruben.name);
console.log(await ruben.preferred);
Be aware though that this leads to expressions that are less portable, because they only work when the additional context is added.
LDflex expressions are actual JavaScript—not strings. There are times when strings are more useful though, such as when building declarative components that take LDflex expressions.
The
solid.data object exports a
resolve interface
that transforms a string expression into an actual LDflex path.
This string is appended to
solid.data to obtain the resulting path.
For example:
solid.data.resolve('.user.firstName') becomes the path
solid.data.user.firstName
solid.data.resolve('["https://example.org/"].label') becomes the path
solid.data["https://example.org/"].label
For convenience, the starting dot and quotes inside of brackets can be omitted. If the path is a single URL, quotes and brackets can be omitted. The following strings will all resolve:
'.user.firstName'
'user.firstName'
'["https://example.org/"].label'
'[https://example.org/].label'
'https://example.org/'
