Solid JavaScript Client - solid-client

This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code. Please report unacceptable behavior to engineering@inrupt.com.

@inrupt/solid-client is a JavaScript library for accessing data and managing permissions on data stored in Solid Pods. It provides an abstraction layer on top of both Solid and Resource Description Framework (RDF) principles and is compatible with the RDF/JS specification. You can use solid-client in Node.js using either CommonJS or ES modules, and in the browser with a bundler like Webpack, Rollup, or Parcel.

@inrupt/solid-client is part of a family open source JavaScript libraries designed to support developers building Solid applications.

Inrupt Solid JavaScript Client Libraries

Data access and permissions management - solid-client

@inrupt/solid-client allows developers to access data and manage permissions on data stored in Solid Pods.

@inrupt/solid-client-authn-browser allows apps running in a browser to authenticate against a Solid server. This is only necessary if you wish to access private resources in a Pod (to access public resources you could simply use standard window.fetch() ).

Vocabularies and interoperability

A fundamental requirement for any two systems to interoperate at all is that they have a shared understanding of the concepts and ideas relevant to those systems. That shared understanding is expressed as a common 'language', and the individual terms from that language are typically described and explained in dictionaries.

The Solid eco-system uses RDF vocabularies (or slightly more formally, 'ontologies') to describe concepts and ideas in a machine-readable, W3C standardized format (effectively, these RDF vocabularies act as dictionaries for systems to share concepts and ideas).

There are already many common vocabularies published on the web, such as the vCard vocabulary for describing the concepts and ideas associated with People and Organizations, or Schema.org for describing the things search engines are typically interested in, intended to be used by webmasters to mark up their pages in ways that those search engines can then understand.

As a convenience for JavaScript developers, Inrupt publishes various npm modules that provide JavaScript classes containing constants representing the individual terms described in many of these vocabularies today, including modules specifically for Solid-related vocabularies, and for Inrupt-specific vocabularies.

By simply importing one of these NPM modules, developers have immediate access to all the terms described in all the RDF vocabularies referenced by that module.

Common RDF vocabularies

This module bundles together JavaScript classes representing many of the most common RDF vocabularies published on the web today (e.g. FOAF, Schema.org, vCard, SKOS, etc.): @inrupt/vocab-common-rdf

Solid-specific RDF vocabularies

This module bundles together JavaScript classes representing all the RDF vocabularies related to Solid (e.g. Solid terms, WebACL, ACP, etc.): @inrupt/vocab-solid-common

Inrupt-specific RDF vocabularies

This module bundles together JavaScript classes representing all the RDF vocabularies created and maintained by Inrupt (e.g. an Inrupt test vocabulary, Inrupt glossaries, Inrupt product vocabularies, etc.): @inrupt/vocab-inrupt-common

Note: All the above npm modules are currently generated and published to npm automatically by a closed-source Inrupt tool. We plan to open-source that tool in the future, but currently we have no planned release date.

Browser support

Our JavaScript Client Libraries use relatively modern JavaScript features that will work in all commonly-used browsers, except Internet Explorer. If you need support for Internet Explorer, it is recommended to pass them through a tool like Babel, and to add polyfills for e.g. Map , Set , Promise , Headers , Array.prototype.includes , Object.entries and String.prototype.endsWith .

Additionally, when using this package in an environment other than Node.js, you will need a polyfill for Node's buffer module.

Installation

For the latest stable version of solid-client:

npm install @inrupt/solid-client

For the latest stable version of all Inrupt Solid JavaScript libraries:

npm install @inrupt/solid-client @inrupt/solid-client-authn-browser @inrupt/vocab-common-rdf

Issues & Help

Solid Community Forum

If you have questions about working with Solid or just want to share what you’re working on, visit the Solid forum. The Solid forum is a good place to meet the rest of the community.

Bugs and Feature Requests

For public feedback, bug reports, and feature requests please file an issue via Github.

For non-public feedback or support inquiries please use the Inrupt Service Desk.

Documentation

Changelog

See the release notes.

License

MIT © Inrupt