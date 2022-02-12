Solana Program Library

The Solana Program Library (SPL) is a collection of on-chain programs targeting the Sealevel parallel runtime. These programs are tested against Solana's implementation of Sealevel, solana-runtime, and deployed to its mainnet. As others implement Sealevel, we will graciously accept patches to ensure the programs here are portable across all implementations.

Full documentation is available at https://spl.solana.com

Development

Environment Setup

Install the latest Rust stable from https://rustup.rs/ Install Solana v1.6.1 or later from https://docs.solana.com/cli/install-solana-cli-tools Install the libudev development package for your distribution ( libudev-dev on Debian-derived distros, libudev-devel on Redhat-derived).

Build

The normal cargo build is available for building programs against your host machine:

cargo build

To build a specific program, such as SPL Token, for the Solana BPF target:

cd token/program cargo build-bpf

Test

Unit tests contained within all projects can be run with:

$ cargo test $ cargo test -bpf

To run a specific program's tests, such as SPL Token:

cd token/program cargo test cargo test -bpf

Integration testing may be performed via the per-project .js bindings. See the token program's js project for an example.

Clippy

$ cargo clippy

Coverage

$ ./coverage.sh

MacOS

You may need to pin your grcov version, and then rustup with the apple-darwin nightly toolchain:

$ cargo install grcov --version 0.6.1 $ rustup toolchain install nightly-x86_64-apple-darwin

Release Process

SPL programs are currently tagged and released manually. Each program is versioned independently of the others, with all new development occurring on master. Once a program is tested and deemed ready for release:

Bump Version

Increment the version number in the program's Cargo.toml

Generate a new program ID and replace in <program>/program-id.md and <program>/src/lib.rs

and Run cargo build-bpf <program> to update relevant C bindings. (Note the location of the generated spl_<program>.so for attaching to the Github release.)

to update relevant C bindings. (Note the location of the generated for attaching to the Github release.) Open a PR with these version changes and merge after passing CI.

Create Github tag

Program tags are of the form <program>-vX.Y.Z . Create the new tag at the version-bump commit and push to the solana-program-library repository, eg:

git tag token-v1.0.0 b24bfe7 git push upstream --tags

Publish Github release

Go to GitHub Releases UI

Click "Draft new release", and enter the new tag in the "Tag version" box.

Title the release "SPL vX.Y.Z", complete the description, and attach the spl_<program>.so binary

binary Click "Publish release"

Publish to Crates.io

Navigate to the program directory and run cargo package to test the build. Then run cargo publish .

Disclaimer

All claims, content, designs, algorithms, estimates, roadmaps, specifications, and performance measurements described in this project are done with the Solana Foundation's ("SF") best efforts. It is up to the reader to check and validate their accuracy and truthfulness. Furthermore nothing in this project constitutes a solicitation for investment.

Any content produced by SF or developer resources that SF provides, are for educational and inspiration purposes only. SF does not encourage, induce or sanction the deployment, integration or use of any such applications (including the code comprising the Solana blockchain protocol) in violation of applicable laws or regulations and hereby prohibits any such deployment, integration or use. This includes use of any such applications by the reader (a) in violation of export control or sanctions laws of the United States or any other applicable jurisdiction, (b) if the reader is located in or ordinarily resident in a country or territory subject to comprehensive sanctions administered by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), or (c) if the reader is or is working on behalf of a Specially Designated National (SDN) or a person subject to similar blocking or denied party prohibitions.

The reader should be aware that U.S. export control and sanctions laws prohibit U.S. persons (and other persons that are subject to such laws) from transacting with persons in certain countries and territories or that are on the SDN list. As a project based primarily on open-source software, it is possible that such sanctioned persons may nevertheless bypass prohibitions, obtain the code comprising the Solana blockchain protocol (or other project code or applications) and deploy, integrate, or otherwise use it. Accordingly, there is a risk to individuals that other persons using the Solana blockchain protocol may be sanctioned persons and that transactions with such persons would be a violation of U.S. export controls and sanctions law. This risk applies to individuals, organizations, and other ecosystem participants that deploy, integrate, or use the Solana blockchain protocol code directly (e.g., as a node operator), and individuals that transact on the Solana blockchain through light clients, third party interfaces, and/or wallet software.