Please note: This repository is being rebuilt to accept the new volume of token additions and modifications. PR merges will be delayed.

Contents

Usage

@solana/spl-token-registry

Solana Token Registry is a package that allows application to query for list of tokens. The JSON schema for the tokens includes: chainId, address, name, decimals, symbol, logoURI (optional), tags (optional), and custom extensions metadata.

Installation

npm install @solana/spl-token-registry

yarn add @solana/spl-token-registry

Examples

Query available tokens

new TokenListProvider().resolve().then( ( tokens ) => { const tokenList = tokens.filterByClusterSlug( 'mainnet-beta' ).getList(); console .log(tokenList); });

Render icon for token in React

import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react' ; import { TokenListProvider, TokenInfo } from '@solana/spl-token-registry' ; export const Icon = ( props: { mint: string } ) => { const [tokenMap, setTokenMap] = useState<Map< string , TokenInfo>>( new Map()); useEffect( () => { new TokenListProvider().resolve().then( tokens => { const tokenList = tokens.filterByChainId(ENV.MainnetBeta).getList(); setTokenMap(tokenList.reduce( ( map, item ) => { map.set(item.address, item); return map; }, new Map())); }); }, [setTokenMap]); const token = tokenMap.get(props.mint); if (!token || !token.logoURI) return null ; return (<img src={token.logoURI} />);

Adding new token

To add a new token, add another json block to the large tokens list in src/tokens/solana.tokenlist.json and submit a PR.

Tips:

logoURI should point to a png , jpg , or svg . the logo can be hosted in this repo in assets/mainnet/TOKEN_ADDRESS/FILE in that case, the image should be added to this repo and logoURI should point to https://raw.githubusercontent.com/solana-labs/token-list/main/assets/mainnet/TOKEN_ADDRESS/FILE ) if your logo is hosted in any other repo or any other location, no need to add it here

tags please don't go crazy here, note that the valid tags are in the toplevel tags section and any other tags will likely have no effect

`extensions: the extensions block can contain links to your twitter, discord, etc. A list of allowed extensions is here. serumV3Usdc and serumV3Usdt are the addresses of serum markets for your token (either paired with USDC or USDT) coingeckoId is the string that appears as 'API id' on the corresponding coingecko page

it's recommended to not add your token as the final element to the list (second-to-last is best). This is because adding the token as the final element will create merge conflicts that are more difficult for maintainers to manually resolve.

please squash commits into a single commit for cleanliness

Changes will be automerged. If automerge fails, you can click the 'Details' link for more information.

Please follow the Uniswap Token List specification found here: https://github.com/Uniswap/token-lists

Modifying existing token

Modifications currently must be manually reviewed. For any modifications, please submit a PR, then raise an issue with a link to your PR in order to request manual review.

please check the 'Files changed' tab on your PR to ensure that your change is as expected

please link the commit or PR where the token was originally added. If the token was added by someone else, they will be asked to confirm that this change is authorized

please squash commits into a single commit for cleanliness

Common issues

Automerge failure: found removed line

Any modifications must be manually merged; please submit an issue with a link to your PR.

Failed to normalize: failed to parse JSON: json: unknown field

e.g. failed to normalize: failed to parse JSON: json: unknown field "coingeckoId"

If this error is encountered while modifying an existing entry, note that this error is misleading; it is the automerger's way of saying that adding coingeckoId to an existing entry is not allowed.

Any modifications must be manually merged; please submit an issue with a link to your PR.

Duplicate token

"duplicate token: token address ... is already used"

This occurs because your diff is re-adding a completely new block for a token that was already previously added (probably by you). A common sequence of events that leads to this error is:

you checked out the repo you added a token, committed, pushed back to github, and opened a PR the PR was merged back to main sometime later, you decided to modify something on the token (e.g. name), so you made the change, made another commit, pushed to github, and opened another PR.

If you do the above, the new PR will encompass commits for both step 2 and 4, so it will look like a new token addition, and will collide with the existing one. You MUST rebase your local checkout back to origin/main before opening a PR. (You can do this with git fetch origin main followed by git rebase main .)

More generally, for modifications to existing tokens, be sure to checkout the HEAD of the main branch, locate the existing block in solana.tokenlist.json , and modify the appropriate fields.

Please check the 'Files changed' tab on your PR to see the impact of your change.

Solscan, solana explorer, and wallets all pull from this repo at different cadences. Some update every few days.

If your change has landed in the HEAD of main branch, it was successful, but it might take a few days for downstream users to reflect that change.

Please especially do not raise issues saying 'solscan has updated but phantom has not', that definitely means your change is in this repo!

error validating schema: chainId: conflicting values 103 and 0

This automerge error arises if you touched a line outside of your token block. Some text editors introduce a diff to the final line of the file.

These currently need to be manually merged; please submit an issue and link your PR.

Disclaimer

All claims, content, designs, algorithms, estimates, roadmaps, specifications, and performance measurements described in this project are done with the Solana Foundation's ("SF") good faith efforts. It is up to the reader to check and validate their accuracy and truthfulness. Furthermore nothing in this project constitutes a solicitation for investment.

Any content produced by SF or developer resources that SF provides, are for educational and inspiration purposes only. SF does not encourage, induce or sanction the deployment, integration or use of any such applications (including the code comprising the Solana blockchain protocol) in violation of applicable laws or regulations and hereby prohibits any such deployment, integration or use. This includes use of any such applications by the reader (a) in violation of export control or sanctions laws of the United States or any other applicable jurisdiction, (b) if the reader is located in or ordinarily resident in a country or territory subject to comprehensive sanctions administered by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), or (c) if the reader is or is working on behalf of a Specially Designated National (SDN) or a person subject to similar blocking or denied party prohibitions.

The reader should be aware that U.S. export control and sanctions laws prohibit U.S. persons (and other persons that are subject to such laws) from transacting with persons in certain countries and territories or that are on the SDN list. As a project based primarily on open-source software, it is possible that such sanctioned persons may nevertheless bypass prohibitions, obtain the code comprising the Solana blockchain protocol (or other project code or applications) and deploy, integrate, or otherwise use it. Accordingly, there is a risk to individuals that other persons using the Solana blockchain protocol may be sanctioned persons and that transactions with such persons would be a violation of U.S. export controls and sanctions law. This risk applies to individuals, organizations, and other ecosystem participants that deploy, integrate, or use the Solana blockchain protocol code directly (e.g., as a node operator), and individuals that transact on the Solana blockchain through light clients, third party interfaces, and/or wallet software.