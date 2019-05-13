A simple Passport strategy for LinkedIn OAuth2 that works with lite profile.

Install

npm install @sokratis/passport-linkedin-oauth2

Usage

Register the strategy

var LinkedInStrategy = require ( '@sokratis/passport-linkedin-oauth2' ).Strategy; passport.use( new LinkedInStrategy({ clientID : LINKEDIN_KEY, clientSecret : LINKEDIN_SECRET, callbackURL : "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/linkedin/callback" , scope : [ 'r_emailaddress' , 'r_liteprofile' ], }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done ) { process.nextTick( function ( ) { return done( null , profile); }); }));

and then authenticate as:

app.get( '/auth/linkedin' , passport.authenticate( 'linkedin' , { state : 'SOME STATE' }), function ( req, res ) { });

the login callback:

app.get( '/auth/linkedin/callback' , passport.authenticate( 'linkedin' , { successRedirect : '/' , failureRedirect : '/login' }));

See this for details on LinkedIn API.

Auto-handle state param

The state param is used to prevent CSRF attacks, and is required by the LinkedIn API. You can ask Passport to handle the sending and validating of the state parameter by passing state: true as an option to the strategy:

var LinkedInStrategy = require ( 'passport-linkedin-oauth2' ).Strategy; passport.use( new LinkedInStrategy({ clientID : LINKEDIN_KEY, clientSecret : LINKEDIN_SECRET, callbackURL : "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/linkedin/callback" , scope : [ 'r_emailaddress' , 'r_liteprofile' ], state : true }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done ) { process.nextTick( function ( ) { return done( null , profile); }); }));

and then authenticate as:

app.get( '/auth/linkedin' , passport.authenticate( 'linkedin' ), function ( req, res ) { });

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

Author

Auth0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.