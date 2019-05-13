openbase logo
@sokratis/passport-linkedin-oauth2

by Sokratis Vidros
2.1.0 (see all)

Passport for new LinkedIn Oauth2 (works with lite profile)

Readme

A simple Passport strategy for LinkedIn OAuth2 that works with lite profile.

Install

npm install @sokratis/passport-linkedin-oauth2

Usage

Register the strategy

var LinkedInStrategy = require('@sokratis/passport-linkedin-oauth2').Strategy;

passport.use(new LinkedInStrategy({
  clientID: LINKEDIN_KEY,
  clientSecret: LINKEDIN_SECRET,
  callbackURL: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/linkedin/callback",
  scope: ['r_emailaddress', 'r_liteprofile'],
}, function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
  // asynchronous verification, for effect...
  process.nextTick(function () {
    // To keep the example simple, the user's LinkedIn profile is returned to
    // represent the logged-in user. In a typical application, you would want
    // to associate the LinkedIn account with a user record in your database,
    // and return that user instead.
    return done(null, profile);
  });
}));

and then authenticate as:

app.get('/auth/linkedin',
  passport.authenticate('linkedin', { state: 'SOME STATE'  }),
  function(req, res){
    // The request will be redirected to LinkedIn for authentication, so this
    // function will not be called.
  });

the login callback:

app.get('/auth/linkedin/callback', passport.authenticate('linkedin', {
  successRedirect: '/',
  failureRedirect: '/login'
}));

See this for details on LinkedIn API.

Auto-handle state param

The state param is used to prevent CSRF attacks, and is required by the LinkedIn API. You can ask Passport to handle the sending and validating of the state parameter by passing state: true as an option to the strategy:

var LinkedInStrategy = require('passport-linkedin-oauth2').Strategy;

passport.use(new LinkedInStrategy({
  clientID: LINKEDIN_KEY,
  clientSecret: LINKEDIN_SECRET,
  callbackURL: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/linkedin/callback",
  scope: ['r_emailaddress', 'r_liteprofile'],
  state: true
}, function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
  // asynchronous verification, for effect...
  process.nextTick(function () {
    // To keep the example simple, the user's LinkedIn profile is returned to
    // represent the logged-in user. In a typical application, you would want
    // to associate the LinkedIn account with a user record in your database,
    // and return that user instead.
    return done(null, profile);
  });
}));

and then authenticate as:

app.get('/auth/linkedin',
  passport.authenticate('linkedin'),
  function(req, res){
    // The request will be redirected to LinkedIn for authentication, so this
    // function will not be called.
  });

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

Author

Auth0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

