soketi is your simple, fast, and resilient open-source WebSockets server. 📣

Blazing fast speed ⚡

The server is built on top of uWebSockets.js - a C application ported to Node.js. uWebSockets.js is demonstrated to perform at levels 8.5x that of Fastify and at least 10x that of Socket.IO. (source)

Cheaper than most competitors 🤑

Compared with Pusher, you can achieve much more for less than one-third of the price.

For a $49 plan on Pusher, you get a limited amount of connections (500) and messages (30M).

With Soketi, for the price of an instance on Vultr or DigitalOcean ($5-$10), you get virtually unlimited connections, messages, and some more!

Soketi is capable to hold thousands of active connections with high traffic on less than 1 GB and 1 CPU in the cloud. You can also get free $100 on Vultr to try out soketi →

Easy to use 👶

Whether you run your infrastructure in containers or monoliths, soketi got your back. There are multiple ways to install and configure soketi, from single instances for development, to tens of active instances at scale with hundreds or thousands of active users.

Pusher Protocol v7 📡

soketi implements the Pusher Protocol v7. Therefore, any Pusher-maintained or compatible client can connect to it, bringing a plug-and-play experience for existing applications that are already compatible with this protocol.

App-based access 🔐

You and your users can access the API and WebSockets through Pusher-like apps which serve keys and secrets to connect or authenticate requests for broadcasting events or checking channels statuses. soketi also comes built-in with support for DynamoDB and SQL-based servers like Postgres.

In addition to being a good companion during local development, soketi comes with the resiliency and speed required for demanding production applications.

Built-in monitoring 📈

soketi just exposes the metrics to you, you just have to scrape them, whether it's a simple HTTP Client to pull the current usage, or you're using Prometheus to monitor all the connections.

🤝 Supporting

soketi is meant to be free, forever. Having a good companion for developing real-time applications locally and in production should not involve any third-party and having a reliable websocket server to deploy behind a firewall makes soketi a compelling option for many applications.

Of course, like many open source software solutions, development is done by investing volunteer time into the project. Therefore, all donations are greatly appreciated. You can sponsor the development via Github Sponsors.

📃 Documentation

The entire documentation is available on Gitbook 🌍

🤝 Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING for details.

⁉ Ideas or Discussions?

Have any ideas that can make into the project? Perhaps you have questions? Jump into the discussions board

🔒 Security

If you discover any security related issues, please email alex@renoki.org instead of using the issue tracker.

🎉 Credits