Sequelize is an easy-to-use and promise-based Node.js ORM tool for Postgres, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, DB2 and Microsoft SQL Server. It features solid transaction support, relations, eager and lazy loading, read replication and more.

Sequelize follows Semantic Versioning and the official Node.js LTS schedule. Version 7 of Sequelize officially supports the Node.js versions ^12.22.0 , ^14.17,0 , ^16.0.0 . Other version might be working as well.

New to Sequelize? Take a look at the Tutorials and Guides. You might also be interested in the API Reference.

Would you like to contribute? Read our contribution guidelines to know more. There are many ways to help! 😃

📝 Major version changelog

Please find upgrade information to major versions here:

💸 Supporting the project

Do you like Sequelize and would like to give back to the engineering team behind it?

We have recently created an OpenCollective based money pool which is shared amongst all core maintainers based on their contributions. Every support is wholeheartedly welcome. ❤️

💻 Installation

npm i sequelize yarn add sequelize

npm i pg pg-hstore npm i mysql2 npm i mariadb npm i sqlite3 npm i tedious npm i ibm_db yarn add pg pg-hstore yarn add mysql2 yarn add mariadb yarn add sqlite3 yarn add tedious yarn add ibm_db

If you have security issues to report, please refer to our Responsible Disclosure Policy for more details.

