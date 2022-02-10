

Bad Code Shall Not Pass Bad Code Shall Not Pass

Install

NPM:

npm install --save-dev eslint @softboxlab/eslint-config-gandalf-lint

Yarn:

yarn add --dev eslint @softboxlab/eslint-config-gandalf-lint

Requirements

Configure

Call the white wizard by creating a .eslintrc file on your root project and writing in it:

{ "extends" : "@softboxlab/eslint-config-gandalf-lint" }

Remember to add the eslint plugin on your favorite IDE, like this one: ESLint for VSCode

Usage

You can create a script on your package.json file like so:

"scripts" : { "glint" : "eslint --ext .js PROJECT_FOLDER" }

And use your magic script for shall not pass any bad code:

npm run glint

And with fireworks you can automagically fix some errors:

npm run glint --fix

or using yarn:

yarn glint yarn glint --fix

Autorun it?

If you don't fell like creating any scripts, feel free to have your files linted on the fly by your IDE (did you remember to install the eslint plugin on your IDE?)



Gandalf approves Gandalf approves

Contributors

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh

Copyright (c) 2012 Airbnb

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

This project licence is also MIT.