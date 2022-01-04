The Socket.IO Redis emitter

The @socket.io/redis-emitter package allows you to easily communicate with a group of Socket.IO servers from another Node.js process (server-side).

The emitter is also available in other programming languages:

It must be used in conjunction with @socket.io/redis-adapter .

The current version is compatible with both:

socket.io-redis@5 ( socket.io@2 )

( ) socket.io-redis@6 ( socket.io@3 & socket.io@4 )

Table of content

How to use

Installation:

npm i @ socket . io / redis - emitter redis

CommonJS

const { Emitter } = require ( "@socket.io/redis-emitter" ); const { createClient } = require ( "redis" ); const redisClient = createClient(); redisClient.connect().then( () => { const io = new Emitter(redisClient); setInterval( () => { io.emit( "time" , new Date ); }, 5000 ); })

With redis@3 , calling connect() is not needed:

const { Emitter } = require ( "@socket.io/redis-emitter" ); const { createClient } = require ( "redis" ); const redisClient = createClient(); const io = new Emitter(redisClient); setInterval( () => { io.emit( "time" , new Date ); }, 5000 );

TypeScript

import { Emitter } from "@socket.io/redis-emitter" ; import { createClient } from "redis" ; const redisClient = createClient(); redisClient.connect().then( () => { const io = new Emitter(redisClient); setInterval( () => { io.emit( "time" , new Date ); }, 5000 ); });

With typed events:

import { Emitter } from "." ; import { createClient } from "redis" ; interface Events { basicEmit: ( a: number , b: string , c: number [] ) => void ; } const redisClient = createClient(); redisClient.connect().then( () => { const io = new Emitter<Events>(redisClient); io.emit( "basicEmit" , 1 , "2" , [ 3 ]); });

Emit cheatsheet

const { Emitter } = require ( "@socket.io/redis-emitter" ); const { createClient } = require ( "redis" ); const redisClient = createClient(); const io = new Emitter(redisClient); io.emit( ); io.to( "room1" ).emit( ); io.to( "room1" ).except( "room2" ).emit( ); io.to(socketId).emit( ); const nsp = io.of( "/admin" ); nsp.emit( ); nsp.to( "notifications" ).emit( );

Note: acknowledgements are not supported

API

client is a node_redis compatible client that has been initialized with the return_buffers option set to true .

The following options are allowed:

key : the name of the key to pub/sub events on as prefix ( socket.io )

Specifies a specific room that you want to emit to.

Specifies a specific room that you want to exclude from broadcasting.

Specifies a specific namespace that you want to emit to.

Makes the matching socket instances join the specified rooms:

io.socketsJoin( "room1" ); io.of( "/admin" ).in( "room1" ).socketsJoin( "room2" );

Makes the matching socket instances leave the specified rooms:

io.socketsLeave( "room1" ); io.of( "/admin" ).in( "room1" ).socketsLeave( "room2" );

Makes the matching socket instances disconnect:

io.disconnectSockets(); io.of( "/admin" ).in( "room1" ).disconnectSockets(); io.of( "/admin" ).in(theSocketId).disconnectSockets();

Migrating from socket.io-emitter

The package was renamed from socket.io-emitter to @socket.io/redis-emitter in v4, in order to better reflect the relationship with Redis.

To migrate to the new package, you'll need to make sure to provide your own Redis clients, as the package will no longer create Redis clients on behalf of the user.

Before:

const io = require ( "socket.io-emitter" )({ host : "127.0.0.1" , port : 6379 });

After:

const { Emitter } = require ( "@socket.io/redis-emitter" ); const { createClient } = require ( "redis" ); const redisClient = createClient(); const io = new Emitter(redisClient);

License

MIT