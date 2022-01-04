socket.io-redis
Installation:
$ npm install @socket.io/redis-adapter redis
const { Server } = require('socket.io');
const { createClient } = require('redis');
const { createAdapter } = require('@socket.io/redis-adapter');
const io = new Server();
const pubClient = createClient({ host: 'localhost', port: 6379 });
const subClient = pubClient.duplicate();
Promise.all([pubClient.connect(), subClient.connect()]).then(() => {
io.adapter(createAdapter(pubClient, subClient));
io.listen(3000);
});
With
redis@3, calling
connect() on the Redis clients is not needed:
const { Server } = require('socket.io');
const { createClient } = require('redis');
const { createAdapter } = require('@socket.io/redis-adapter');
const io = new Server();
const pubClient = createClient({ host: 'localhost', port: 6379 });
const subClient = pubClient.duplicate();
io.adapter(createAdapter(pubClient, subClient));
io.listen(3000);
import { Server } from 'socket.io';
import { createClient } from 'redis';
import { createAdapter } from '@socket.io/redis-adapter';
const io = new Server();
const pubClient = createClient({ host: 'localhost', port: 6379 });
const subClient = pubClient.duplicate();
Promise.all([pubClient.connect(), subClient.connect()]).then(() => {
io.adapter(createAdapter(pubClient, subClient));
io.listen(3000);
});
import { Server } from 'socket.io';
import { createClient } from 'redis';
import { createAdapter } from '@socket.io/redis-adapter';
const io = new Server();
const pubClient = createClient({ host: 'localhost', port: 6379 });
const subClient = pubClient.duplicate();
Promise.all([pubClient.connect(), subClient.connect()]).then(() => {
io.adapter(createAdapter(pubClient, subClient));
io.listen(3000);
});
By running Socket.IO with the
@socket.io/redis-adapter adapter you can run
multiple Socket.IO instances in different processes or servers that can
all broadcast and emit events to and from each other.
So any of the following commands:
io.emit('hello', 'to all clients');
io.to('room42').emit('hello', "to all clients in 'room42' room");
io.on('connection', (socket) => {
socket.broadcast.emit('hello', 'to all clients except sender');
socket.to('room42').emit('hello', "to all clients in 'room42' room except sender");
});
will properly be broadcast to the clients through the Redis Pub/Sub mechanism.
If you need to emit events to socket.io instances from a non-socket.io process, you should use socket.io-emitter.
|Redis Adapter version
|Socket.IO server version
|4.x
|1.x
|5.x
|2.x
|6.0.x
|3.x
|6.1.x and above
|4.x
This adapter extends the in-memory adapter that is included by default with the Socket.IO server.
The in-memory adapter stores the relationships between Sockets and Rooms in two Maps.
When you run
socket.join("room21"), here's what happens:
console.log(adapter.rooms); // Map { "room21" => Set { "mdpk4kxF5CmhwfCdAHD8" } }
console.log(adapter.sids); // Map { "mdpk4kxF5CmhwfCdAHD8" => Set { "mdpk4kxF5CmhwfCdAHD8", "room21" } }
// "mdpk4kxF5CmhwfCdAHD8" being the ID of the given socket
Those two Maps are then used when broadcasting:
io.emit()) loops through the
sids Map, and send the packet to all sockets
io.to("room21").emit()) loops through the Set in the
rooms Map, and sends the packet to all matching sockets
The Redis adapter extends the broadcast function of the in-memory adapter: the packet is also published to a Redis channel (see below for the format of the channel name).
Each Socket.IO server receives this packet and broadcasts it to its own list of connected sockets.
To check what's happening on your Redis instance:
$ redis-cli
127.0.0.1:6379> PSUBSCRIBE *
Reading messages... (press Ctrl-C to quit)
1) "psubscribe"
2) "*"
3) (integer) 1
1) "pmessage"
2) "*"
3) "socket.io#/#" (a broadcast to all sockets or to a list of rooms)
4) <the packet content>
1) "pmessage"
2) "*"
3) "socket.io#/#room21#" (a broadcast to a single room)
4) <the packet content>
Note: no data is stored in Redis itself
There are 3 Redis subscriptions per namespace:
<prefix>#<namespace>#* (glob)
<prefix>-request#<namespace>#
<prefix>-response#<namespace>#
The request and response channels are used in the additional methods exposed by the Redis adapter, like RedisAdapter#allRooms().
The following options are allowed:
key: the name of the key to pub/sub events on as prefix (
socket.io)
requestsTimeout: optional, after this timeout the adapter will stop waiting from responses to request (
5000ms)
The redis adapter instances expose the following properties
that a regular
Adapter does not
uid
prefix
pubClient
subClient
requestsTimeout
Returns the list of socket IDs connected to
rooms across all nodes. See Namespace#allSockets()
const sockets = await io.of('/').adapter.sockets(new Set());
console.log(sockets); // a Set containing all the connected socket ids
const sockets = await io.of('/').adapter.sockets(new Set(['room1', 'room2']));
console.log(sockets); // a Set containing the socket ids in 'room1' or in 'room2'
// this method is also exposed by the Server instance
const sockets = await io.in('room3').allSockets();
console.log(sockets); // a Set containing the socket ids in 'room3'
Returns the list of all rooms.
const rooms = await io.of('/').adapter.allRooms();
console.log(rooms); // a Set containing all rooms (across every node)
Makes the socket with the given id join the room.
try {
await io.of('/').adapter.remoteJoin('<my-id>', 'room1');
} catch (e) {
// the socket was not found
}
Makes the socket with the given id leave the room.
try {
await io.of('/').adapter.remoteLeave('<my-id>', 'room1');
} catch (e) {
// the socket was not found
}
Makes the socket with the given id to get disconnected. If
close is set to true, it also closes the underlying socket.
try {
await io.of('/').adapter.remoteDisconnect('<my-id>', true);
} catch (e) {
// the socket was not found
}
const io = require('socket.io')(3000);
const redisAdapter = require('@socket.io/redis-adapter');
const Redis = require('ioredis');
const startupNodes = [
{
port: 6380,
host: '127.0.0.1'
},
{
port: 6381,
host: '127.0.0.1'
}
];
const pubClient = new Redis.Cluster(startupNodes);
const subClient = pubClient.duplicate();
io.adapter(redisAdapter(pubClient, subClient));
const io = require('socket.io')(3000);
const redisAdapter = require('@socket.io/redis-adapter');
const Redis = require('ioredis');
const options = {
sentinels: [
{ host: 'somehost1', port: 26379 },
{ host: 'somehost2', port: 26379 }
],
name: 'master01'
};
const pubClient = new Redis(options);
const subClient = pubClient.duplicate();
io.adapter(redisAdapter(pubClient, subClient));
The
@socket.io/redis-adapter adapter broadcasts and receives messages on particularly named Redis channels. For global broadcasts the channel name is:
prefix + '#' + namespace + '#'
In broadcasting to a single room the channel name is:
prefix + '#' + namespace + '#' + room + '#'
prefix: The base channel name. Default value is
socket.io. Changed by setting
opts.key in
adapter(opts) constructor
namespace: See https://github.com/socketio/socket.io#namespace.
room : Used if targeting a specific room.
A number of other libraries adopt this protocol including:
socket.io-redis
The package was renamed from
socket.io-redis to
@socket.io/redis-adapter in v7, in order to match the name of the Redis emitter (
@socket.io/redis-emitter).
To migrate to the new package, you'll need to make sure to provide your own Redis clients, as the package will no longer create Redis clients on behalf of the user.
Before:
const redisAdapter = require("socket.io-redis");
io.adapter(redisAdapter({ host: "localhost", port: 6379 }));
After:
const { createClient } = require("redis");
const { createAdapter } = require("@socket.io/redis-adapter");
const pubClient = createClient({ host: "localhost", port: 6379 });
const subClient = pubClient.duplicate();
io.adapter(createAdapter(pubClient, subClient));
Please note that the communication protocol between the Socket.IO servers has not been updated, so you can have some servers with
socket.io-redis and some others with
@socket.io/redis-adapter at the same time.
MIT