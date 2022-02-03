A framework-agnostic SAML protocol implementation intended to support both ends of SSO handshakes.
Node 4+; Makes use of numerous ES6 features.
const saml = require("saml-protocol");
const spConfig = {
entityID: "https://your.domain.name.com",
credentials: [
{
certificate: "your X509 signing certificate in PEM format",
privateKey: "your certificate's private key in PEM format"
}
],
endpoints: {
assert: "https://your.domain.name.com/your/consumer/endpoint"
}
};
const idpConfig = {
entityID: "https://your.idps.domain.name.com",
credentials: [
{
certificate: "your IDPs signing certificate in PEM format"
}
],
endpoints: {
login: "https://your.idps.domain.name.com/their/login/endpoint"
}
};
const model = < your model instance >; # we'll come back to this later
const sp = new saml.ServiceProvider(spConfig, model);
const requestDescriptor = sp.produceAuthnRequest(idpConfig);
...
The library uses configuration objects to define identity and service providers. These objects are similar, and have the following fields:
entityID [required]: the entity ID of the SP or IDP
credentials: a list of credentials in X509 format. When multiple credentials are present, the entities making requests will use the first, and entities consuming them will use them as a resolution chain (allowing for use of certificate rotation).
certificate [required]: an X509 certificate in PEM format
privateKey: the corresponding private key - required for signing and decryption
use: either "signing" or "encryption". leave out for credentials that can be used for both.
endpoints [required]: a map of endpoints describing the way your service consumes requests/responses
login [required for IDPs]: the SSO login endpoint URL. Can be a string or an object with keys
redirect and
post to allow use of separate redirect and post binding endpoints or restriction to either mechanism.
assert [required for SPs]: the SSO assertion consumer endpoint URL. Can be a string or an object with keys
redirect and
post to allow use of separate redirect and post binding endpoints or restriction to either mechanism.
authContext: optional - Sets auth context comparison. Options:
exact or
minimum. Defaults to
exact
disableRequestedAuthnContext: optional (defaults
false) - if truthy, do not request a specific authentication context. This is known to help when authenticating against Active Directory (AD FS) servers.
nameIDFormats: optional list of NameID formats that this entity supports.
signAllRequests: optional - set to true to force signing for outgoing authentication requests.
signAllResponses: optional - set to true to force signing for outgoing assertions.
requireSignedRequests: optional - set to true to require incoming authentication requests to be signed.
requireSignedResponses: optional - set to true to require incoming assertions to be signed.
In order to persist and retrieve data, a
model parameter is required for both
IDPs and SPs. The model must implement the following functions, all of which must
return promises:
getIdentityProvider(entityID): resolves an IDP's config object by Entity ID
storeRequestID(requestID, idpConfig): stores a request ID for later verification
verifyRequestID(requestID, idpConfig): verifies that a request with requestID was sent by the SP, rejecting on failure
invalidateRequestID(requestID, idpConfig): invalidates a request ID after a response has been processed to prevent duplicate assertion playback attacks
getServiceProvider(entityID): resolves an SP's config object by Entity ID
produceAuthnRequest(idpConfig): resolves to an object describing a request to the IDP, with either a post or redirect binding which is automatically selected based on the IDP's configuration. Contains the following properties:
method: either "POST" or "GET", indicating what flavor of HTTP request the user's browser should make to the IDP. The library automatically selects a post or redirect binding based on the IDP's configuration.
url: a URL object indicating the URL to which the user should be sent, including query parameters for redirect bindings
contentType: the content type to use when a post request is produced
formBody: the form parameters to send in a post request to the IDP
consumePostResponse(formParams): accepts form parameters sent to an assertion post endpoint, and resolves to a description of the assertion or rejects with an error. In the event of success, will resolve the following properties:
idp: the config for the IDP which sent the assertion
nameID: the NameID sent in the assertion
nameIDFormat: the format of the NameID
attributes: an array of attributes describing the user, with the following properties:
name: the attribute name
friendlyName: a human-readable version of the attribute name if it exists
values: an array of values
consumeRedirectResponse(queryParams): accepts query parameters sent to an assertion redirect endpoint, and resolves to a description of the assertion or rejects with an error. In the event of success, will resolve the following properties:
idp: the config for the IDP which sent the assertion
nameID: the NameID sent in the assertion
nameIDFormat: the format of the NameID
attributes: an array of attributes describing the user, with the following properties:
name: the attribute name
friendlyName: a human-readable version of the attribute name if it exists
values: an array of values
produceSPMetadata(): returns a string containing the SP's XML metadata, the standard for passing configuration between SAML-supporting entities
getIDPFromMetadata(xml): accepts an IDP's XML metadata and produces a config object for use with this library
consumePostRequest(formParams): accepts form parameters sent to a login post endpoint, and resolves to a description of the request or rejects with an error. In the event of success, will resolve the following properties:
idp: the config for the recipient IDP
sp: the config for the requesting SP
requestID: the ID of the authentication request
nameID: an object containing
format and
allowCreate attributes if the SP sent them.
consumeRedirectRequest(queryParams): accepts query parameters sent to a login redirect endpoint, and resolves to a description of the request or rejects with an error. In the event of success, will resolve the following properties:
idp: the config for the recipient IDP
sp: the config for the requesting SP
requestID: the ID of the authentication request
nameID: an object containing
format and
allowCreate attributes if the SP sent them.
produceSuccessResponse(spConfig, inResponseTo, nameID, attributes): builds an assertion to send to the service provider after login. accepts a service provider configuration, a request ID to which this assertion is responding, the nameID of the user, and the attributes of the user. Resolves an object describing where to send the user with the following properties:
method: either "POST" or "GET", indicating what flavor of HTTP request the user's browser should make to the IDP. The library automatically selects a post or redirect binding based on the SP's configuration.
url: a URL object indicating the URL to which the user should be sent, including query parameters for redirect bindings
contentType: the content type to use when a post request is produced
formBody: the form parameters to send in a post request to the SP
produceFailureResponse(spConfig, inResponseTo, errorMessage): builds an error response to send to the service provider after login. accepts a service provider configuration, a request ID to which this message is responding, and an error message. Resolves an object describing where to send the user with the following properties:
method: either "POST" or "GET", indicating what flavor of HTTP request the user's browser should make to the IDP. The library automatically selects a post or redirect binding based on the SP's configuration.
url: a URL object indicating the URL to which the user should be sent, including query parameters for redirect bindings
contentType: the content type to use when a post request is produced
formBody: the form parameters to send in a post request to the SP
produceIDPMetadata(): returns a string containing the IDP's XML metadata, the standard for passing configuration between SAML-supporting entities
getSPFromMetadata(xml): accepts an SP's XML metadata and produces a config object for use with this library