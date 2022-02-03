A framework-agnostic SAML protocol implementation intended to support both ends of SSO handshakes.

request construction and response ingestion for service providers

request ingestion and response construction for identity providers

metadata creation and ingestion for both IDPs and SPs

request and response signing and verification

response encryption and decryption

response validation

HTTP POST and Redirect protocol bindings

Compatibility

Node 4+; Makes use of numerous ES6 features.

Usage example - making an AuthnRequest as a service provider

const saml = require ( "saml-protocol" ); const spConfig = { entityID: "https://your.domain.name.com" , credentials: [ { certificate: "your X509 signing certificate in PEM format" , privateKey: "your certificate's private key in PEM format" } ], endpoints: { assert: "https://your.domain.name.com/your/consumer/endpoint" } }; const idpConfig = { entityID: "https://your.idps.domain.name.com" , credentials: [ { certificate: "your IDPs signing certificate in PEM format" } ], endpoints: { login: "https://your.idps.domain.name.com/their/login/endpoint" } }; const model = < your model instance >; const sp = new saml.ServiceProvider(spConfig, model); const requestDescriptor = sp.produceAuthnRequest(idpConfig); ...

API

Configuration Objects

The library uses configuration objects to define identity and service providers. These objects are similar, and have the following fields:

entityID [required] : the entity ID of the SP or IDP

: the entity ID of the SP or IDP credentials : a list of credentials in X509 format. When multiple credentials are present, the entities making requests will use the first, and entities consuming them will use them as a resolution chain (allowing for use of certificate rotation). certificate [required] : an X509 certificate in PEM format privateKey : the corresponding private key - required for signing and decryption use : either "signing" or "encryption". leave out for credentials that can be used for both.

: a list of credentials in X509 format. When multiple credentials are present, the entities making requests will use the first, and entities consuming them will use them as a resolution chain (allowing for use of certificate rotation). endpoints [required] : a map of endpoints describing the way your service consumes requests/responses login [required for IDPs] : the SSO login endpoint URL. Can be a string or an object with keys redirect and post to allow use of separate redirect and post binding endpoints or restriction to either mechanism. assert [required for SPs] : the SSO assertion consumer endpoint URL. Can be a string or an object with keys redirect and post to allow use of separate redirect and post binding endpoints or restriction to either mechanism.

: a map of endpoints describing the way your service consumes requests/responses authContext : optional - Sets auth context comparison. Options: exact or minimum . Defaults to exact

: optional - Sets auth context comparison. Options: or . Defaults to disableRequestedAuthnContext : optional (defaults false ) - if truthy, do not request a specific authentication context. This is known to help when authenticating against Active Directory (AD FS) servers.

: optional (defaults ) - if truthy, do not request a specific authentication context. This is known to help when authenticating against Active Directory (AD FS) servers. nameIDFormats : optional list of NameID formats that this entity supports.

: optional list of NameID formats that this entity supports. signAllRequests : optional - set to true to force signing for outgoing authentication requests.

: optional - set to true to force signing for outgoing authentication requests. signAllResponses : optional - set to true to force signing for outgoing assertions.

: optional - set to true to force signing for outgoing assertions. requireSignedRequests : optional - set to true to require incoming authentication requests to be signed.

: optional - set to true to require incoming authentication requests to be signed. requireSignedResponses : optional - set to true to require incoming assertions to be signed.

Model Instances

In order to persist and retrieve data, a model parameter is required for both IDPs and SPs. The model must implement the following functions, all of which must return promises:

For Service Providers

getIdentityProvider(entityID) : resolves an IDP's config object by Entity ID

: resolves an IDP's config object by Entity ID storeRequestID(requestID, idpConfig) : stores a request ID for later verification

: stores a request ID for later verification verifyRequestID(requestID, idpConfig) : verifies that a request with requestID was sent by the SP, rejecting on failure

: verifies that a request with requestID was sent by the SP, rejecting on failure invalidateRequestID(requestID, idpConfig) : invalidates a request ID after a response has been processed to prevent duplicate assertion playback attacks

For Identity Providers

getServiceProvider(entityID) : resolves an SP's config object by Entity ID

ServiceProvider Methods

produceAuthnRequest(idpConfig) : resolves to an object describing a request to the IDP, with either a post or redirect binding which is automatically selected based on the IDP's configuration. Contains the following properties: method : either "POST" or "GET", indicating what flavor of HTTP request the user's browser should make to the IDP. The library automatically selects a post or redirect binding based on the IDP's configuration. url : a URL object indicating the URL to which the user should be sent, including query parameters for redirect bindings contentType : the content type to use when a post request is produced formBody : the form parameters to send in a post request to the IDP

consumePostResponse(formParams) : accepts form parameters sent to an assertion post endpoint, and resolves to a description of the assertion or rejects with an error. In the event of success, will resolve the following properties: idp : the config for the IDP which sent the assertion nameID : the NameID sent in the assertion nameIDFormat : the format of the NameID attributes : an array of attributes describing the user, with the following properties: name : the attribute name friendlyName : a human-readable version of the attribute name if it exists values : an array of values

consumeRedirectResponse(queryParams) : accepts query parameters sent to an assertion redirect endpoint, and resolves to a description of the assertion or rejects with an error. In the event of success, will resolve the following properties: idp : the config for the IDP which sent the assertion nameID : the NameID sent in the assertion nameIDFormat : the format of the NameID attributes : an array of attributes describing the user, with the following properties: name : the attribute name friendlyName : a human-readable version of the attribute name if it exists values : an array of values

produceSPMetadata() : returns a string containing the SP's XML metadata, the standard for passing configuration between SAML-supporting entities

getIDPFromMetadata(xml) : accepts an IDP's XML metadata and produces a config object for use with this library

IdentityProvider Methods