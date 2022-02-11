Snyk CLI

Snyk scans and monitors your projects for security vulnerabilities.

What is Snyk?

Snyk is a developer-first cloud-native security tool. It covers multiple areas of application security:

Snyk Open Source: Find and automatically fix open source vulnerabilities Snyk Code: Find and fix vulnerabilities in your application code in real time Snyk Container: Find and fix vulnerabilities in container images and Kubernetes applications Snyk Infrastructure as Code: Find and fix insecure configurations in Terraform and Kubernetes code

What is Snyk CLI?

Snyk CLI brings the functionality of Snyk into your development workflow. It can be run locally or in your CI/CD pipeline to scan your projects for security issues.

Snyk supports many languages and tools, including Java, .NET, JavaScript, Python, Golang, PHP, C/C++, Ruby, Scala and more. See our Language Support documentation.

CLI also supports Docker scanning and Terraform, k8s and other Infrastructure as Code files scanning.

Install Snyk CLI

Snyk CLI can be installed through multiple channels.

Install with npm or Yarn

Snyk CLI is available as an npm package. If you have Node.js installed locally, you can install it by running:

npm install snyk@latest -g

or if you are using Yarn:

yarn global add snyk

More installation methods

Standalone executables (macOS, Linux, Windows) Standalone executables Use GitHub Releases to download a standalone executable of Snyk CLI for your platform. We also provide these standalone executables on our official CDN. See the release.json file for the download links: https://static.snyk.io/cli/latest/release.json # Or for specific version or platform https://static.snyk.io/cli/v1.666.0/release.json https://static.snyk.io/cli/latest/snyk-macos For example, to download and run the latest Snyk CLI on macOS, you could run: curl https://static.snyk.io/cli/latest/snyk-macos -o snyk chmod +x ./snyk mv ./snyk /usr/ local /bin/ You can also use these direct links to download the executables: macOS: https://static.snyk.io/cli/latest/snyk-macos

Windows: https://static.snyk.io/cli/latest/snyk-win.exe

Linux: https://static.snyk.io/cli/latest/snyk-linux

Linux (arm64): https://static.snyk.io/cli/latest/snyk-linux-arm64

Alpine: https://static.snyk.io/cli/latest/snyk-alpine Drawback of this method is, that you will have to manually keep the Snyk CLI up to date.

Install with Homebrew (macOS, Linux) Homebrew Install Snyk CLI from Snyk tap with Homebrew by running: brew tap snyk/tap brew install snyk

Scoop (Windows) Scoop Install Snyk CLI from our Snyk bucket with Scoop on Windows: scoop bucket add snyk https://github.com/snyk/scoop-snyk scoop install snyk

Snyk CLI in a Docker image Snyk CLI in a Docker image Snyk CLI can also be run from a Docker image. Snyk offers multiple Docker images under snyk/snyk-cli and snyk/snyk (snyk/images on GitHub for more details). These images wrap the Snyk CLI and depending on the Tag come with a relevant tooling for different projects. For example scanning a Gradle project with snyk/snyk-cli: docker run -it -e "SNYK_TOKEN=<TOKEN>" -e "USER_ID=1234" -v "<PROJECT_DIRECTORY>:/project" -v "/home/user/.gradle:/home/node/.gradle" snyk/snyk-cli:gradle-5.4 test --org=my-org-name

Install as a part of a Snyk CLI integration

Snyk also offers many integrations into developer tooling. These integrations will install and manage the Snyk CLI for you. For example:

Getting started with Snyk CLI

Once you installed the Snyk CLI, you can verify it's working by running:

snyk -- help

See the full Snyk CLI help.

Authenticating Snyk CLI

Snyk CLI depends on Snyk.io APIs. Connect your Snyk CLI with Snyk.io by running:

snyk auth

Setting up language support

Depending on your project's language, you might need to setup your language environment before using Snyk.

See our Language Support documentation.

Scanning your project

If you are already in a folder with a supported project, start by running:

snyk test

Or scan a Docker image by its tag with Snyk Container:

snyk container test ubuntu:18.04

Or a k8s file:

snyk iac test /path/to/kubernetes_file.yaml

Monitoring your project

Snyk can also monitor your project periodically and alert you for new vulnerabilities. The snyk monitor is similar to snyk test and can be used to create a project on the Snyk website that will be continuously monitored for new vulnerabilities.

> snyk monitor Monitoring /project (project-name)... Explore this snapshot at https: Notifications about newly disclosed issues related to these dependencies will be emailed to you.

Add Snyk to your CI/CD

Snyk is really powerful when you are continuously scanning and monitoring your projects for vulnerabilities.

Use one of our integrations to stay secure.

You can authorize Snyk CLI in your CI/CD programatically:

SNYK_TOKEN=<SNYK_API_TOKEN> snyk test snyk auth <SNYK_API_TOKEN> snyk test

More flags and options to try

Here are some flags that you might find useful:

--severity-threshold=low|medium|high|critical Only report vulnerabilities of provided level or higher.

--json Prints results in JSON format.

--all-projects Auto-detect all projects in working directory

See all the available commands and options by running --help :

snyk -- help snyk iac -- help snyk code -- help

Getting support

We recommend reaching out via the support@snyk.io email whenever you need help with Snyk CLI or Snyk in general.

GitHub Issues on any Snyk project are not actively monitored by Snyk support.

Contributing

This project is open source but we don't encourage outside contributors. You may look into design decisions in the Snyk CLI.

This repository is a monorepo, also covering other projects and tools:

Security

For any security issues or concerns, please see SECURITY.md file in this repository.

Notices

Snyk API usage policy

The use of Snyk's API, whether through the use of the 'snyk' npm package or otherwise, is subject to the Terms & Conditions.

