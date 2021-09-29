Extract the non-magic parent path from a glob string.

Usage

var globParent = require ( 'glob-parent' ); globParent( 'path/to/*.js' ); globParent( '/root/path/to/*.js' ); globParent( '/*.js' ); globParent( '*.js' ); globParent( '**/*.js' ); globParent( 'path/{to,from}' ); globParent( 'path/!(to|from)' ); globParent( 'path/?(to|from)' ); globParent( 'path/+(to|from)' ); globParent( 'path/*(to|from)' ); globParent( 'path/@(to|from)' ); globParent( 'path/**/*' ); globParent( 'path/foo/bar.js' ); globParent( 'path/foo/' ); globParent( 'path/foo' );

API

Takes a string and returns the part of the path before the glob begins. Be aware of Escaping rules and Limitations below.

options

{ flipBackslashes : true ; }

Escaping

The following characters have special significance in glob patterns and must be escaped if you want them to be treated as regular path characters:

? (question mark) unless used as a path segment alone

(question mark) unless used as a path segment alone * (asterisk)

(asterisk) | (pipe)

(pipe) ( (opening parenthesis)

(opening parenthesis) ) (closing parenthesis)

(closing parenthesis) { (opening curly brace)

(opening curly brace) } (closing curly brace)

(closing curly brace) [ (opening bracket)

(opening bracket) ] (closing bracket)

Example

globParent( 'foo/[bar]/' ); globParent( 'foo/\\[bar]/' );

Limitations

Braces & Brackets

This library attempts a quick and imperfect method of determining which path parts have glob magic without fully parsing/lexing the pattern. There are some advanced use cases that can trip it up, such as nested braces where the outer pair is escaped and the inner one contains a path separator. If you find yourself in the unlikely circumstance of being affected by this or need to ensure higher-fidelity glob handling in your library, it is recommended that you pre-process your input with expand-braces and/or expand-brackets.

Windows

Backslashes are not valid path separators for globs. If a path with backslashes is provided anyway, for simple cases, glob-parent will replace the path separator for you and return the non-glob parent path (now with forward-slashes, which are still valid as Windows path separators).

This cannot be used in conjunction with escape characters.

globParent( 'C:\\Program Files \\(x86\\)\\*.ext' ); globParent( 'C:/Program Files\\(x86\\)/*.ext' );

If you are using escape characters for a pattern without path parts (i.e. relative to cwd ), prefix with ./ to avoid confusing glob-parent.

globParent( 'foo \\[bar]' ); globParent( 'foo \\[bar]*' ); globParent( './foo \\[bar]' ); globParent( './foo \\[bar]*' );

License

ISC