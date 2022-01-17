Snyk helps you find, fix and monitor for known vulnerabilities in your dependencies, both on an ad hoc basis and as part of your CI (Build) system.
This library provides a time and space efficient representation of a resolved package dependency graph, which can be used to construct, query and de/serialize dep-graphs.
A directed graph, where a node represents a package instance and an edge from node
foo to node
bar means
bar is a dependency of
foo.
A package (
name@version) can have several different nodes (i.e. instances) in the graph. This flexibility is useful for some ecosystems, for example:
npm due to conflict-resolutions by duplication. e.g. try to
npm i tap@5.7 and then run
npm ls and look for
strip-ansi@3.0.1. You'll see that in some instances it depends on
ansi-regex@2.0.0 while in others on
ansi-regex@2.1.1.
maven due to "exclusion" rules. A dependency
foo can be declared in the
pom.xml such that some of it's sub-dependencies are excluded via the
<exclusions> tag. If the same dependency is required elsewhere without (or with different) exclusions then
foo can appear in the tree with different sub-trees.
This can also be used to break cycles in the graph, e.g.:
instead of:
A -> B -> C -> A
can have:
A -> B -> C -> A'
DepGraph
A dep-graph instance can be queried using the following interface:
export interface DepGraph {
readonly pkgManager: {
name: string;
version?: string;
repositories?: Array<{
alias: string;
}>;
};
readonly rootPkg: {
name: string;
version?: string;
};
// all unique packages in the graph (including root package)
getPkgs(): Array<{
name: string;
version?: string;
}>;
// all unique packages in the graph, except the root package
getDepPkgs(): Array<{
name: string;
version?: string;
}>;
pkgPathsToRoot(pkg: Pkg): Array<Array<{
name: string;
version?: string;
}>>;
directDepsLeadingTo(pkg: Pkg): Array<{
name: string;
version?: string;
}>;
countPathsToRoot(pkg: Pkg): number;
toJSON(): DepGraphData;
equals(other: DepGraph, options?: { compareRoot?: boolean }): boolean;
}
DepGraphData
A dep-graph can be serialised into the following format:
export interface DepGraphData {
schemaVersion: string;
pkgManager: {
name: string;
version?: string;
repositories?: Array<{
alias: string;
}>;
};
pkgs: Array<{
id: string;
info: {
name: string;
version?: string;
};
}>;
graph: {
rootNodeId: string;
nodes: Array<{
nodeId: string;
pkgId: string;
info?: {
versionProvenance?: {
type: string;
location: string;
property?: {
name: string;
};
},
labels?: {
[key: string]: string | undefined;
};
};
deps: Array<{
nodeId: string;
}>;
}>;
};
}
createFromJSON
DepGraphData can be used to construct a
DepGraph instance using
createFromJSON
DepGraphBuilder
DepGraphBuilder is used to create new
DepGraph instances by adding packages and their connections.
/**
* Instantiates build for given package manager
*
* @param pkgManager - package manager for which dependcy graph is created
* @param rootPkg - root package information
*
*/
public constructor(pkgManager: types.PkgManager, rootPkg?: types.PkgInfo)
/**
* Adds node to the graph. Every node represents logical instance of the package in the dependency graph.
*
* @param pkgInfo - name and version of the package
* @param nodeId - identifier for node in the graph, e.g. `package@version`.
* Must uniquely identify this "instance" of the package in the graph,
* so may need to be more than `package@version` for many ecosystems.
* If in doubt - ask a contributor!
* @param nodeInfo - additional node info, e.g. for version provenance
*
*/
public addPkgNode(pkgInfo: types.PkgInfo, nodeId: string, nodeInfo?: types.NodeInfo)
/**
* Makes a connection between parent and its dependency.
*
* @param parentNodeId - id of the parent node
* @param depNodeId - id of the dependency node
*
*/
public connectDep(parentNodeId: string, depNodeId: string)
/**
* Creates an instance of DepGraph
*
* @return DepGraph instance built from provided packages and their connections
*
*/
public build(): types.DepGraph
legacy module
A
DepTree is a legacy structure used by the Snyk CLI to represent dependency trees. Conversion functions in the
legacy module ease the gradual migration of code that relies on the legacy format.
DepTree
A
DepTree is a recursive structure that is quite similar to the output of
npm list --json, and (omitting some details) looks like:
interface DepTree {
name: string;
version: string;
dependencies?: {
[depName: string]: DepTree
};
}
The
legacy conversion functions aim to maintain extra data that might be attached to the dep-tree and is dependant upon in code that wasn't yet updated to use solely dep-graphs:
targetOS which exists on tree roots for Docker scans
versionProvenance which might exist on the nodes of maven trees, storing information about the source manifest that caused the specfic version to be resolved