Snowplow is a scalable open-source platform for rich, high quality, low-latency data collection. It is designed to collect high quality, complete behavioral data for enterprise business.

To find out more, please check out the Snowplow website and our documentation.

Snowplow React-Native Tracker Overview

The Snowplow React Native Tracker allows you to add analytics to your React Native apps when using a Snowplow pipeline.

With this library you can collect granular event-level data as your users interact with your React Native applications. It is build on top of Snowplow's Mobile Native iOS and Android Trackers, in order to support the full range of out-of-the-box Snowplow events and tracking capabilities.

Quick start

From the root of your React Native project:

npm install --save @ snowplow / react - native - tracker npx pod-install

Then, instrument the tracker in your app and start tracking events. For example:

import { createTracker } from '@snowplow/react-native-tracker' ; const tracker = createTracker( 'my-namespace' , { endpoint : 'https://my-collector.endpoint' } ); tracker.trackScreenViewEvent({ name : 'myScreenName' });

The Snowplow React Native Tracker also provides first-class support for TypeScript, as it is fully typed.

See also our DemoApp for an example implementation.

Find out more

Maintainer quick start

Launching the DemoApp

Assuming a react-native environment is set up, from the root of the repository:

npm install npm run bootstrap cd DemoApp

For Android:

yarn android

Note: Linux users who want to run the DemoApp for Android, would also need to run yarn start in a separate terminal.

For iOS:

yarn pods && yarn ios

During development, to quickly test changes, the .scripts/quickTest.sh bash script can be used.

bash .scripts/quickTest.sh android bash .scripts/quickTest.sh ios bash .scripts/quickTest.sh both

Similarly, the .scripts/cleanBuildAndRun.sh script offers a naive way to clean-rebuild the entire project with your changes.

bash .scripts/cleanBuildAndRun.sh android bash .scripts/cleanBuildAndRun.sh ios bash .scripts/cleanBuildAndRun.sh both

End-to-end tests

Snowplow React-Native Tracker is being end-to-end tested using Snowplow Micro and Detox. To run these tests locally:

Prerequisites

Docker: Used to launch Snowplow Micro and expose its collector endpoint on http://0.0.0.0:9090 . Perl: Used to substitute the endpoint placeholders in DemoApp/App.js with Micro's endpoint for respective emulator/simulator. Detox platform-specific development environment setup: For Android. Namely: Java 8 Android SDK Android Open-Source Project emulator

For iOS. Namely: applesimutils



Testing

Once the prerequisites are in place:

npm install npm run bootstrap cd DemoApp

e2e-android

yarn e2e :android :micro

e2e-ios

yarn e2e :ios :micro

The above commands will take care to kill Micro's running container before exiting. If you'd prefer to keep Micro running in order to inspect the tracked events through Micro's REST API, you can alternatively control Micro through:

yarn micro :run yarn micro :stop

and run the e2e-tests on their own:

yarn e2e :android # or yarn e2e :ios

Contributing

Feedback and contributions are welcome - if you have identified a bug, please log an issue on this repo. For all other feedback, discussion or questions please open a thread on our discourse forum.

Copyright and license

The Snowplow React Native Tracker is copyright 2020-2022 Snowplow Analytics Ltd, 2019 DataCamp.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this software except in compliance with the License.

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.