Snowplow is a scalable open-source platform for rich, high quality, low-latency data collection. It is designed to collect high quality, complete behavioral data for enterprise business.
To find out more, please check out the Snowplow website and our documentation.
The Snowplow React Native Tracker allows you to add analytics to your React Native apps when using a Snowplow pipeline.
With this library you can collect granular event-level data as your users interact with your React Native applications. It is build on top of Snowplow's Mobile Native iOS and Android Trackers, in order to support the full range of out-of-the-box Snowplow events and tracking capabilities.
From the root of your React Native project:
npm install --save @snowplow/react-native-tracker
npx pod-install
Then, instrument the tracker in your app and start tracking events. For example:
import { createTracker } from '@snowplow/react-native-tracker';
const tracker = createTracker(
'my-namespace',
{ endpoint: 'https://my-collector.endpoint' }
);
tracker.trackScreenViewEvent({ name: 'myScreenName' });
The Snowplow React Native Tracker also provides first-class support for TypeScript, as it is fully typed.
See also our DemoApp for an example implementation.
|Technical Docs
|Setup Guide
Assuming a react-native environment is set up, from the root of the repository:
npm install
npm run bootstrap
cd DemoApp
For Android:
yarn android
Note: Linux users who want to run the DemoApp for Android, would also need to run
yarn start in a separate terminal.
For iOS:
yarn pods && yarn ios
During development, to quickly test changes, the
.scripts/quickTest.sh bash script can be used.
# android
bash .scripts/quickTest.sh android
# ios
bash .scripts/quickTest.sh ios
# both
bash .scripts/quickTest.sh both
Similarly, the
.scripts/cleanBuildAndRun.sh script offers a naive way to clean-rebuild the entire project with your changes.
# android
bash .scripts/cleanBuildAndRun.sh android
# ios
bash .scripts/cleanBuildAndRun.sh ios
# both
bash .scripts/cleanBuildAndRun.sh both
Snowplow React-Native Tracker is being end-to-end tested using Snowplow Micro and Detox. To run these tests locally:
http://0.0.0.0:9090.
DemoApp/App.js with Micro's endpoint for respective emulator/simulator.
Once the prerequisites are in place:
npm install
npm run bootstrap
cd DemoApp
yarn e2e:android:micro
yarn e2e:ios:micro
The above commands will take care to kill Micro's running container before exiting. If you'd prefer to keep Micro running in order to inspect the tracked events through Micro's REST API, you can alternatively control Micro through:
yarn micro:run
yarn micro:stop
and run the e2e-tests on their own:
yarn e2e:android
# or
yarn e2e:ios
Feedback and contributions are welcome - if you have identified a bug, please log an issue on this repo. For all other feedback, discussion or questions please open a thread on our discourse forum.
|Contributing
The Snowplow React Native Tracker is copyright 2020-2022 Snowplow Analytics Ltd, 2019 DataCamp.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this software except in compliance with the License.
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.