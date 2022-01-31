Snowplow is a scalable open-source platform for rich, high quality, low-latency data collection. It is designed to collect high quality, complete behavioral data for enterprise business.
To find out more, please check out the Snowplow website and our documentation.
The Snowplow JavaScript Trackers allow you to add analytics to your websites, web apps and Node.js applications when using a Snowplow pipeline.
With these trackers you can collect user event data (page views, e-commerce transactions etc) from the client-side and server-side tiers of your websites and web apps.
Technical documentation can be found for each tracker in our Documentation.
Assuming git, Node.js 12 LTS or 14 LTS are installed.
git clone https://github.com/snowplow/snowplow-javascript-tracker.git
npm install -g @microsoft/rush
rush update
rush build
To run unit tests:
rush test
To run e2e browser tests (locally):
127.0.0.1 snowplow-js-tracker.local to your
hosts file:
cd trackers/javascript-tracker/
rushx test:e2e:local
Licensed and distributed under the BSD 3-Clause License (An OSI Approved License).
Copyright (c) 2022 Snowplow Analytics Ltd, 2010 Anthon Pang.
All rights reserved.