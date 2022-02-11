Snowbridge

A trustless bridge between Polkadot and Ethereum.

Development

To locally bootstrap our system for testing and development, or just to play around, please refer to our tests component.

Components

Ethereum

This component includes our Ethereum contracts, tests and truffle config.

See ethereum/README.md

Parachain

This component includes our substrate parachain, as well as our bridge-specific pallets.

See parachain/README.md

Relayer

This component includes our Relayer daemon that will be run by relayers to watch and relay 2-way messages.

See relayer/README.md

Tests

This component includes our end to end tests, that pull together all the above services and set them up easily through scripts for automated E2E tests.

See test/README.md

Usage

To test out and use the bridge, please refer to the Tests section above.

Security

The security policy and procedures can be found in SECURITY.md.