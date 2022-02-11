A trustless bridge between Polkadot and Ethereum.
To locally bootstrap our system for testing and development, or just to play around, please refer to our tests component.
This component includes our Ethereum contracts, tests and truffle config.
This component includes our substrate parachain, as well as our bridge-specific pallets.
This component includes our Relayer daemon that will be run by relayers to watch and relay 2-way messages.
This component includes our end to end tests, that pull together all the above services and set them up easily through scripts for automated E2E tests.
See test/README.md
To test out and use the bridge, please refer to the Tests section above.
The security policy and procedures can be found in SECURITY.md.