@snowfork/snowbridge-types

by Snowfork
0.2.6 (see all)

A trustless bridge between Polkadot and Ethereum

npm
GitHub
CDN

1.8K

GitHub Stars

166

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Snowbridge

A trustless bridge between Polkadot and Ethereum.

Development

To locally bootstrap our system for testing and development, or just to play around, please refer to our tests component.

Components

Ethereum

This component includes our Ethereum contracts, tests and truffle config.

See ethereum/README.md

Parachain

This component includes our substrate parachain, as well as our bridge-specific pallets.

See parachain/README.md

Relayer

This component includes our Relayer daemon that will be run by relayers to watch and relay 2-way messages.

See relayer/README.md

Tests

This component includes our end to end tests, that pull together all the above services and set them up easily through scripts for automated E2E tests.

See test/README.md

Usage

To test out and use the bridge, please refer to the Tests section above.

Security

The security policy and procedures can be found in SECURITY.md.

