Sortier

An opinionated Code Sorter

Sortier is an opinionated code sorter similar to how Prettier is a opinionated code formatter. Given a file, it parses then sorts and rearranges source code in a consistent way.

Documentation

Examples of what sortier will sort in JavaScript:

Import statements

Import specifiers

Union types

Keys and properties within objects and types

React JSX properties

And more!

It should work with JavaScript ES6, Flow, Typescript, HTML and Json but if you find a piece of code that after sorting doesn't look as expected, feel free to open an issue in Github!

How to run it

sortier "[glob-file-path]"

General things to keep in mind

Blank lines are treated as context breaks... Sortier will not sort through them

Comments will stay with the line they comment unless there is only one comment above all the lines of code

Example Input

import { a2, a1 } from "./a" ; import { c2 } from "c" ; import { b3, b1 } from "./b" ; import { b2 } from "b1" ; export type Props = { prop3: string ; callback2: () => void ; prop1: number ; callback1(): void ; prop4: boolean ; prop2: boolean ; };

Example Output

import { c2 } from "c" ; import { a1, a2 } from "./a" ; import { b1, b3 } from "./b" ; import { b2 } from "b1" ; export type Props = { prop1: number ; prop3: string ; callback1(): void ; callback2: () => void ; prop2: boolean ; prop4: boolean ; };

Options

And more to come!

Pre-commit Hook

See our Install documentation

Contributing

See ./CONTRIBUTING.md