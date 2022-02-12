openbase logo
@snowcoders/sortier

by snowcoders
3.3.0 (see all)

An opinionated code sorter

Popularity

Downloads/wk

144

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Sortier

An opinionated Code Sorter

npm (scoped)

Sortier is an opinionated code sorter similar to how Prettier is a opinionated code formatter. Given a file, it parses then sorts and rearranges source code in a consistent way.

Documentation

Examples of what sortier will sort in JavaScript:

  • Import statements
  • Import specifiers
  • Union types
  • Keys and properties within objects and types
  • React JSX properties
  • And more!

It should work with JavaScript ES6, Flow, Typescript, HTML and Json but if you find a piece of code that after sorting doesn't look as expected, feel free to open an issue in Github!

How to run it

sortier "[glob-file-path]"

General things to keep in mind

  • Blank lines are treated as context breaks... Sortier will not sort through them
  • Comments will stay with the line they comment unless there is only one comment above all the lines of code

Example Input

// Imports are ordered by path
// ImportSpecifiers are also ordered

import {
    /* a2 comment */
    a2,
    /* a1 comment */
    a1 } from "./a";
// c2 import comment
import { c2 } from "c";
import { b3, b1 } from "./b";

// Blank lines act like context barriers and will divide sorting blocks
import { b2 } from "b1";

export type Props = {
  // Prop3 comment
  prop3: string;
  callback2: () => void;
  // Prop1 comment
  prop1: number;
  callback1(): void;

  // Since this is the only comment for this context block, this comment stays where it is
  prop4: boolean;
  prop2: boolean;
};

Example Output

// Imports are ordered by path
// ImportSpecifiers are also ordered

// c2 import comment
import { c2 } from "c";
import {
    /* a1 comment */
    a1,
    /* a2 comment */
    a2 } from "./a";
import { b1, b3 } from "./b";

// Blank lines act like context barriers and will divide sorting blocks
import { b2 } from "b1";

export type Props = {
  // Prop1 comment
  prop1: number;
  // Prop3 comment
  prop3: string;
  callback1(): void;
  callback2: () => void;

  // Since this is the only comment for this context block, this comment stays where it is
  prop2: boolean;
  prop4: boolean;
};

Options

And more to come!

Pre-commit Hook

See our Install documentation

Contributing

See ./CONTRIBUTING.md

