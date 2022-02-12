An opinionated Code Sorter
Sortier is an opinionated code sorter similar to how Prettier is a opinionated code formatter. Given a file, it parses then sorts and rearranges source code in a consistent way.
Examples of what sortier will sort in JavaScript:
It should work with JavaScript ES6, Flow, Typescript, HTML and Json but if you find a piece of code that after sorting doesn't look as expected, feel free to open an issue in Github!
sortier "[glob-file-path]"
// Imports are ordered by path
// ImportSpecifiers are also ordered
import {
/* a2 comment */
a2,
/* a1 comment */
a1 } from "./a";
// c2 import comment
import { c2 } from "c";
import { b3, b1 } from "./b";
// Blank lines act like context barriers and will divide sorting blocks
import { b2 } from "b1";
export type Props = {
// Prop3 comment
prop3: string;
callback2: () => void;
// Prop1 comment
prop1: number;
callback1(): void;
// Since this is the only comment for this context block, this comment stays where it is
prop4: boolean;
prop2: boolean;
};
// Imports are ordered by path
// ImportSpecifiers are also ordered
// c2 import comment
import { c2 } from "c";
import {
/* a1 comment */
a1,
/* a2 comment */
a2 } from "./a";
import { b1, b3 } from "./b";
// Blank lines act like context barriers and will divide sorting blocks
import { b2 } from "b1";
export type Props = {
// Prop1 comment
prop1: number;
// Prop3 comment
prop3: string;
callback1(): void;
callback2: () => void;
// Since this is the only comment for this context block, this comment stays where it is
prop2: boolean;
prop4: boolean;
};
And more to come!
