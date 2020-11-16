Storybook README addon

NOTE: This README is only for version ^5.0.0 . For older versions README_V4.md

All previous api should work correctly at ^5.0.0 and above. But vue users will need to change their import path, as vue commands have been moved to their own folder.

This addon is compatible with:

Live demo

Features:

Automatically generate props table (only for React)

100% markdown support

Code highlighting

Possible to add docs to addons panel or around the story

Accept multiple README (useful for hoc component - add component's and original component's README)

Looks like Github's README

Supports <docs/> tags for vue components (example-vue/components/MyButton/MyButton.vue).

Also it very useful because most projects and components already have README.md files. Now it is easy to add them into your Storybook.

Stories will be added with .addWithInfo method if Storybook Info Addon is installed.

Install

npm install --save-dev storybook-readme

or

yarn add --dev storybook-readme

Webpack Configuration for React Storybook

Nothing to do :)

But if you are using Typescript with React you need to add markdown-loader in your webpack config

{ test : /\.md$/ , use : [ { loader : 'markdown-loader' , } ] }

Webpack Configuration for Vue Storybook

Only for Single File Components with <docs> tag used for documentation.

module .exports = storybookBaseConfig => { storybookBaseConfig.module.rules.push({ resourceQuery : /blockType=docs/ , use : [ 'storybook-readme/vue/docs-loader' , 'html-loader' , 'markdown-loader' ], }); };

Define <docs> tag inside vue module:

<docs> Docs inside vue module </docs> <template> <button class="button"> <slot></slot> </button> </template>

Use it to define docs at story:

import MyButton from '../components/MyButton/MyButton.vue' ; storiesOf( 'Vue <docs>' , module ).addParameters({ readme : { content : MyButton.__docs, }, });

Setup

Register addon at .storybook/addons.js

import 'storybook-readme/register' ;

NOTE: It is possible to set addon's panel title

import registerWithPanelTitle from 'storybook-readme/registerWithPanelTitle' ; registerWithPanelTitle( 'Docs' );

Add decorator at .storybook/config.js

import { addDecorator, configure } from '@storybook/react' ; import { addReadme } from 'storybook-readme' ; import { addReadme } from 'storybook-readme/vue' ; import { addReadme } from 'storybook-readme/html' ; addDecorator(addReadme); function loadStories ( ) { require ( '../stories/index.js' ); } configure(loadStories, module );

NOTE: for html storybook only sidebar docs are available.

Usage

Hope it is very simple.

import React from 'react' ; import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react' ; import Button from '../components/Button' ; import ButtonReadme from '../components/Button/README.md' ; storiesOf( 'Buttons' , module ) .addDecorator(withKnobs) .addParameters({ readme : { content : ButtonReadme, sidebar : ButtonReadme, }, }) .add( 'Button' , () => < Button /> );

It is possible to override docs for story

import React from 'react' ; import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react' ; import Button from '../components/Button' ; import ButtonReadme from '../components/Button/README.md' ; storiesOf( 'Buttons' , module ) .addDecorator(withKnobs) .addParameters({ readme : { content : ButtonReadme, sidebar : ButtonReadme, }, }) .add( 'Button' , () => < Button /> ) .add('Button', () => < Button /> ) .add('Button', () => < Button /> , { readme: { // override docs content: CustomButtonReadme, sidebar: CustomButtonReadme, }, });

Full list of options

Will be applied for series of stories.

.addParameters({ readme : { content : Readme, sidebar : Readme, highlightSidebar : true , highlightContent : true , theme : {}, codeTheme : 'github' , includePropTables : [YourImportedReactComponent], StoryPreview : ( { children} ) => < div > {children} </ div > HeaderPreview: ( { children} ) => < div > {children} </ div > FooterPreview: ( { children} ) => < div > {children} </ div > DocPreview: ( { children} ) => < div > {children} </ div > }, })

Global configuration

Will be applied for all stories. NOTE: that global configuration is applied only for content docs (docs around the story).

import { addParameters } from '@storybook/react' ; import { configureReadme } from 'storybook-readme' ; configureReadme({ StoryPreview : ( { children } ) => < div > {children} </ div > , DocPreview : ( { children } ) => ( < div style = {{ background: '# 000 ' }}> {children} </ div > ), HeaderPreview : ( { children } ) => ( < div style = {{ background: ' red ' }}> {children} </ div > ), FooterPreview : ( { children } ) => < div > {children} </ div > , header : '' , footer : '' , }); addParameters({ readme : { codeTheme : 'github' , excludePropTables : [YourImportedReactComponent], }, });

Readme placeholders

<!-- STORY --> placeholder for story

placeholder for story <!-- SOURCE --> placeholder for story source

placeholder for story source <!-- STORY_SOURCE --> placeholder for story source

placeholder for story source <!-- PROPS --> placeholder for props table. There are some issue with props parsing. Clarification issue#137

placeholder for props table. There are some issue with props parsing. Clarification issue#137 <!-- STORY HIDE START --> , <!-- STORY HIDE END --> content enclosed by the tags won't be shown in stories

Button variants could be imported separately. \ `\` \ `js import { OutlinedButton, ContainedButton, TextButton } from 'Button'; \` \ `\` Example: content here won't be shown in stories Some docs after story

Emoji

Use shortcodes between colon to insert emoji into the docs. For example

Here is rocket :rocket:

Here is rocket 🚀

List of all shortcodes could be found at Emojipedia or at Gist/rxaviers

🚀

😀

🐒

Feel free to suggest new features or report bugs :)

Api from v4.

Full docs for previous api are at README_V4.md

TL;DR:

Accepts README or array of README in markdown format. Multiple README is useful when you develop higher order components and want to add multiple READMEs along with the original component docs.

withReadme

Renders README at the addons panel.

import { withReadme } from 'storybook-readme' ; import withReadme from 'storybook-readme/with-readme' ; storiesOf( 'Button' , module ).add( 'Default' , withReadme(ButtonReadme, () => < Button /> ), ); // as Decorator storiesOf('Button', module) .addDecorator(withReadme(ButtonReadme)) .add('Default', () => < Button /> );

withDocs

Renders README around the story.

import { withDocs } from 'storybook-readme' ; import withDocs from 'storybook-readme/with-docs' ; storiesOf( 'Button' , module ).add( 'Default' , withDocs(ButtonReadme, () => < Button /> ), ); // as Decorator storiesOf('Button', module) .addDecorator(withDocs(ButtonReadme)) .add('Default', () => < Button /> );

doc

Renders README in main frame without story.